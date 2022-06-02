  1. Home
  2. Karnataka: 7 charred to death as bus catches fire after collision with tempo trax

Karnataka: 7 charred to death as bus catches fire after collision with tempo trax

News Network
June 3, 2022

bus.jpg

Kalaburgi, June 3: As many as seven passengers of a private bus are suspected to have been charred to death in an accident that happened on the outskirts of the Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi district in the early hours of Friday.

The bus caught fire after an accident between a tempo trax and a bus. The bus with 29 people, was going to Hyderabad from Goa. The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 24,2022

punjabHM.jpg

Chandigarh, May 24: Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet on Tuesday and arrested on corruption charges with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that his government has zero-tolerance towards corruption.

The Aam Aadmi Party has been in power in Punjab for barely two months. The chief minister himself announced the removal of Singla from the council of ministers.

Mann said the decision was made after he came to know that Singla was allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

The chief minister said that he has also directed the police to register a case against Singla.

Later, he was arrested by the Punjab Police, sources said.

"A case was brought to my notice in which one minister in my government was demanding one per cent commission from each tender or purchase of his department. I took this case very seriously. Only I knew this case. Neither media nor opposition knew it," Mann said in a video message.

"I am taking strict action against that minister and I am removing him from the cabinet. I am also giving directions to the police to register a case against him," he said, adding, "That minister's name is Vijay Singla. He was the health minister."

Mann said that Singla was allegedly involved in wrongdoings in his department and he has also admitted to the same.

Asserting that the AAP government has zero-tolerance towards corruption, Mann pointed out that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also removed his food and supplies minister in 2015 and handed over the case to the CBI.

"I will not tolerate corruption of a single rupee. We want to turn Punjab into a corruption-free state" Mann asserted.

The Punjab chief minister said some parties will now point out that one of the AAP ministers was found involved in corruption within just two months, but then "it is I who is taking action".

Vijay Singla, 52, was elected MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. Singla is a dental surgeon.

The Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance in the 2022 state Assembly polls. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 19,2022

shaiedgamosque.jpg

Mathura, May 19: A court here on Thursday allowed a petition seeking to remove the Shahi Idgah mosque that it claims is built on the land belonging to the Keshav Dev temple, the alleged birthplace of Krishna, a lawyer for the idol worshippers side said.

Hari Shankar Jain said the court has accepted one of the multiple pleas on the matter.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi complex spans 13.37 acres.

According to the petition, the mosque is built on the land that belongs to the temple.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 31,2022

Bengaluru, May 31: Fielding former MP D Kupendra Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka, JD(S) on Tuesday claimed that Congress national President Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders had consented to support him.

Expressing surprise over Congress fielding a second candidate “all of a sudden”, senior JD(S) leader and former Minister H D Revanna requested the national party for support to keep the “communal forces” out of the race.

“Sonia Gandhi on Friday spoke to Deve Gowda (JDS patriarch), following her consent we have fielded our party candidate today. In the same way H D Kumaraswamy (JDS leader) has spoken to K C Venugopal (Congress General Secretary) stating that JD(S) may fall short of a few votes and requested for support, after they agreed we have fielded the candidate,” Revanna said.

Speaking to reporters here, Gowda’s elder son said Kupendra Reddy himself had met state Congress President D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M Mallikarjun Kharge, and other Congress leaders like R V Deshpande, B K Hariprasad and Ramalinga Reddy seeking support.

“He (Kupendra Reddy) also wanted to meet Siddaramaiah and had sought his appointment….but don’t know what happened, in a sudden development they (Congress) have fielded second candidate, despite not having numbers to win the seat,” he said, adding that Congress leaders had not expressed any intention to field second candidate.

A candidate needs 45 votes to win, and based on their strength in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and the Congress one, in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats.

Despite not having adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the State Assembly, all the three political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — have fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.

In an unexpected move, the Congress on Monday fielded its state general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan as a second candidate; following this, the ruling BJP on Monday night announced the candidature of outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya as its third candidate for the polls.

The Congress has to cooperate with the JD(S) if it really wants to keep the “communal forces” away from the race, Revanna said, as he requested Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal, Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and other party leaders for support.

“We all should together try to keep communal forces away. The decision is left for them (Congress).

There is a couple of days’ time (for withdrawal of candidature), let’s wait and see,” he said.
Revanna made it clear that Congress did not seek JD(S)’ support for its second candidate.

He also claimed that some Congress leaders had threatened not to vote in support of JD(S) if it fielded a candidate from a minority community. “…will reveal it when time comes.”

JD(S) state President C M Ibrahim too said, Gowda had spoken to Sonia Gandhi before deciding to field candidates.

“Before fielding candidate Deve Gowda spoke to Sonia Gandhi. Kupendra Reddy spoke to Kharge, after their consent, candidate was fielded. They (Congress) told us to field candidate and they will support….but now by fielding second candidate, their plan may be to help BJP,” he alleged.

After electing two Rajya Sabha candidates (Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-politician Jaggesh) based on its own strength in the Assembly, the BJP will be left with an additional 29 votes.

The Congress will be left with 24 extra votes after electing Jairam Ramesh, while the JD(S) has only 32 votes, which is not sufficient to win a seat.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.