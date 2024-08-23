  1. Home
Indian passenger bus with 40 on board falls into Marsyangdi river in Nepal

News Network
August 23, 2024

An Indian passenger bus with 40 people on board has plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Tanahun district, Nepal Police has confirmed, as per an ANI report.

As per the official, the bus was on the way to Kathmandu from Pokhara. Further details awaited.

“The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river,” DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun told the news agency.
 
This is a breaking story, more details are awaited…

News Network
August 9,2024

acharya.jpg

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy from Benjanapadavu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, has died by suicide. 

The young student, Bhavish Acharya, was a Class 10 student who tragically ended his life by hanging himself in the bathroom of his home.

Bhavish, the son of Udaya Acharya, lived with his family in Benjanapadavu Karavali Site and was studying at a private school in Badakabailu. 

According to sources close to the family, Bhavish had frequently expressed difficulties with his studies, sharing his concerns with his parents. However, the exact circumstances that led to this devastating act remain unknown.

On the evening of August 7, Bhavish returned home and remained indoors. Around 7:30 p.m., he went to the bathroom and didn’t return for an unusually long time. 

Worried, his family knocked on the door, but there was no response. Fearing the worst, they broke the door open and were confronted with the heartbreaking sight of Bhavish hanging. He was rushed to Thumbay hospital, but tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Bantwal twon police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the factors leading to this tragic event.

News Network
August 20,2024

students.jpg

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City police have arrested two students in connection with a kidnap and assault case.

The arrested are Diyaan and Salman. City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said on Tuesday, that an incident of kidnapping and assault was reported in the city, involving two groups of students on Monday. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began on Aug 14, during a football match at Nehru Maidan Football Ground between the football teams of two private colleges.

A dispute during the match appears to have led to this crime, he said.

At 6.15pm on Monday, August 19, near Forum Mall in Pandeshwar, the complainant, who is a 17-year-old minor boy and a student of the college that won the match, was allegedly taken by a group of individuals in the age group of 18-19 years, identified as Diyaan, Taslim, Salman, and two other minor individuals aged around 17 years. 

The accused forced the victim and his friends, including two other boys, who are students of the college that won the match and from a private institution, into a car and physically assaulted them with hands and legs.

The victims were allegedly then taken to different locations, including near Mahakalipadpu and the Mahakalipadpu Masjid, where they were further assaulted. The accused also filmed the victims while assaulting them. The victims were later let off. 

Among the accused, Diyaan and a minor male have been identified as students of the college that lost the match, and another minor male from the private institute, including a few other individuals. The victims were taken to Wenlock District Hospital, and their condition is stable. 

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at the Mangaluru South police station in this regard, and efforts are on to secure the remaining accused at the earliest.

News Network
August 12,2024

banglaleader.jpg

New Delhi: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus - who last week took oath as head of Bangladesh's interim government - has heaped praise on students who spearheaded protests against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. "There is no doubt... because of the student-led revolution the whole government collapsed..." Mr Yunus told reporters after a Sunday night meet with the students.

"I said (to the students), 'I respect you... I admire you. What you have done is absolutely unparalleled... and because you ordered me to do this (to take charge of the interim administration) I accept...'," Mr Yunus said, recounting part of the conversation he had with the students.

Two of the student protesters - Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud - are part of a 16-member advisory council that was sworn in with Mr Yunus. The 84-year-old won the 2006 Nobel Peace prize for his work in microfinance and setting up the Grameen Bank, which works for community development.

Mr Yunus has also stressed the wave of resignations of high-ranking public officials, including the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and head of Bangladesh's central bank, was "conducted legally".

They had reportedly been issued ultimatums to quit.

"They want to have a new court," he said of the students. "So they went there and asked the chief justice to resign and put their pressure to make him resign."

"I'm sure they will find the legal way to justify all of this, because legally... all the steps were followed," he said. His office only agreed to publish these quotes Monday evening.

"Finally, this moment, the monster is gone," Mr Yunus also said, referring to Ms Hasina's departure and the end of what her critics said was an autocratic rule that stifled all dissent. 

However, Mr Yunus warned the interim government that public goodwill is a limited resource and that they would face many difficult decisions ahead. "The moment you start taking decisions, some people will like your decisions, some people will not like your decisions," he said. "...that's the way it works."

The interim government was formed after Bangladesh witnessed weeks of violence and clashes - triggered by protests over a jobs quota - forced Ms Hasina, a five-time PM, to resign and flee.

Sheikh Hasina left the Prime Minister's residence in Dhaka - hours before it was overrun - and flew to India in a Bangladeshi military aircraft. The 76-year-old, seen as a key ally of New Delhi, remains in an undisclosed location amid reports she will seek political asylum, possibly in the United Kingdom.

Following Ms Hasina's departure Md Yunus - who faced multiple corruption charges under the previous government and was in Europe while Sheikh Hasina was in power - was picked by the protesting to oversee democratic reforms.

His first act after being administered an oath of office - and taking the title of 'chief advisor' - was to lead a solemn tribute to the more than 450 people who died in the protests.

It is unclear when Bangladesh will hold an election to select a new Prime Minister. Whenever that is, Mrs Hasina is likely to return to contest, her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy told The Times of India. "She will go back to Bangladesh the moment the interim government decides to hold an election," he said.

Modi's "Best Wishes"

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Mr Yunus,

"We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," he wrote on X. 

With the change of guard in neighbouring Bangladesh, the Indian government now faces a diplomatic dilemma, even as China was also swift to welcome Dhaka's new authorities, saying it "attaches importance to the development" of relations.
 

