UP hospital horror: Accident victim bleeds to death as on-duty doctors sleep inches away

Agencies
July 29, 2025

Meerut, July 29: In a chilling display of medical negligence, a man injured in a road accident bled to death at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut—while two junior doctors reportedly slept just feet away. The disturbing events unfolded at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM), where 28-year-old Sunil was rushed in on Monday evening by police after sustaining serious injuries.

Security footage and eyewitness accounts paint a nightmarish scene: Sunil lay on a stretcher, writhing in pain, blood pouring from his leg, while two doctors on duty—Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket—appeared asleep in the emergency ward. One was spotted lounging with his leg up in front of the air conditioner as a woman tried in vain to rouse him, child and prescription in hand.

The family alleges that Sunil was ignored for an extended period, leading to a fatal delay in treatment. Duty-in-charge Dr Shashank Jindal was not present at the time, but claimed he rushed to administer aid upon hearing complaints. Despite last-ditch efforts involving IV fluids and casting, Sunil succumbed to his injuries early the next morning.

The viral footage triggered public outrage, resulting in the immediate suspension of the two junior doctors. Principal Dr R.C. Gupta confirmed disciplinary action and promised a full investigation, with the Meerut District Magistrate now stepping in to examine the case.

The tragedy has sparked widespread debate over emergency healthcare standards in public hospitals and the accountability of medical professionals in life-or-death situations.

July 15,2025

Damascus, July 15: Israeli warplanes have carried out airstrikes against a number of installations once belonging to the ousted president Bashar al-Assad's army but now used by the forces of the ruling Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) regime in the southwestern province of Suweida.

Local media outlets reported that two aerial raids struck sites near the town of al-Mazraa late on Monday.

Informed sources said sounds of explosions were also heard in the vicinity of Kanaker town.

Material damage was reported, but no information was yet available about possible casualties.

The Israeli military later asserted in a statement that it hit several tanks in the area between al Mazraa and Sami’ as they moved towards Suweida in southern Syria.

It claimed that the strikes were aimed at “preventing their arrival to the area.”

“The Israeli army will not allow the establishment of a military threat in southern Syria and will operate against it,” it said.

Early on Monday, HTS forces initiated an offensive in Suweida following fatal confrontations between Druze and Bedouin factions, resulting in the deaths of dozens of individuals and injuries to hundreds of others.

At least 99 people have been killed and around 200 others wounded over the past two days in the Suweida province, as clashes escalate between local Druze fighters, Bedouin tribes, and HTS forces, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

According to the Britain-based monitoring group, the fatalities include 60 from the Druze community – among them two women and two children – 18 from Bedouin tribes, 14 from HTS fighters, and seven unidentified individuals wearing military uniforms.

Since the collapse of Assad’s government, the Israeli military has been launching airstrikes against military installations, facilities, and arsenals belonging to Syria’s now-defunct army.

Israel has been widely condemned for the termination of the 1974 ceasefire agreement with Syria and for exploiting the chaos in the Arab nation in the wake of Assad’s downfall to make a land grab.

The United Nations has condemned ongoing Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory and repeated violations in and around the buffer zone created as part of a 1974 ceasefire agreement with Damascus.

July 24,2025

Bengaluru, July 24: The Supreme Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Karnataka High Court for granting bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa — accused in the kidnap, torture, and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy — calling it a “perverse exercise of judicial power.”

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan expressed shock at the High Court’s reasoning in its December 2024 order, questioning whether it had effectively amounted to an “order of acquittal.”

“The manner in which the High Court dictated the order… very sorry to say. Does the High Court dictate the same kind of orders in other cases too?” Justice Pardiwala asked, pointing out the court’s unusual observation that “grounds of arrest were not furnished” in a murder case.

“This is, prima facie, a perverse exercise of judicial power,” the Supreme Court remarked. “A trial court judge making such a mistake is acceptable… but a High Court judge?”

This marks the second reprimand of the Karnataka High Court by the Supreme Court in a week over Darshan’s bail. Earlier, the top court had faulted the High Court for “failing to exercise discretion.”

During Thursday’s hearing, the bench also questioned the state government on why this trial was being fast-tracked with daily hearings, while many other accused in different cases remain incarcerated for years awaiting trial. The state informed the court that the trial would conclude within six months.

Darshan and 13 co-accused are charged with abducting and killing Renukaswamy in June 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, a friend of the actor and the primary accused. Renukaswamy’s body was recovered from a stormwater drain on June 9 last year.

July 29,2025

Mangaluru, July 29: The much‑anticipated exhumation in the Dharmasthala mass burial case began on Tuesday, with investigators digging up sites pinpointed by a key witness along the Netravathi River near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat.

Despite heavy rains, 7–8 labourers commenced digging in the secluded forest patch believed to conceal multiple graves. The masked complainant witness was escorted to the scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which included Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Dayama, Puttur AC Stella Varghese, and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam. Forensic experts and legal officers monitored the process, while every step was video‑recorded.

Ahead of the operation, DIG M N Anucheth chaired a closed‑door meeting at the SIT office in Belthangady to finalise the strategy. On Monday, the witness had identified 13 locations near the bathing ghat; each spot was geo‑tagged and cordoned off with barrier tape and serial numbers.

Security was intense, with armed police, Garuda Force, Special Action Force, and KSRP personnel sealing the area to prevent unauthorised access as the exhumation got underway.

