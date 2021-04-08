  1. Home
  2. Heartless mother kills 3-year-old daughter for supporting father

Heartless mother kills 3-year-old daughter for supporting father

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A heartless mother strangled her 3-year-old girl child to death after she supported her father in an argument. The incident took place at an under-construction building in BDA Layout, near Nagarbhavi on Tuesday night. 

The accused, identified as Sudha, allegedly had an argument with her husband over what to watch on the television. During the argument, the child supported her father and the same angered the woman. 

On Tuesday, Eeranna returned home from lunch around 2 pm and their daughter was watching TV. The man took the remote and changed the channel to watch the news. Sudha raised an objection to the same and told her husband that he should not come home if he only wanted to watch the news. 

During this time, Vinutha supported her father and asked her mother to keep quiet. The girl asked her mother to allow her father to watch the news. Angered over the same, the woman took the decision of murdering her daughter. 

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when locals saw the girl's body and alerted the cops. The police rushed to the spot and identified the girl as Vinutha, the daughter of Sudha and her husband Eeranna. 

On the day of the incident, Sudha approached the cops and lodged a missing complaint about her daughter. The woman told the police that she took her daughter to a chaat shop and she went missing during this time. When the police called the couple to identify the body, both of them broke down as well. 

The police grew suspicious of the woman's behaviour and questioned her. On being grilled, the woman broke down and confessed to strangling her daughter. Sudha told the police that she murdered her daughter as he liked her father more.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 8,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 8: A 26-year-old IAS aspirant allegedly killed himself in Karnataka’s capital after he was blackmailed by online fraudsters who took his nude video with a stranger.

Narendra (name changed), an MBA graduate from Bhaktarahalli near KR Puram, reportedly ended his life on March 23. Though the reason for his extreme step was not known initially as he did not leave a suicide note, his sister later learnt that he was blackmailed by fraudsters who befriended him on Facebook. 

The victim had become friends with a stranger who identified herself as Neha Sharma on Facebook. On seeing her picture, he accepted her friend request and began chatting with her. The woman made a video call and convinced him to undress. Some miscreants associated with the woman recorded him in the nude and blackmailed him. Narendra paid the miscreants Rs 36,000 by borrowing from his friends on March 22. 

Two days after his death, Narendra’s friend reported that he borrowed money and appeared tensed. Narendra’s sister took his bank statement and found six transactions on the same day. She also found a message from Sharma. 

On contacting the profile, Sharma asked her to send Mahendra’s mobile number. She gave her nephew’s number and introduced him as Mahendra. The miscreants tried to extort money once again, promising to delete the video if he pays Rs 21,000. 

The stranger who chatted introduced himself as Tejas Ramesh Bhai, Sharma’s manager. He also named three managers: Moin Khan, Javed and Robin. Police have registered an abetment case against all five individuals and are proceeding with the investigations.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 25,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 25: Five districts in Karnataka including two from coastal region are reporting higher than 2% daily positivity rates in the past one week, according to official data.  

While Udupi tops the list with 3.5%, Bidar has the second highest positivity rate of 3.1%. Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi 2.5% each, and Bengaluru 2.3% share next three slots.

While apartments and educational institutions have turned out to be clusters in Bengaluru, students with travel history from other districts, especially Kerala, are the index cases in clusters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

The highest number of active covid cases in the state comes from Bengaluru at 10,766, followed by Dakshina Kannada 563, Kalaburagi 545, Udupi 424, Mysuru 516 and Tumakuru 344 as on March 23.

The lack of restrictions in districts will lead to a rise in Covid transmission, as adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour has largely vanished compared to the lockdown a year ago, said a district health officer.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 30,2021

holibihar.jpg

Patna, Mar 30:  At least 41 persons were killed in different incidents, including group clashes and road accidents, during Holi in Bihar on Monday.

Five were killed in Patna reportedly due to personal enmity, while three children were charred to death in Gaya during the ‘Holika dahan’ event on Sunday night, said sources. They were cremated on Monday.

Three persons were shot dead in a clash over a land dispute in Madhubani, while six of a family died after their car collided with a truck near Gopalganj. The family was travelling to Bihar from Delhi to celebrate Holi with other family members.

Four were killed in two road mishaps in Samastipur reportedly due to drunk driving.

A woman in Buxar was shot when she opposed the vulgar Bhojpuri songs being played by some youths during Holi. One of the revelers shot her in the leg.

“The firing incident took place due to playing of obscene songs. We are investigating the matter,” said the DSP of Buxar, Gorakh Ram.

In another incident, a truck rammed into a sweet shop in Nalanda killing six people on the spot. They were making purchases for the Holi festival.

Two were killed in Sitamarhi a motorcycles accident and three persons, on motorcycles, died in Katihar in road accidents.

Police sources said two persons each were killed in Buxar, Jehanabad and Vaishali, while one person was killed in Lakhisarai when a pick-up van overturned. Three persons were killed in a road accident in Kaimur.

Even though Bihar has been declared a ‘dry’ state, drunk driving was reported on the occasion of Holi leading to several road accidents. At some places, clashes were reported ostensibly due to the forthcoming panchayat election in the state.

Meanwhile, six children were burnt alive in Araria after their huts caught fire when they were roasting corn.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.