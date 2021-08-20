  1. Home
Two electrocuted during Muharram procession as panja touches live wire

News Network
August 21, 2021

Raichur, Aug 21: Two persons, including a panja bearer, were electrocuted after the panja came in contact with an overhead live wire, during the Muharram procession at Santekallur in Maski taluk of Raichur district in the early hours of Friday.

The panja-bearer Hussainsab Devaramani (50) and Huligemma (18) died on the spot.

The incident occurred when the 8-foot panja came in contact with a power line. A pall of gloom descended in the village following the incident.

The Maski police have registered a case. 

News Network
August 18,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 18: The third additional district and sessions court sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to life imprisonment, for killing her husband in 2016, on Tuesday.

Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati held Ashwini and her boyfriend Ananda Mera guilty of the crime, and awarded the punishment.

The incident took place on September 13, 2016. In 2014, Ashwini had married Jayaraj and they were staying in a rented home in Moodabidri. 

In 2016, Ashwin delivered a baby girl. Meanwhile, Jayaraj learnt about Ashwini’s affair with Ananda, and there was a fight between them. 

On September 13, when Ashwini was at her maternal house in Moodukonaje in Moodbidri, she called her husband Jayaraj to her home on the pretext of giving some money. 

She had hatched a plan to murder Jayaraj with the help of Ananda. When Jayaraj entered the house, Ananda hit him with an iron rod and killed him. They later dumped the body in an empty well and sprayed chemicals.

After three days, Ashwini in order to mislead the police, filed a missing complaint at Moodabidri police station. Ananda tried to mislead the police and claimed that he had abducted Jayaraj. Using Jayaraj’s phone number, he called Jayaraj’s mother and told her that Jayaraj owed Rs 62,000 to abductors.

On September 22, Jayaraj’s brother Girish filed a case of abduction, and the subsequent investigation revealed that it was a murder. Moodabidri police inspector Ramachandra Nayak filed the chargesheet. A total 36 witnesses were examined. Public prosecutor Narayana Sherigar represented the victim.

Ashwini and Ananda have each been fined Rs 5,000. Apart from this, a two year of jail term for destruction of evidence and Rs 2,000 fine was also imposed. A total of Rs 10,000 will be given to Jayaraj’s mother, and his daughter will also receive some money.

News Network
August 14,2021

Chamarajanagar, Aug 14: A 23-year-old man allegedly set himself and the woman whom he loved on fire inside a car after she rejected his marriage proposal, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Srinivas (23) and Kanchana (22) were found charred to death inside the burnt car outside Mamballi village near here yesterday.

A case of murder has been registered at the Agara-Mamballi police station.

Police suspect that the car was set ablaze after petrol was sprinkled inside, killing both of them instantaneously.

The two were classmates. Kanchana worked as a nurse in a government hospital while Srinivas was a cab driver.

He had proposed to her several times but she rejected it every time, police said.

On Friday, Srinivas offered to drop her in the village and took her in the car, they said, adding that he had attempted suicide three months ago.

