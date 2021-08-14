  1. Home
  2. Karnataka | 23-yr-old man sets self, classmate on fire inside car for rejecting proposal

News Network
August 14, 2021

Chamarajanagar, Aug 14: A 23-year-old man allegedly set himself and the woman whom he loved on fire inside a car after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Srinivas (23) and Kanchana (22) were found charred to death inside the burnt car outside Mamballi village near here yesterday.

A case of murder has been registered at the Agara-Mamballi police station.

Police suspect that the car was set ablaze after petrol was sprinkled inside, killing both of them instantaneously.

The two were classmates. Kanchana worked as a nurse in a government hospital while Srinivas was a cab driver.

He had proposed to her several times but she rejected it every time, police said.

On Friday, Srinivas offered to drop her in the village and took her in the car, they said, adding that he had attempted suicide three months ago.

News Network
August 4,2021

ministers.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 4: Twenty nine ministers took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers under new Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Among the big names that took oath are Murugesh Nirani, B C Patil and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Bommai will not have any deputies unlike his predecessor B S Yediyurappa.

The new Cabinet is a mix of experienced legislators and young faces, as Bommai had said earlier.

Among the 29, eight are from the Lingayat community, seven Vokkaligas, seven OBCs, three SCs, one ST, one from Reddy community and one woman.

The ministers in the new cabinet include Govind Karajol, K.S. Eshwarappa, R. Ashok, B. Sriramulu, V. Somanna, V. Umesh Katti, S. Angara, J.C. Madhuswamy, Araga Jananedra, Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N., C.C. Patil, Anand Singh, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chouhan, Murugesh Nirani, Shivaram Hebbar, S.T. Somashekar, B.C. Patil, Bhyrathi Basavaraju, Dr K. Sudhakar, K. Gopalaih, Shashikala Jolle, MTB Naagaraju, K.C. Narayana Gowda, B.C. Nagesh, V. Sunilkumar, Halappa Basappa Achar, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and Muniratna.

News Network
August 14,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government may not complete its full term and “it can collapse anytime”. Siddaramaiah based his conjecture on disgruntlement within the BJP.

“This government won’t take off. And, I don’t think it will complete its term. It can collapse anytime,” Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister, told reporters. 

Karnataka is scheduled to face its next Assembly election in 2023.

“Look at the fighting going on. One senior MLA (MP Kumaraswamy) protests in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue crying injustice by his own party government. Several ministers have said they’re unhappy. Several MLAs are unhappy for not becoming ministers,” Siddaramaiah pointed out.

The Congress leader cited the examples of disgruntled BJP leaders such as Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, CP Yogeshwar, SA Ramdas, Arvind Limbavali and Arvind Bellad. “All of them remain disgruntled for not being made ministers and are visiting New Delhi. So, there’s no stable government in this state,” he said.

This is a marked departure from Siddaramaiah’s stand; last month he said an early election was unlikely in Karnataka.

Picking holes in the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s Cabinet, Siddaramaiah said as many as 13 districts had no representation in the council of ministers.

“Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu...13 districts have no ministers. I can understand if 4-5 districts aren’t represented. Bengaluru alone has seven ministers. Instead, some other district could have been accommodated,” he said, adding that a Cabinet should have the right balance of region and caste. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 5,2021

safetynet.jpg

Udupi, Aug 5: As part of precautionary measures, the leaseholder of Malpe Beach in the Udupi district has erected nets and red flags along the beach as a warning to tourists not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

The move comes in the backdrop of repeated incidents of drowning involving tourists, the latest being a woman on August 1. 

Sudesh Shetty from Mantra Tourism, the leaseholder, in a statement, said the nets have been erected along a one-kilometre stretch of the beach from where tourists frequently venture into the sea.

Though the monsoon has receded to some extent, the sea continues to be rough. Tourists cannot enter the water till the red flags are replaced with yellow flags, indicating that it is safe to enter the water, he said.

Red flags and warning signs not to enter the water have been placed at regular intervals along the stretch, he said. He proposed a penalty of Rs 500 on tourists who disregard the warning.
 

