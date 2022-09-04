Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry killed in car crash

Mumbai, Sept 4: Industrialist and former Tata sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car accident near Mumbai on Sunday.

According to reports, Palghar superintendent of police has confirmed the news that Cyrus Mistry has died in the accident.

Reports say Mistry's car hit the divider on the road when the industrialist succumbed to the injuries.

The accident took place in Palghar near Mumbai when he was returning from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The accident took place around 3.15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident, the police official said.

More details will be obtained from them, he said.