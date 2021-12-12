  1. Home
  2. Shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Hindutva activists shoot dead ex sarpanch at wedding

Shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Hindutva activists shoot dead ex sarpanch at wedding

News Network
December 13, 2021

fight.jpg

A man was shot dead at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh last evening, allegedly by men belonging to the hardline Hindutva. Three men have been arrested in the case, the police said.

Shouting "Jai Sri Ram" slogans, the men had barged into the wedding celebrations in Mandsaur, organized by self-styled godman Rampal.

Amit Verma, a senior police officer in Mandsaur, said the men were armed and barged into the function alleging that it was being organised illegally.

Cellphone videos of the attack that are being circulated online showed complete pandemonium as panic stricken guests ran around trying to get away from the men armed with bamboos and sticks.

In the middle of the chaos, former sarpanch Devilal Meena was shot. He was taken to a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, where he died later.

A murder case has been lodged against 11 men who were identified and others who are not. Three of the men have been arrested.

Mr Meena, a two-time sarpanch, was supported by the state's ruling BJP. He was the main organiser of the wedding.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 2,2021

periamurder.jpg

Kasaragod, Dec 2: In what comes as a big blow to the ruling CPI(M) the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Periya double murder case, on Thursday implicated former Uduma MLA and party's district secretariat member KV Kunhiraman and four other party workers for the crime.

The CBI had on Wednesday arrested five of its party members in connection with the crime. This was the CBI's first ever arrest in the case after exactly a year from taking over the case from the state crime branch as per the directions of the Kerala high court which was ratified by the apex court.

Three among the five arrested on Wednesday were 'prosecution witness' in the charge sheet filed by the crime branch. The CBI has filed its charge sheet with ten new accused including former MLA and four others. The crime branch which probed the case earlier had in their charge sheet implicated 14 accused in the crime.

The party has been denying any role of its leaders or cadres in the crime.

According to sources, the arrested were the party's Echiladukkam branch secretary Rajesh alias Raju, Reji Varghese, Surendran alias Vishnu Sura, who is a friend of first accused A Peethambaran; Sastha Madhu, paternal uncle of fifth accused Giji and M Hariprasad.

The prosecution case which the local police and the then Crime Branch wing of Kerala had investigated was that a group of people, in connivance with local CPI (M) leaders, hacked to death the two Youth Congress workers in Periya in Kasaragod district- Kripesh and Sarath Lal, on February 17, 2019.

Citing lapses in the investigation by the Crime Branch the parents of the victims had approached the high court seeking a CBI investigation into the case. They alleged that many who were involved in the crime were not listed as accused in the crime. Acting on the petition, a single bench of the court had ordered a CBI investigation on September 30.

Though the state government had appealed against the single bench order, a division bench of the Kerala High court had dismissed the plea by the state government against the order of a single bench directing a CBI probe.

However, the State Government filed its appeal in the apex court against the division bench order upholding its single bench order permitting a CBI probe.

Expressing surprise over the State’s motives behind trying to block the CBI inquiry, the apex court observed shock and anguish over the non-transfer of case diaries to the CBI despite the high court order permitting a CBI investigation.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 13,2021

fight.jpg

A man was shot dead at a wedding in Madhya Pradesh last evening, allegedly by men belonging to the hardline Hindutva. Three men have been arrested in the case, the police said.

Shouting "Jai Sri Ram" slogans, the men had barged into the wedding celebrations in Mandsaur, organized by self-styled godman Rampal.

Amit Verma, a senior police officer in Mandsaur, said the men were armed and barged into the function alleging that it was being organised illegally.

Cellphone videos of the attack that are being circulated online showed complete pandemonium as panic stricken guests ran around trying to get away from the men armed with bamboos and sticks.

In the middle of the chaos, former sarpanch Devilal Meena was shot. He was taken to a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota, where he died later.

A murder case has been lodged against 11 men who were identified and others who are not. Three of the men have been arrested.

Mr Meena, a two-time sarpanch, was supported by the state's ruling BJP. He was the main organiser of the wedding.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 8,2021

Defense.jpg

New Delhi, Dec 8: General Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, died today after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 on board. One man is being treated for severe burns.

General Rawat's wife, travelling with him, was also killed.

"With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

The IAF had confirmed a little before 2 pm that an Mi-17 V5 helicopter with General Rawat on board had "met with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu".

The Air Force also said it had ordered an Inquiry into what happened.

The helicopter crashed shortly after it took off from the Air Force base in Sulur at 11.45 am, Coimbatore, for Wellington in the Nilgiri Hills.

The General was heading to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

It was making its descent and would have landed in 10 more minutes when it came down, barely 10 km from a road.

Videos showed steaming wreckage scattered on a hillside and rescuers struggling through smoke and fire to locate bodies. Charred bodies were pulled out from under mangled metal and fallen trees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, briefed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, called a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his residence. The Defence Minister and Army Chief MM Naravane visited General Rawat's home in Delhi long before the official announcement.

General Rawat, 63, took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2019. The position was created to integrate the three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.

The Chief of Defence Staff is the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and has to be the main military adviser to the Defence Minister besides giving impartial advice to the political leadership.

A former Army Chief, General Rawat was also appointed the head of the newly-created Department of Military Affairs.

The general joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and had four decades of service behind him, having commanded forces in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

Many former army chiefs expressed grief; they described the Mi-17 double engine chopper as a very stable aircraft used for VVIP flights.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.