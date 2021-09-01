  1. Home
  23-yr-old woman ends life after husband brings home 'pani puri' without her permission

23-yr-old woman ends life after husband brings home ‘pani puri’ without her permission

News Network
September 1, 2021

A 23-year-old woman allegedly took her own life here in Maharashtra following a fight with her husband after he brought 'pani puri' (a street snack) at home without telling her even though she had prepared a meal, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, Pratiksha Saravade, got married to Ambegaon area resident Gahininath Saravade (33) in 2019 and the couple used to have frequent quarrels over domestic issues, they said.

"Last Friday, the man, without telling his wife, brought 'pani puri' at home following which they had a fight as she had already prepared the meal. The next day, the woman allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and was subsequently rushed to a hospital where she died on Sunday," an official from Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said. 

The police on Monday registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband, he said.

News Network
August 21,2021

Raichur, Aug 21: Two persons, including a panja bearer, were electrocuted after the panja came in contact with an overhead live wire, during the Muharram procession at Santekallur in Maski taluk of Raichur district in the early hours of Friday.

The panja-bearer Hussainsab Devaramani (50) and Huligemma (18) died on the spot.

The incident occurred when the 8-foot panja came in contact with a power line. A pall of gloom descended in the village following the incident.

The Maski police have registered a case. 

