Youth strangled to death by Holi revellers for trying to stop applying colours on him in library

Bengaluru: Actor Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was just moments away from clearing airport security at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) swooped in. What followed was a dramatic bust—gold bars worth ₹12 crore, allegedly being smuggled, were recovered from her and her accomplices.
The 33-year-old actress, who debuted in the 2014 Kannada film Maanikya, had landed in Bengaluru on Monday aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai. According to officials, she was accompanied by two individuals carrying the smuggled gold in briefcases. They had nearly cleared security and were about to exit when DRI officers, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted them and launched a search.
Gold Concealed on Person
A thorough examination led to the discovery of 14.2 kg of gold ingeniously hidden on her person. "The contraband, valued at ₹12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the DRI stated.
More Gold, Cash Found at Her Home
The investigation didn’t stop at the airport. Authorities then searched Ranya Rao’s residence on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she lives with her husband. There, they uncovered additional gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore, bringing the total seizure in the case to ₹17.29 crore.
"The lady passenger has been placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. This marks a significant blow to organized gold smuggling networks," the DRI statement added.
Frequent Gulf Trips Raised Suspicion
According to reports, Ranya Rao had been making frequent, short trips to Gulf countries, which eventually put her under the DRI’s radar.
Ranya is the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer. Her stepfather remarried after his first wife’s death, and Ranya is one of two daughters from her mother’s previous marriage.
With a 14.2 kg gold seizure, this is one of the biggest smuggling busts at Bengaluru airport in recent times, reinforcing the DRI’s crackdown on illicit gold trade.
