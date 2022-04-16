  1. Home
  2. Hindutva outfit burns Muslim man's house for marrying Hindu girl in UP

Hindutva outfit burns Muslim man's house for marrying Hindu girl in UP

News Network
April 16, 2022

Agra, Apr 16: A mob torched the home of a Muslim man, who apparently converted to Hinduism and married a Hindu girl, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra town.

According to eyewitnesses, the mob, which mostly comprised members of a little-known saffron outfit, also set the houses of two relatives of the Muslim man and went on a rampage in the locality, damaging shops and forcing closure of business establishment in Runkata area in the town on Friday.

Police sources said that a Hindu girl had eloped with a Muslim man, who owned a gym in the locality, a few days back. The man, identified as Sajid, later apparently embraced Hinduism and married the girl in Delhi. The couple also posted their pictures and videos of their marriage on social media.

Sources said that the girl released a separate video stating that she was an adult and that she had married Sajid, who changed his name to Sahil after converting, on her own volition.

Police later recovered the girl from Delhi after a missing report was lodged by her parents.

Angry over the relationship, members of the saffron outfit Dharam Jagaran Samanvya Sangh raided the homes of Sajid and his two relatives in Runkata area on Friday and set them on fire after throwing out the belongings.

Eight persons were arrested in connection with the incident, the police said adding that a case was registered in this regard and investigation was on. "We are trying to trace the other accused persons," said a senior police official in Agra on Saturday. The in-charge of the local police outpost was suspended on charges of laxity.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 7,2022

businessman.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 7: A 25-year-old man - who was set ablaze by his 51-year-old father over a financial row on April 1 - succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning. The incident took place in Valmiki Nagar of Chamarajpet in West Bengaluru around 2.30 pm.

The father-son duo was identified as Surendra Kumar, alias Babu, and Arpith, respectively.

Babu, a businessman, and Arpith had a disagreement in a godown, following which Arpith walked out. However, Babu is alleged to have followed him, poured thinner on him and set him ablaze with a match strick.

Even as Arpith started shouting that he had been set afire by his father and locals rushed to douse him, he was admitted to Victoria Hospital with 60 per cent burn injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, Babu was in the construction and fabrication business, and Arpith used to assist his father. Over the past few months, the father and son had disputes over some finances, as Arpith had allegedly not given a proper account of funds.

Hence, Babu poured thinner on Arpith in the godown and set fire when Arpith walked out of the building. 

According to a complaint filed by Ambarish, a lorry driver, a neighbour of Babu, he witnessed Babu setting Arpith afire on April 1, when he was chatting with his friend in front of Babu's building. Ambarish told police that he filed the complaint after learning about Arpith's death.

Based on Ambarish's complaint, Chamarajpet police arrested Babu and are questioning him.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 15,2022

pfizubair.jpg

Palakkad, Apr 15: A 45-year old man was allegedly hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad district on Friday. Subair, aka Zubair, a local leader of the Popular Front of India, was hacked to death at Elappully in the district on Friday afternoon, police said.

He was allegedly waylaid by two cars while on the bike and attacked him using sharp-edged weapons. The incident occurred in front of his father’s eyes as he was returning home after offering Friday prayers in a nearby mosque. 

Police said they suspect it was a political killing.

PFI alleged the RSS was behind the killing of Subair. RSS has not reacted to the allegations.

The incident occurred months after S Sanjith, a 27-year old RSS worker, was hacked to death allegedly by activists of the SDPI, the political offshoot of the PFI. Sanjith was attacked in front of his wife in November last year. 

