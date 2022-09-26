  1. Home
  2. Protests erupt after dalit student beaten to death by UP teacher over spelling mistake

Protests erupt after dalit student beaten to death by UP teacher over spelling mistake

News Network
September 27, 2022

dalitboy.jpg

Lucknow, Sept 27: Uttar Pradesh police are searching for a teacher accused of beating a Dalit student to death over a spelling mistake, officers said Tuesday, after suppressing violent protests triggered by the incident.

Nikhil Dohre was struck with a rod and kicked until he fell unconscious by his high school teacher earlier this month after misspelling the word "social" in an exam, according to a police complaint by his father.

The 15-year-old died from his injuries on Monday at a hospital in northern Uttar Pradesh, and the accused has fled the area.

"He is on the run, but we will arrest him soon," police officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

Dohre was a member of the Dalit community, which has been subject to prejudice and discrimination for centuries.

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Monday after news of Dohre's death spread in Auraiya district, the location of the attack.

The crowd demanded the teacher's arrest before the cremation of the boy's body and torched a police vehicle.

Around a dozen protesters had been arrested, Singh said.

"We used force to quell the mob and the situation soon came under control," Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam told reporters. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 15,2022

Lucknow, Sept 15: Six men were arrested on Thursday after bodies of two Dalit teenage sisters, hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, drew public outrage. According to sources, the accused have admitted to murdering the girls after rape.

The accused have been identified as Chotu Gautam, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif. SP Lakhimpur Kheri Sanjeev Suman said that Junaid was nabbed after an encounter, where he was shot in his leg.

The main accused, Chotu Gautam, had reportedly introduced the sisters to other three accused. One of the accused wanted to marry one of the sisters, they added. Police, meanwhile, has denied kidnapping theory and said that the sisters went on their own.

Late on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh police revealed that two teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house in Nighasan police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri. As soon as the news broke, political reactions began pouring in.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over “increasing" crimes against women in the state and compared the twin deaths with the Hathras gang-rape and murder.

The mother of the two girls alleged that they were murdered and accused three youths from the neighbouring village in Nighasan police station limits of abducting and killing them. Police said their bodies were sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of deaths.

Meanwhile, villagers held a demonstration at Nighasan Cross to protest the killings. Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman and Assistant Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh talked to the irate villagers in a bid to console them, while a heavy police forced was deployed in the village to ensure law and order.

Comparing Wednesday’s case to the Hathras incident, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, “Murder of two Dalit sisters after kidnapping them in Nighasan police station area. Their father’s allegation on the police is very serious that they carried out ‘panchnama’ and post-mortem without the family’s consent. After farmers in Lakhimpur, the killing of Dalits is now a repetition of the murder of ‘Hathras’ daughter’."

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took to Twitter to condemn the incident. “The killings of the two sisters in Lakhimpur is heartbreaking. Family says the girls were abducted in broad daylight. Law and order in the state doesn’t improve by giving false advertisements in newspapers and TV everyday. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up?"

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was raped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14. She died on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim was cremated in the dead of the night near her home on September 30. Her family members had alleged that they were forced by the local police to hurriedly conduct her last rites. Local police officers, however, said the cremation was carried out “according to the wishes of the family".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 27,2022

dalitboy.jpg

Lucknow, Sept 27: Uttar Pradesh police are searching for a teacher accused of beating a Dalit student to death over a spelling mistake, officers said Tuesday, after suppressing violent protests triggered by the incident.

Nikhil Dohre was struck with a rod and kicked until he fell unconscious by his high school teacher earlier this month after misspelling the word "social" in an exam, according to a police complaint by his father.

The 15-year-old died from his injuries on Monday at a hospital in northern Uttar Pradesh, and the accused has fled the area.

"He is on the run, but we will arrest him soon," police officer Mahendra Pratap Singh said.

Dohre was a member of the Dalit community, which has been subject to prejudice and discrimination for centuries.

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Monday after news of Dohre's death spread in Auraiya district, the location of the attack.

The crowd demanded the teacher's arrest before the cremation of the boy's body and torched a police vehicle.

Around a dozen protesters had been arrested, Singh said.

"We used force to quell the mob and the situation soon came under control," Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam told reporters. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 21,2022

sc.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 21: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government as to why it was standing as a "mute spectator" to hate speeches while also expressing displeasure over mainstream television channels for running such shows and programmes.

The court asked where the country is heading to, as it put a poser to the Union government as to why it was treating the issue as trivial one.

"Hate speech poisons the very fabric of our country, it can't be permitted. Political parties will come and go but the nation and institution of free press will endure. We should have true freedom, and the government should come forward to take a stand," a bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said.

Without naming TV channels, the court said freedom of press is important, "but we should know where to draw the line". Nowadays, anchors don't allow their guests to speak, run them down, mute them and become discourteous too, the bench said.

"All this is going in the name of freedom of speech. It is sad if nobody making them accountable," the bench said, adding the free speech also included the right of the viewers.

"Until institutional mechanism is put in place, people will continue like this. We should have a proper legal framework," the bench added.

The bench specifically asked the Centre if it is contemplating any legislation to control hate speech in terms of the Law Commission of India's 267 th report which suggested amendment to the IPC and Criminal Procedure Code.

The court was hearing a batch of PILs including by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay for framing a law to control hate speech and rumour mongering.

Deliberating upon the role of media including the Television Channels, the court referred to previous SC judgements in Vishakha and Tehseen Poonawalla cases to saying some guidelines could be framed after considering the Centre's response.

Citing the role of media, the court said, it is not to take orders from anyone if it is truly independent.

"You (media) should foster constitutional values, everybody is part of this republic. Everybody belongs to this one nation," the court said, adding hate speech can take place in various forms like running a slow campaign against a community.

The bench said the Union government should not take up the matter as adversarial and take it up as an opportunity to bring out some legislation.

After hearing Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj and advocate Sanjay Tyagi for the Union government and senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, and others, the court asked the Centre to file a response within two week.

The court asked Hegde to assist it by collating points from writ petitions filed in the matter.

The Centre, on its part, said following the top court's order of July 21, it had received response from only 14 states on the issue.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on November 23.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.