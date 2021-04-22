  1. Home
  2. Composer Shravan Rathod, who died of covid, had attended Kumbh Mela

News Network
April 23, 2021

Mumbai, Apr 23: Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said. Rathod was 66.

"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms... He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev said.

Sanjeev Rathod said his brother Darshan Rathod collected the musician's body from the hospital for the last rites but he and mother Vimla are Covid-19 positive and in the hospital.

"Me and my mother are Covid positive too and are in Seven Hills Hospital for the treatment. My symptoms are mild. This is my second day in the hospital," he added.

Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for Covid-19 and passed away on Thursday.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like "Aashiqui" (1990), "Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pardes" and "Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

Agencies
April 22,2021

Singapore, Apr 22: All travellers from India should be isolated for 21 days instead of 14 to help strengthen Singapore's defences against a new double mutant strain of SARS-CoV-2 that appears to be more infectious, reported The Straits Times citing experts on Thursday.

However, it is not yet necessary to ban flights from India, it said.

"A 14-day quarantine or SHN (stay home notice) would detect more than 98 per cent of Covid-19 cases, including those who were infected while on the plane," said Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, the vice-dean of global health at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

"A 21-day quarantine backed by specific tests would detect virtually all cases. However, that would impose a significant mental and financial cost" to the traveller, Yang said.

Singapore announced new safety measures on Tuesday, including fewer approvals for foreigners who are not permanent residents and are coming in from India, which is experiencing a second wave believed to be fuelled by a variant with a double mutation.

All travellers from India must now isolate for seven days at a residence after spending 14 days at a dedicated facility for those serving SHN.

The new measures have come amid a recent rise in locally-transmitted cases and as a new three-person cluster here has just been linked to a 43-year-old Indian national who was "probably reinfected" in India.

The work pass holder, who was asymptomatic, had tested positive on arrival from India on April 2 but was discharged after a few days as he was considered no longer infectious. But he went on to infect his sister-in-law and her husband.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research from the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said the positive swab result could mean that the Indian was infectious or had recently recovered from an infection.

A serology test to look for Covid-19 antibodies was then done and the man tested positive, meaning that he was infectious at least two weeks ago. But it is now clear that he could have been infected sometime back and then reinfected recently, and hence tested positive on both tests.

Cook said this shows that it's vital to assess the interpretation of the combination of a positive swab and serology tests, given that it can be a reinfection case, and continued vigilance is key.

India's surging outbreak has prompted places such as Hong Kong and New Zealand to ban flights. But the Singapore daily had experts saying that it is not yet necessary to ban flights from India or tighten guidelines on social and other gatherings.

Infectious disease expert Leong Hoe Nam said while banning flights is easy, it is about achieving a balance, as there's also the need to support the economy and be compassionate in allowing family members to come to visit.

Flight bans provide just short-term relief, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

"If such flight bans were successful, we would have seen a much smaller Covid-19 footprint globally, given the number of flight bans and border closures in the early months of 2020," he said.

"What I suspect ... is that these new variants that have emerged in one country are in fact already circulating in other countries," Teo said.

It's better to prevent virus variants from going on to seed uncontrollable community outbreaks with a comprehensive strategy that includes stricter border controls for travellers from India, he said.

"This, together with the repeated testing that will be applied to such travellers, will greatly increase our ability to reduce any leakage into the community, such as what we have seen last week," Teo said.

He added that the 14-day quarantine was never able to detect 100 per cent of the cases.

"We know from the epidemiological data that there are people whose incubation period actually extends beyond 14 days, just that the chance of this happening is low," he said.

Meanwhile, 11 workers tested positive for Covid-19 at Westlite Woodlands dormitory on Wednesday -- the largest number of infections in the foreign worker dormitories in months.

A letter from Westlite Woodlands to its clients said that 11 of the residents at the dormitory were confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday morning, reported the Channel News Asia (CNA), adding it has seen the letter.

The results are from 568 tests carried out on Tuesday for residents from levels two to seven of Block A of the dormitory, located at 2 Woodlands Sector 2.

According to the letter dated April 21, all the block residents, which number more than 1,100, will be sent to a government quarantine facility (GQF) for 14 days as a "precautionary measure".

Swab tests will also be conducted on all the remaining residents in Block B of the dormitory, it said.

The 11 dormitory cases did not appear in the Ministry of Health's case count on Wednesday, which said there was one new community Covid-19 infection and 14 imported cases.

One of the infected workers is the roommate of a worker who tested positive on Apr 19, said the Ministry of Manpower in a press release on Wednesday night.

As a close contact of the infected worker, he had already been quarantined.

There have been more than 54,000 Covid-19 cases detected in foreign worker dormitories since the start of the pandemic last year.

Although the numbers peaked in the middle of last year, cases in the dormitories have fallen dramatically and before Wednesday, there were only seven cases reported since Janary 1 this year.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,880 Covid-19 cases and 30 fatalities from the disease.

As of Tuesday, 60,540 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 74 confirmed cases who are still in hospital including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit while 221 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

News Network
April 19,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 19: As the government holds crucial meetings, amid a spike in Covid cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday, indicating tough control measures said, lockdown is not the only solution, as he also conceded that Bengaluru city is witnessing a shortage of ICU beds.

The Minister said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who will on Monday be attending the meeting with MLAs and Ministers from Bengaluru, virtually from the hospital where he is undergoing treatment for Covid, will also be holding a meeting with leaders of opposition parties Tuesday to gather their opinion on the measures to be taken in the state.

"In Bengaluru, there is an increase in infections, when infections increase there will be a shortage of beds at hospitals. More than hospital beds, we are seeing a shortage of ICU beds," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here ahead of the crucial meeting with legislators and Ministers from the city, he said, we will discuss how to bring it under control and measures to be taken in this regard.

"Giving treatment is one part of it, we will also have to control the spike in infections and bring it down, for that we will have to certainly impose restrictions on some activities. We will have to think in that direction and take advice from everyone," he added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa who is currently undergoing treatment for Covid at a private hospital, will be attending the meeting virtually, his office said in a statement.

Noting that the suggestions given by the state's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid with scientific inputs will be crucial, Sudhakar said, keeping all these aspects in mind the government will take a decision.

Responding to a question on lockdown, he said, "The term lockdown is getting publicity, the question before us is what kind of strict measures should be taken to bring things under control...we should have clarity on it. Lockdown is not the only solution."

People are thinking about normal life being affected, but many lives are getting lost and saving lives is the priority of the government, he said, adding, "So we will discuss about the measure to be taken at the meeting today, and tomorrow Chief Minister will be talking to leaders of opposition parties via video conference, following which we will come to a final decision."

Not giving clarity on whether tough measures will be announced Monday, the Minister said, "It can't be said now itself, may be measures for Bengaluru will be announced today or as there is meeting with leaders of opposition parties tomorrow, after getting inputs from there and discussing with Ministers, officials and TAC, a decision may be announced."

The meeting with leaders of opposition parties that was scheduled for Sunday was cancelled after Yediyurappa tested positive for Covid.

The state had on Sunday reported the biggest ever spike of 19,067 new Covid cases and 81 deaths taking the total number of infections to 11,61,065 and the toll to 13,351. The total number of active cases stood at 1,33,543. Out of the 19,067 new cases on Sunday, 12,793 were from Bengaluru alone.

Agencies
April 20,2021

The 2004 Ishrat Jahan encounter case on Monday was closed for good, with a metropolitan court allowing applications of two accused Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers including former special director Rajinder Kumar challenging issuance of summons against them.

The court had issued summons against them for taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed against them. 

The duo challenged the summons on the ground that since the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), their cadre-controlling authority, denied sanction to prosecute them, the summons were illegal.

The metropolitan court while allowing their pleas ordered that case was being disposed of.

"The court allowed the applications of the two remaining accused and ordered that the case was being disposed of," special public prosecutor, CBI, R C Kodekar said.

With the relief to two officers, the case of Ishrat Jahan encounter stands closed as all accused including seven Gujarat policemen, one of the them died last year, and two other IB officers, getting dropped from the case. The seven policemen included former Director General of Polce P P Pandey, who was discharged, while cases against ex IPS officer D G Vanzara, ex Superintendent of Police N K Amin, Inspector General of Police G L Singhal, ex Deputy Superintendent of Police Tarun Barot and SRP commando Anaju Chaudhary were dropped for want of government sanction. The seventh accused J G Parmar passed away last year. The CBI has told the court in writing that it accepted all orders and won't challenge them.

The Gujarat high court monitored CBI investigation had found that 19 years old Ishrat Jahan, her friend Pranesh Pillai alias Javed Sheikh and two alleged Pakistani nationals- Amjadali Rani and Zeeshan Johar in the killed in fake encounter in a joint operation of Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch and officials of Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau which was then headed by Rajinder Kumar. However, the sessions court while deciding applications seeking dropping of the case for want of sanction that "there was not enough evidence that they were not terrorists and "there is no question of any fake encounter on the part of any such police officers."

Apart from Kumar, his three juniors- Rajiv Wankhede, T Mittal and Mukul Sinha were also involved in the operation. Kumar along with Gujarat policemen were accused of conspiracy, murder, abduction, illegal confinement and sections of arms acts while the three IB officials, who were then Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIO), were chargesheeted for conspiracy, abduction and illegal confinement.

The case was dropped against all the accused persons from state police and IB on the ground that government refused to grant sanction under section 197 of code of criminal procedure (CrPC) to prosecute them. The section mandates prior approval of government before prosecuting government servants. Only former DGP PP Pandey was discharged on merit of the case and want of sanction.  

The CBI had filed the chargesheet against the four IB officers in February 2014 before the metropolitan court and since then it remained pending for cognizance. In 2015, MHA denied sanction to CBI for prosecuting them. The chargesheet was never committed to trial (sessions) court, as the law prescribes, and remained with the metropolitan court. The court had summoned two other accused IB officers who challenged them and was quashed by a sessions court.

