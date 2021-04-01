  1. Home
  2. MIM leader Asad Khan hacked to death on busy road in Hyderabad

News Network
April 1, 2021

Hyderabad, Apr 1: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asad Khan, 40, was hacked to death on a busy road in broad daylight in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Vattapally area under the Mailardevpally police station in Old City, Hyderabad. It is a region that is considered to be the bastion of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The assailants were not immediately identified.

Police say Asad Khan, a local AIMIM leader, had a criminal past and they suspect this is case of "revenge killing".

The cops have started investigating the matter and are collecting evidence to arrest the criminals.

Sources say Asad Khan was attached when he was riding his two-wheeler. A group of assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons near a public hall on Shastripuram Road. After stabbing him to death in broad day light, the assailants fled the spot.

Asad Khan was rushed to Osmania Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the past, Asad Khan was arrested in a murder case and was also facing several other criminal cases.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

ProfAbubaker.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Prof M Abubaker Thumbay, the principal of the Scholars Indian High School, Ras al Khaima, United Arab Emirates, passed away today morning at his residence in UAE following a massive cardiac arrest. He was 59.

He is survived by his wife and three children including two daughters.  

Having served in the field of education for four decades including two decades in the gulf nation, Prof Abubaker was an Official CBSE Counsellor in the UAE. 

The Bearys Welfare Forum had honoured him for his contributions in the field of education. He was also a Director of the Diamond International School located in his hometown in Brahmarakootlu.

Born on 15 August, 1962 in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, Prof Abubaker began his teaching career as a teacher in 1982 in Mangaluru’s Badriya Primary School, and worked there for five years. Then he became an Executive Manager at the B.A Group Thumbay for a brief period. Within a year, he returned to teaching field and served as the principal of Thumbay B A College from 1988 to 1995.

He became the principal of Kotekar Muslim Residential School in 1996. The very next year he shifted to UAE and became the principal of the NIMS Institution. Thereafter, he became the principal of the Scholars Indian School and served there till his demise. 

News Network
March 24,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take stern action against Bajrang Dal activists who attacked four nuns recently when they were travelling by train from New Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha.

In a letter to Mr Shah, Mr Vijayan sought his attention towards the reported shocking incident where four nuns including two postulants were subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal activists and the police at Jhansi, while they were travelling by train.

"It is reported that the two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns who were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists," he added.

"The nuns and the postulants were forcefully removed from the train by the Jhansi police without the presence of women police officials and despite nuns showing the Aadhar ID cards, police did not accept those cards stating that they are fake," the Chief Minister said.

"It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of Lucknow IG of police, the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 2300 hrs," he pointed out.

"You would agree with me that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance and practice. Such incidents require utmost condemnation by the Union Government," Mr Vijayan said.

"I would therefore request for your kind intervention to instruct the authorities concerned to take strict action on all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution," he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Udupi, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, a young entrepreneur has ended his life by jumping from the third floor of a residential apartment in Udupi today afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Uttam Nayak (30), said to be the owner of a petrol bunk located at Athrady in the coastal district. 

The police are yet to find out what spurred the young man to resort to the extreme step. It is learnt that he had entered the wedlock just four months ago.

According sources, he jumped to death from the balcony of his flat which is located on the third floor of the complex at Mathadabettu area in the Udupi. 

Uttam Nayak’s brother and father also stays with him. If sources are to be believed his wife is currently staying in Mumbai. 

