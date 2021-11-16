FIR against BDA officials for receiving Rs 1.70 cr bribe, cheating homemaker

  1. Home
News Network
November 17, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 17: An FIR has been registered against the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) Deputy Commissioner and two others in connection with allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1.70 crore and cheating a homemaker after promising to get a compensation for acquired land, police said on Wednesday.

Hema S. Raju, the 45-year old homemaker, a resident of Jayanagar, has lodged the complaint against BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj, BDA officer Mahesh Kumar and broker Mohan Kumar with the RT Nagar police station.

The complainant has alleged that the accused Mohan Kumar had even threatened to get her killed by giving 'supari' if she continued to make phone calls to him.

The complainant Hema had been approaching BDA for a compensation amount for her 2.34 acre land in Hennur and Srirampura localities of Bengaluru, acquired for development of Arkavathi Layout in 2013.

The woman said that the accused officer Mahesh Kumar told her that another accused Shivaraj had kept her files pending and got him transferred from the Land Acquisition.

Mahesh Kumar further told her that if she wanted her work to be done, he should again get the same posting. He also told her that for doing that they will have to talk to accused Mohan Kumar, a broker.

Accordingly, the complainant met Mohan Kumar in January, 2020. He demanded Rs 1.50 crore bribe to get the compensation amount released. She gave Rs 50 lakh bribe on the same day, the complainant said in her plea.

She said after this Mahesh Kumar was transferred to the Land Acquisition department to facilitate the movement of her files. BDA Deputy Commissioner Shivaraj had taken Rs 20 lakh as bribe at this juncture, she said.

"In a phased manner the three accused got a total amount of Rs 1.10 crore from me. Accused Mohan Kumar kept on calling me and took Rs 60 lakh in addition after blackmailing that he would stall the movement of my file. But, even after paying money, I didn't get the compensation amount," she mentioned in her complaint.

When Hema contacted accused Shivaraj, he told that he was transferred to a different post and he is not concerned with her case any more. Broker Mohan Kumar threatened her that he would get her killed if she pursued the case. The police are now investigating her complaint. 

news Network
November 11,2021

pak.jpg

Matthew Wade came up with a barrage of sixes out of nowhere to script Australia's sensational come from behind five-wicket victory over Pakistan here on Thursday and send his team into their second T20 World Cup final.

Mohammad Rizwan (67 off 52) struck his third half-century of the tournament before Fakhar Zaman roared back to form with a 32-ball unbeaten 55 to propel Pakistan to 176 for four after being sent into bat.

Pakistan were on course to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament with Australia needing 62 off the last 30 balls but Wade (41 not out off 17) and Marcus Stoinis (40 not out off 31) shared a match-winning 81-run stand for the sixth wicket to pull off a memorable win in the second semifinal.

In the end, Australia, who are yet to win a T20 World Cup title, got home with an over to spare. They will meet New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan produced an admirable performance taking four wickets for 26 runs in fours but the brilliance of Wade and Stoinis turned the game around on its head.

Australia were kept in the chase by David Warner (49 off 30), who shared a 51-run stand Mitchell Marsh (28 off 22), after skipper Aaron Finch was trapped lbw in another sensational first over bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

With Pakistan on top, Warner chose to counter attack and he was successful in his endeavour taking Australia to 52 for one in the powerplay. He smashed three sixes including one off Mohammad Hafeez delivery that bounced twice before reaching his bat.

With Australia reaching 89 for three in 10 overs, the game was very much in balance. However, Warner fell after drinks break, caught behind off Shadab but replays suggested he had not nicked it. The opener thought he had nicked it too and chose not to review it.

With Stoinis and Wade in the middle, Australia needed something special. Both were able to reduce the equation to 22 off the last 12 balls.

With the match hanging in balance, Babar Azam brought his trump card, Afridi back into the attack and the left-arm pacer nearly responded to his skipper's call with the wicket of Wade, who was dropped by Hasan Ali at deep midwicket in the third ball of the over.

The Australia wicketkeeper cashed in on the chance and smashed Afridi for three consecutive sixes to seal the game for his side.

Earlier, Rizwan and Babar (39 off 44) shared a 71-run stand before Zaman ended the innings on a high with his unbeaten knock. The last five overs yielded 59 runs for Pakistan.

Pakistan enjoyed their best powerplay of the tournament, racing to 47 for no loss in six overs after Australia put them in to bat.

Rizwan, who was down with flu ahead of the game, did not look at his best early on and Babar took the lead in attacking the Australian pace attack. The Aussies were looking for some swing early on but they were not able to get it.

The Pakistan skipper began with a regal cover drive off a late outswinger from Josh Hazlewood.Among the five regal boundaries he hit, his short-arm jab between deep midwicket and long-on stood out.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who has been Australia's go to bowler in the middle overs, finally got the breakthrough Australia needed by having Babar caught in the deep with Pakistan reaching 71 for one in 10 overs. More than the ball, it was the pressure created by Zampa that led to the wicket.

Rizwan, who was dropped twice in the innings, got into the act after Babar's dismissal. The wicketkeeper batter grew in confidence as his innings progressed and once he he got his trademark half full half sweep shot right off Hazlewood, he looked much more dangerous.

Australia did well from overs 7-11, conceding only 28 before Rizwan changed gears.

Rizwan got his second six off Hazlewood two overs later, dispatching the seasoned pacer over deep midwicket.

Zaman, who did not have a lot of runs under his belt heading into the semifinal, hit a flat six over long off to gain confidence.

With Zampa completing his tidy effort, Pakistan were looking for a big over and that happened to be the 17th when Hazlewood was hammered for 21 runs, including a six off a free hit.

After Rizwan's dismissal, Zaman displayed his power hitting skills against Mitchell Starc, clubbing him for a six and four in a 15-run over.

Zaman finished the innings on an exhilarating note, depositing Starc for two massive sixes to take the team past 170.

Zampa (1/22 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia while Hazlewood was the most expensive, leaking 49 runs in four overs. 

News Network
November 11,2021

The Indian rupee depreciated by 20 paise to 74.54 against the US dollar (20.31 versus the UAE dirham) on Thursday morning, weighed down by a lacklustre trend in the Indian equity market and the firm American dollar.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 74.44, then lost further ground and touched 74.54 against the dollar in initial deals, registering a decline of 20 paise from Wednesday’s close.

Reliance Securities said the rupee opened weaker tracking strengthening dollar and US bond yields. "Globally worries over inflation persist and will weigh on sentiments," it said in a note released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.10 per cent to 94.94.

The US dollar surged after US consumer prices increased to their highest rate since 1990, fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected, the Reliance Securities note said.

On the Indian equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 420.68 points or 0.70 per cent lower at 59,932.14, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 129.50 points or 0.72 per cent to 17,887.70.

News Network
November 2,2021

bjpleader.jpg

Jammu, Nov 2: A senior Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader has been booked for obnoxiously provocative remarks prompting the party to relieve him of all his responsibilities including the post of J&K secretary.

Vikram Randhawa, a former BJP lawmaker from Jammu region who was recently appointed as state secretary of the party, was seen in a video exhorting his supporters to beat up Kashmiri Muslims and “skin them alive”. The video was first posted on Twitter by Peoples Democratic Party leader Naeem Akhtar.

Akhtar’s post on Randhawa was quote-tweeted by his party president Mehbooba Mufti who highlighted the fact that no action was taken against Randhawa’s open call to violence, but J&K students are charged with sedition for cheering Pakistan.

"An FIR has been registered against Randhawa at a police station here under section 295-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is on," a police official said.

Section 295-A pertains to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class, while section 505 (2) gives powers to the police to arrest anyone who makes a statement which creates or promotes enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes.

In a communication, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said, "Randhawa has been relieved from all the party posts/responsibilities including the post of JK-UT Secretary with immediate effect."

The order said BJP JK-UT vice president Sham Choudhary, a former minister, would be the new incharge for district Rajouri in place of Randhawa.

The party's Jammu and Kashmir unit had taken note of the video and served Randhawa a showcause notice on Monday, asking him to submit a public apology.

In the notice, the BJP disciplinary committee, headed by Sunil Sethi, also asked him to explain his position within 48 hours.

"A video has gone viral in social media in which you are seen making absolutely reckless and hatred-promoting remarks against a particular community. This is unacceptable to the party and has brought disrepute and embarrassment to the party," the notice read.

The BJP Jammu and Kashmir president, who ordered the disciplinary action against the former legislator, had said he was personally hurt after hearing the comments of Randhawa.

He said the remarks "are totally against the basic principles of the party which believes in respecting all faiths and taking everyone along in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas’ (inclusive development)".

Randhawa's remarks caused outrage across Jammu and Kashmir with people demanding action against him in accordance with the law.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has said, "So good to see this man making friends with Kashmiri people! He should be made an example out of and the law should deal with him firmly to dissuade others from being as abusive as this man has been."

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the disciplinary committee has given an interim report in view of the huge impact of reckless statement of Randhawa and the bad name it has brought to the party.

He said the report has recommended to immediately relieve him of all official party positions pending finalising of disciplinary proceedings.

"Party President Ravinder Raina agreed with the report and decided to take strict and strong action against Randhawa without wasting any time as party believes in respecting all religions particularly women.

"And it is unacceptable to party that a person occupying high position in party may makes statement which will hurt religious sentiments of anyone," Sethi, who is also chairman of the three-member disciplinary committee, said in a statement. He welcomed the registration of the FIR against Randhawa.

