  2. Youth strangled to death by Holi revellers for trying to stop applying colours on him in library

Youth strangled to death by Holi revellers for trying to stop applying colours on him in library

News Network
March 14, 2025

Jaipur: A 25-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in Rajasthan's Dausa district for trying to stop three men from applying colour on him ahead of Holi, police said on Thursday.

The incident was reported from Ralwas village on Wednesday evening when Ashok, Bablu and Kaluram reached a local library to apply colour on Hansraj, who was preparing for competitive exams there, officials said.

As Hansraj refused to be smeared with colours, the trio kicked him and thrashed him with belts, before one of them strangled him to death, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dinesh Agarwal said.

The angry family members and villagers later staged a protest with Hansraj's body, blocking a national highway in the area that continued till 1 am on Thursday.

The protesters demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Hansraj's family, a government job to one member of the family, and immediate arrest of the accused trio.

The body was finally removed from the highway after police assurance.

Agencies
March 5,2025

Bengaluru: Actor Ranya Rao, stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was just moments away from clearing airport security at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) swooped in. What followed was a dramatic bust—gold bars worth ₹12 crore, allegedly being smuggled, were recovered from her and her accomplices.

The 33-year-old actress, who debuted in the 2014 Kannada film Maanikya, had landed in Bengaluru on Monday aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai. According to officials, she was accompanied by two individuals carrying the smuggled gold in briefcases. They had nearly cleared security and were about to exit when DRI officers, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted them and launched a search.

Gold Concealed on Person

A thorough examination led to the discovery of 14.2 kg of gold ingeniously hidden on her person. "The contraband, valued at ₹12.56 crore, was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962," the DRI stated.

More Gold, Cash Found at Her Home

The investigation didn’t stop at the airport. Authorities then searched Ranya Rao’s residence on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru, where she lives with her husband. There, they uncovered additional gold jewelry worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore, bringing the total seizure in the case to ₹17.29 crore.

"The lady passenger has been placed under arrest under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody. This marks a significant blow to organized gold smuggling networks," the DRI statement added.

Frequent Gulf Trips Raised Suspicion

According to reports, Ranya Rao had been making frequent, short trips to Gulf countries, which eventually put her under the DRI’s radar.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer. Her stepfather remarried after his first wife’s death, and Ranya is one of two daughters from her mother’s previous marriage.

With a 14.2 kg gold seizure, this is one of the biggest smuggling busts at Bengaluru airport in recent times, reinforcing the DRI’s crackdown on illicit gold trade.

News Network
March 1,2025

In a move to strengthen the presence of Kannada in industrial and consumer markets, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all products manufactured within the state to display their names and usage instructions in Kannada, alongside any other languages.

The directive was formalized through a government circular issued on February 15, extending the requirement to both public and private sector manufacturers, the report added.

Enforcement officers designated under the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, have been tasked with monitoring compliance.

The government emphasized that language is a reflection of a region’s cultural identity and that Kannada must be actively integrated into production, marketing, and business activities for it to thrive. The circular reiterated that the Act, implemented from March 12, 2024, aims to enhance employment and business opportunities for Kannadigas while ensuring the widespread use of Kannada in daily life.

As per Section 17(7) of the Act, manufacturers selling products within Karnataka must, wherever possible, ensure that product names and instructions are printed in Kannada along with any other language if needed.

This directive comes at a time when debates over language policies are intensifying in Karnataka. Recent discussions around local job quotas and the prominence of Kannada in government and corporate sectors have added to the ongoing discourse on linguistic identity in the state.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced that the state government would take steps to ensure Kannada language labels on products manufactured in Karnataka.

Speaking at an event honoring the 69 recipients of this year’s Rajyotsava awards, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of creating an environment that encourages the daily use and learning of Kannada.

