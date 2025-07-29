UP hospital horror: Accident victim bleeds to death as on-duty doctors sleep inches away

Meerut, July 29: In a chilling display of medical negligence, a man injured in a road accident bled to death at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut—while two junior doctors reportedly slept just feet away. The disturbing events unfolded at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM), where 28-year-old Sunil was rushed in on Monday evening by police after sustaining serious injuries.
Security footage and eyewitness accounts paint a nightmarish scene: Sunil lay on a stretcher, writhing in pain, blood pouring from his leg, while two doctors on duty—Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket—appeared asleep in the emergency ward. One was spotted lounging with his leg up in front of the air conditioner as a woman tried in vain to rouse him, child and prescription in hand.
The family alleges that Sunil was ignored for an extended period, leading to a fatal delay in treatment. Duty-in-charge Dr Shashank Jindal was not present at the time, but claimed he rushed to administer aid upon hearing complaints. Despite last-ditch efforts involving IV fluids and casting, Sunil succumbed to his injuries early the next morning.
The viral footage triggered public outrage, resulting in the immediate suspension of the two junior doctors. Principal Dr R.C. Gupta confirmed disciplinary action and promised a full investigation, with the Meerut District Magistrate now stepping in to examine the case.
The tragedy has sparked widespread debate over emergency healthcare standards in public hospitals and the accountability of medical professionals in life-or-death situations.
