  2. Lionel Andrés Messi: The GOAT?

News Network
December 19, 2022

For his legions of admirers, the debate about Lionel Messi's right to be regarded as the greatest footballer in history is officially over.

The absence of a World Cup winners' medal has long been Exhibit A in the argument about why Messi does not rank above Pele and Diego Maradona in football's pantheon.

But with Argentina's victory over France in Sunday's jaw-dropping World Cup final in Doha, the case against the 35-year-old maestro is now surely closed.

In a glittering career that has spanned three decades, Messi has won 37 club trophies, seven Ballon D'Or awards and six European Golden Boots.

There has been a Copa America title, an Olympic gold medal and a list of scoring and statistical records that may never be beaten.

The only remaining gap on Messi's CV -- a World Cup victory -- was comprehensively filled in on Sunday night over the course of 120 mesmerising minutes at the Lusail Stadium.

In his final World Cup appearance -- a record-breaking 26th for what it's worth -- Messi scored twice as Argentina battled to a 3-3 draw in extra-time before prevailing on penalties.

Not even Kylian Mbappe's magical hat-trick for Les Bleus could upset Messi's appointment with destiny on a night that seemed pre-ordained.

Former England and Barcelona forward Gary Lineker tweeted: "It's been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He's a gift from the footballing Gods."

"Lionel Messi. The best ever," was the instant verdict of England midfielder Declan Rice after Sunday's triumph. "We will never see a player like Messi ever again."

Whether Messi really is the 'greatest ever' is a question, of course, that is as futile as the answer is subjective, a parlour game that boils down to the eye of the beholder.

What is undeniable though is that by sheer volume and range of silverware, Messi has won more than the other serious rivals to his "G.O.A.T" status: Pele and Maradona.

While Pele's three World Cup triumphs remain unrivalled, the Brazilian icon's club career pales in comparison to Messi's.

In his peak years with Barcelona, the Argentinian regularly scaled the pinnacle of European club football, winning four Champions League titles - arguably a technically superior arena than international football.

Maradona meanwhile won only one World Cup, and never lifted a European Cup during a club career in Europe spent mostly with Barcelona and Napoli.

The counter-argument of course is that Pele and Maradona played in an era where players were offered far less protection than the likes of Messi and his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pele hobbled out of the 1966 World Cup finals after taking one brutal tackle too many; Maradona was also subjected to roughhouse treatment throughout his career.

Maradona's former international team-mate Jorge Burruchaga is reluctant to compare players across generations.

Burruchaga, scorer of the winning goal -- set up by Maradona -- in the 1986 World Cup final victory over West Germany says simply that Messi is the greatest player of his era.

"Win or lose, Messi is not more or less than Maradona," Burruchaga told AFP ahead of Sunday's final. "Messi is going to be in history whatever happens."

"There are five players in the past 70 years who can be considered the best in the world -- Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, Pele, Maradona and Messi.

"Messi is in that list, whether he wins the World Cup or not. But I hope he does."

On Sunday, the hope of Burruchaga, and millions of Argentinian compatriots came true. 

News Network
December 10,2022

Ishan Kishan, the diminutive opening batter, slammed a belligerent double hundred during India's third ODI against Bangladesh at Chattogram. 

Kishan, who was drafted in for the last match of the series after captain Rohit Sharma got injured, threw caution to the wind as he slammed 23 boundaries and 9 sixes to reach the 200-run mark in just 126 deliveries. He had completed his century in just 85 balls.

Kishan broke the world record held earlier by West Indies great Chris Gayle, of slamming the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket. Gayle had taken 138 deliveries to score his double hundred against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC World Cup. Kishan bettered the record by a massive 12 deliveries and also became the youngest cricketer to breach the 200-run mark in ODIs.

He has now become the fourth Indian after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to slam a double century in ODIs. Rohit has three scores of 200-plus to his name. Ishan has become the 7th batter in the history of ODIs to score 200 runs in an innings.

The others apart from the Indians are New Zealand's Martin Guptill, West Indies' Chris Gayle and Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman.

Kishan eventually got out for 210 runs, having slammed 24 boundaries and 10 sixes in his innings.

By the time Taskin Ahmed was able to get him out, Kishan had notched up 210 runs - joining Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman on the fifth-highest score in men's ODI cricket, 54 runs behind Rohit's record of 264.

News Network
December 18,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 18: The police have arrested three miscreants for thrashing a man after tying him to a pole at Mulki police station limits on the outskirts of the city yesterevening  

The arrested have been identified as Divyesh Devadiga (38), Rajesh and Yogish Kumar alias Yogish. All three are said to be activists of Sangh Parivar from Kerekadu village. 

The arrested have been booked under various sections of IPC for assaulting and rioting. CCTV footage and call records are being verified as a part of the investigation, said the police.

The trio, along with others had brutally thrashed a Muslim man after being tied to a pole. Pictures of the incident are being circulated on social media.

According to the assailants, he had followed a minor girl in his motorbike and misbehaved with her.

Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the Pocso Act against the victim and arrested him.

News Network
December 12,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said a five-year-old girl from Raichur district has become the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

The Minister also made it clear that there is no need for any worry or concern, as the government is taking all the necessary measures, and will also be issuing a set of guidelines.

"We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old-girl. We are keeping a vigil," Sudhakar said in response to a question on the Zika virus case in Raichur.

Speaking to reporters, he pointed out that a few months ago Zika virus cases were found in Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the first confirmed case in Karnataka. It came to light when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya test. Usually 10 per cent of such samples are sent to Pune for test, out of which this has come across as positive," the Minister said.

Stating that the government is maintaining caution and necessary instructions have been given to surveillance (Health department) officials in Raichur and neighbouring districts, to send the samples for Zika virus test in case any suspected infection cases are found in any hospitals, he said, adding that this girl did not have any travel history.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

Further noting that no other fresh cases of Zika virus have been found so far in the state and there is no need for any worry, the Minister said, the government is monitoring the situation with caution.

