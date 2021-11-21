35-yr-old married woman pours acid on 28-yr-old man for rejecting marriage proposal

Idukki, Nov 21: A 35-year-old woman and a mother of two was arrested on Saturday for throwing acid on a man for allegedly spurning her marriage proposal, police said.

Arun Kumar (28) from Thiruvanthapuram is under treatment at the medical college hospital in the state capital and is in danger of losing his eyesight after Sheeba flung acid on his face on November 16, police said.

"Doctors say that he may lose his eyesight. They met through Facebook, but later he came to know that she was married and is the mother of two children. He wanted to end the relationship, but she tried to blackmail him and demanded money," police said.

They said that Kumar, along with his brother-in-law and friend, went to a church near Adimali on November 16 where he met her to give the amount she sought.

A CCTV visual from the church premises, which emerged today, showed Sheeba, who was standing behind Kumar, come forward and fling acid on his face. In the process, she too suffered some minor injuries.

Police said he got himself admitted to a private hospital at Adimali that day and later got shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical college.

A case in this regard was registered yesterday and Sheeba was arrested today, police said.