Gulf returnee abducted, beaten up in Kerala; gold smuggling racket suspected

Kasaragod, Aug 16: In yet another incident of abduction of gold carriers by the smuggling rackets operating here, a 44-year-old Gulf returnee was abducted, beaten up and abandoned in Koyilandi near Kozhikode, police said on Monday.

Police sources said Haneefa of Muthabi Thoniyadath was abducted by a five-member gang on Sunday midnight. He was abandoned after being beaten up on Monday morning.

The police suspect gold smugglers to be behind the crime. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Sources said Haneefa had returned from Qatar a couple of months ago with gold which was confiscated by the customs while trying to smuggle it out. However, the smuggling racket did not believe his story and abducted him.

A similar incident had occurred in Koyilandi a month ago. A frequent flyer to UAE, Ashraf was reported to be a carrier in the gold smuggling racket that operates in Calicut International Airport. He was later found abandoned in Kunnamangalam with serious injuries on his legs.

A series of crimes rlated with gold smuggling and gold stealing gangs have been registered by the police after five men of the racket were killed in a road accident in nearby Ramanattukara few months ago.

Notwithstanding, several gulf returnees were booked by the Air Customs for smuggling gold.