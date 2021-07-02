Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage to begin new chapter

Mumbai, July 3: In yet another separation of a high-profile celebrity couple, Bollywood actor, producer and activist Aamir Khan and his filmmaker wife Kiran Rao have ended their marriage.

However, they will collaborate in film projects and jointly run their NGO, Paani Foundation. The couple announced the separation on Saturday in a joint statement.

Aamir and Kiran tied the knot in 2005 and have a son Azad Rao Khan.

Kiran was Aamir's second wife. They met on the sets of Lagaan and began their relationship. He was married to Reena Dutta earlier. They married in 1986 and divorced in 2002. They have two children — Junaid and Ira.

In a joint statement, Aamir and Kiran said: "In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives — no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

They said they had begun a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing their lives the way an extended family does.

"We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," they said.

They extended "a big thank you" to their families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in the relationship, and without whom they would not have been so secure in taking this leap.

"We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the statement reads.