  2. 2 rape accused thrashed, set afire in Jharkhand; one dies, another critical

News Network
June 9, 2022

Two youths accused of raping a girl have been beaten up and set on fire by villagers in Jharkhand's Gumla district, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured, police said on Thursday, June 9.

The incident took place in a village in Sadar Police Station area on Wednesday night.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Gumla Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Manish Chandra Lal said.

"The duo had allegedly raped the minor on Wednesday. When the girl’s family members and other villagers came to know about the incident, they got hold of the accused from a neighbouring village, of which they were residents. The mob then brought the youths to the survivor's village, thrashed them and set them on fire," Lal said.

One of the accused succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while the condition of the other is critical, he said.

The accused's motorbike was also set on fire.

The girl's family lodged an FIR with the Sadar Police Station, and the survivor will be sent for medical examination, the officer said.

A police team has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, he added.

News Network
June 8,2022

Mysuru, June 8: A man, who considers himself to be an upper caste Hindu, has surrendered before police confessing to the murder of his 17-year-old daughter on June 6 for falling in love with a boy from lower caste in Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru district of Karnataka.

dalitlove.jpg
Accused father Suresh and daughter Shalini

 

A case has been registered against him, according to Mysuru Police.

According to police, Suresh, the accused father, Tuesday came to the police station and confessed to the crime.

Suresh, a resident of Kaggundi village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district, killed his 17-year-old daughter Shalini in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the accused father strangulated his daughter to death.

Shalini belonging to Vokkaliga community, considered as an upper caste in Karnataka, was studying in second year PUC (Pre-University Course). She was in love with a Dalit boy from neighbouring Mellahalli village. They were in love for the last three years, police said.

After coming to know about it, the parents lodged a complaint against the boy as the girl was minor. The girl gave statement against her parents in the police station.

After she told the police that she is in love with the boy and refused to go with her parents, the police sent her to the Observation Home.

Sometime ago, the daughter called her parents and asked them to take her home. After coming home, she again told her parents that she still loves the boy and would only marry him.

Police said that the father got furious and strangulated her to death on Monday. Later, he dumped the body of his daughter in one of the farmlands at Dalit boy's village. Further investigation in the matter is on.

News Network
June 4,2022

Bengaluru, June 4: Angered by his mother’s reluctance to get him a new mobile phone, a 26-year-old man in Bengaluru strangulated his mother to death, the police said.

The accused, identified as Deepak, a resident of Mylasandra, was arrested on June 3. His mother Fathima Mary (45) and her family members lived by selling home-grown crops in local markets. Based on Deepak’s version, his younger sister Joyce Mary (24) filed a complaint with the police stating that some strangers had killed her mother on their farm, which is around 5 km from their house. The incident took place on June 1, the police said.

According to officials, as Fathima was leaving for the farm in the morning, she reminded Joyce to send Deepak to the field after he woke up. Around noon, Deepak went to pick his mother, but returned after a while saying that he could not find her anywhere. As the family members were searching for Fathima, Joyce received a call from her mother’s phone around 2 pm. Deepak, who was on the other end, told her that their mother had collapsed near NICE Road, and he suspected that someone had strangulated her with a saree.

The police registered a murder case and soon zeroed in on Deepak based on the fingerprints on the saree and the woman’s body.

Narrating the incident, the police said Deepak, on reaching the farm, demanded Rs 20,000 from Fathima to buy a smartphone, which she refused. He picked up a fight with her after she scolded him saying that they were finding it difficult to make both ends meet and could not afford a smartphone.

Deepak strangled her to death and left the place with Rs 700 which was in Fathima’s purse. On reaching home, he pretended as if he did not know anything about his mother’s whereabouts, the police said. Later, when questioned, Deepak confessed to the crime. 

