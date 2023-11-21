  1. Home
UP horror: After securing bail, rape accused chases victim, hacks her to death in full public view

November 21, 2023

A 19-year-old woman was hacked to death in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district by two brothers, including the man accused of raping her, police said Tuesday (November 21). Police said the killers - Ashok and Pawan Nishad - had been released on bail a few days before the brutal murder.

Police said the woman - butchered with an axe on the main road as scared villagers watched helplessly - had accused Pawan Nishad of raping her three years ago, when she was a minor. Pawan (and his associates) had been harassing the woman, since then, to get her to drop the case filed against him.

Pawan's brother, Ashok Nishad, is an accused in a separate murder case and was released less than two days before the young woman's murder, police added. Pawan was out of jail by this time and the two plotted to confront the woman's family and force them to close the case, police explained.

However, the young woman refused to back down, after which the brothers ambushed and slaughtered her as she was returning from grazing her family's cattle at a nearby field, police said.

Pawan and Ashok Nishad are now on the run, police added.

"There was a dispute between two parties in the same community regarding an old rivalry and litigation... members of one party killed the girl with a sharp weapon. A police complaint was filed and the accused have been booked," Kaushambi Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Srivastava, said.

The horrific incident took place at the Dherha village. The police have sent the woman's body for a post-mortem examination and have formed teams to arrest the accused, Mr Srivastava added.

The murder has triggered a predictable political row in the BJP-ruled state. The opposition Congress' state office posted a brief video on X (formerly Twitter) showing police covering the woman's body.

"In Kaushambi, two brutes publicly killed a girl by cutting her with an axe. One criminal had come out on bail just two days ago in a murder case. The other was accused of raping the same deceased girl."

"... brutes in UP are so fearless they have no fear of law... no respect. Here, the daughters are so unsafe that if they raise their voice about their stolen honour, they may even have to lose their lives," the opposition party said in its post, ""When will this darkness of the dark city go away?"

The murder has once again focused attention on the UP government's record on preventing crimes against women. And it comes just two months after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared 'Yamraj (the Hindu god of death)' would exact retribution against anyone who harassed or harmed women.

The Chief Minister's grand remark came after a teen was killed in UP's Ambedkar Nagar district.

Two men on a motorcycle pulled on her clothes as she was riding a bicycle, causing her to fall and be hit by an oncoming vehicle. Police said she died on the spot.

According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, UP recorded over 56,000 cases of crimes against women in 2021 - the most of any state. This includes, rape, rape and murder, and acid attacks.

November 6,2023

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip said Monday the death toll from Israeli bombardment of the Palestinian territory had surpassed 10,000, nearly one month after the start of the war.  

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing war with Israel has reached 10,022 people, including 4,104 children and 2,641 women. The number of those wounded since October 7 has risen to 25,500.

Israeli forces pushed on with intense strikes targeting innocent civilians including children in Gaza on Monday as the war neared one month.

Determined to destroy Hamas whose October 7 attack reportedly left 1,400 occupation soldiers and illegal settlers dead in Israel and saw over 240 hostages taken, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed no let-up despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire.

Ground forces have flooded the northern half of the Gaza Strip and tightened an encirclement of Gaza City even as hundreds of thousands of civilians remain there despite Israeli evacuation orders.

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said Monday more than 200 people had died in "overnight massacres" -- a day after reporting a total death toll of more than 9,770, mostly women and children.

Israel's ally the United States has sent its top diplomat Antony Blinken on a whirlwind Middle East tour that has been marked by strong condemnation of Israel, including on his latest stop Turkey.

The heads of major United Nations agencies issued a joint statement calling for a ceasefire inside the territory of 2.4 million people where an Israeli siege has cut off most water, food and fuel supplies.

"For almost a month, the world has been watching the unfolding situation in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory in shock and horror at the spiralling numbers of lives lost and torn apart," said the statement released Sunday.

"We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It's been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now."

Israel's army said Monday it had pounded Gaza with "significant" new strikes, having earlier said it had already hit over 12,000 targets.

The Hamas-run health ministry said on Sunday that 45 people were killed in Israeli strikes on a refugee camp in central Gaza, leaving people searching through the rubble.

"Are there any survivors?" shouted Said al-Najma, as he tried to shift the blocks of concrete strewn across the road in the camp.

"They brought down an entire street on the heads of women and children without any notice."

Israeli troops and Hamas fighters have engaged in house-to-house combat in densely populated Gaza, where the war has sent 1.5 million people fleeing to other parts of the territory.

Netanyahu has remained firm on his position, vowing on Sunday that "there won't be a ceasefire until the hostages are returned".

Shortly before the latest barrage of strikes, internet and telephone lines were cut, the army said.

Israel has distributed leaflets and sent text messages ordering Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza to head south, but a US official said Saturday at least 350,000 civilians remained in the worst-hit areas.

Conricus accused Hamas of building tunnels underneath hospitals, schools and places of worship in Gaza to hide fighters, plan attacks and store ammunition -- charges the militant group has denied.

Blinken on his regional tour -- which took him to the occupied West Bank, Cyprus and Iraq on Sunday -- has called for "humanitarian pauses" while rejecting Arab countries' demands for a ceasefire.

He met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Ankara on Monday.

Ahead of Blinken's arrival in NATO member Turkey, which is allied to the Palestinians but also has ties with Israel, police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse hundreds of protesters who marched on an air base housing US forces in Turkey's southeast.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was travelling across his country's remote northeast on Monday, apparently snubbing Blinken.

Turkey has said it is recalling its ambassador to Israel and breaking off contacts with Netanyahu.

Meeting with Blinken in the West Bank on Sunday, Palestinian Authority president Mahmud Abbas denounced "the genocide and destruction suffered by our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of Israel's war machine".

In Iran, the arch foe of Israel and the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday charged that US President Joe Biden's administration was "encouraging" Israel to "kill and commit cruel acts" against Palestinians.

Deepening the desperation in the crowded territory, the sole border crossing into Gaza from Egypt was closed Sunday for a second day.

Hamas suspended the evacuations of foreign passport holders after saying Israel had refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be evacuated.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs confirmed the closure, saying more than 1,100 people had been allowed out in the two previous days.

The war has exacerbated tensions in the West Bank, where more than 150 Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces and settlers since the start of the war, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

In Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, a female Israeli soldier was "seriously" wounded on Monday in a knife attack before "border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting", police said.

The Israeli military said Monday it had arrested Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, 22, in a raid in her West Bank town of Nabi Salih.

Tamimi became prominent at age 14 when she was filmed biting an Israeli soldier to prevent him from arresting her younger brother, and for later slapping another Israeli soldier.

A large portrait of her was painted on the Israeli separation wall with the West Bank.

November 7,2023

Thrissur, Nov 7: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy who underwent a dental surgery at a private hospital in Kerala died tragically on Tuesday, November 7, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint with police for alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at the Malankara Medical Mission Hospital near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. 

The deceased Aron is the son of Kevin and Felja from Paramel House in Thrissur's Mundur around 12 km away from the hospital. He was admitted to the facility on Monday evening for undergoing pulpectomy, a dental procedure similar to root canal in which all the pulp in the pulp chamber and root canal of a tooth is removed.

The child was taken for the surgery by 6.15 on Tuesday morning. The surgery was over by 8.15 am and he was shifted to the post-operative observation room. However by 11.15 am, the child became unconscious as the cardiac activities became negative. Though the child was rushed to the ICU, his life could not be saved. His death was declared by 12.20 pm.

The relatives of the child alleged that the hospital authorities informed them of the boy's death all of a sudden, but failed to intimate them about the complications which developed post-surgery. They also demanded an arrest of the doctors who treated Aron.

While the relatives of the boy alleged that there was grievous medical negligence from the part of the hospital authorities, the administrative officer and PRO of the hospital Dixon CS claimed that the child died due to cardiac arrest. 

“The surgery went really well and the child was responding very positively to the post-operative recovery. However, his cardiac activities became negative after nearly three hours. The body has been taken to the Thrissur medical college hospital for postmortem,” said Dixon.

Following the incident, the Youth Congress workers led by its block level leaders have started protesting in the hospital premises.

The Kunnamkulam police have taken action by launching a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of relatives. Police said they are investigating the case, treating it as an unnatural death.

November 15,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Newly appointed Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday formally assumed charge at the state party office here.

Former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and D V Sadananda Gowda and senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

The 47-year-old first-time MLA and son of Yediyurappa, a BJP veteran and member of the party's all-powerful Parliamentary board, was appointed to the post on November 10.

Vijayendra, who had earlier served as the party's state unit's general secretary and vice-president, replaced Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel, a three-time Lok Sabha member from Dakshina Kannada, had completed his three-year term as the BJP state president, and was given an extension last year.

Vijayendra said earlier he has been given the responsibility as a party worker, and not just because he is the son of Yediyurappa.

He had said further strengthening the party organisation by taking everyone together and winning the maximum number of seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls were the major challenges before him. 

