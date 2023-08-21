  1. Home
‘Eat fish daily to get eyes as beautiful as Aishwarya Rai’: BJP minister’s advice sparks row

August 21, 2023

Mumbai, Aug 21: A BJP minister in Maharashtra has stoked a controversy by linking daily consumption of fish to having “eyes as beautiful” as those of actor Aishwarya Rai.

A video of the remarks by state tribal minister Vijaykumar Gavit, made at a public function in north Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, has gone viral on social media.

“People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you)."
“Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the minister is heard saying.

“The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth,” added the 68-year-old minister, whose daughter Heena Gavit is BJP’s Lok Sabha member.
NCP legislator Amol Mitkari said the minister should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such 'frivolous' comments.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

August 17,2023

Islamabad, Aug 17: Police arrested around 13 suspects in overnight raids from an area in eastern Pakistan where a mob angered over the alleged desecration of the Quran by a Christian man attacked churches and homes of minority Christians, prompting authorities to summon troops to restore order, officials said Thursday.

There were no casualties as Christians living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district quickly moved to safer places along with their families following one of the country’s most deadly attacks against Christians.

Christians slowly returned to their homes Thursday, only to see the destruction of at least one church that was burned. Four other churches were also damaged. Two dozen homes were torched or badly damaged during the riots. 

“We were sitting at home when suddenly we heard that a mob is coming and it is burning homes and attacking churches,” said Shazia Amjad, as she wept outside her home, which was torched on Wednesday. She told The Associated Press that the rioters burned household items and furniture. Some of Amjad’s possessions were stolen as she moved to a safer place with her family, she added.

Amjad said the rioters sprinkled petrol to burn homes in their area, and they also stole jewellery and other things. Other Christians described similar ordeals and expressed bewilderment. Local Christians consoled each other outside their damaged homes, as many women wept and cried over the destruction. Those whose homes were burned had no idea where to go or what to do now.

On Wednesday, Khalid Mukhtar, a local priest, said that most Christians living in the area had fled to safer places. “Even my house was burned,” he said, adding that he believes most of Jaranwala’s 17 churches had been attacked.

Delegations of Muslim clerics arrived in Jaranwala to help calm the situation, as troops and police patrolled the area. Local authorities have shut schools and offices and banned rallies for a week to prevent more violence.

The violence drew nationwide condemnation, with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul-ul-Haq Kakar ordering police to ensure the rioters are arrested. On Thursday, Rizwan Khan, the regional police chief, said 129 suspects had been arrested and the situation was under control.

The violence erupted after some Muslims living in the area claimed they had seen a local Christian, Raja Amir, and his friend tearing out pages from a Quran, throwing them on the ground and writing insulting remarks on other pages.

Police say they are trying to arrest Amir to determine whether he desecrated Islam’s holy book.

According to Khan, the mob quickly gathered and began attacking multiple churches and several Christian homes. The rioters also attacked the offices of a city administrator on Wednesday, but police eventually intervened, firing into the air and wielding batons to disperse rioters with the help of Muslim clerics and elders.

Videos and photos posted on social media show an angry mob descending upon a church, throwing pieces of bricks and burning them. In another video, four other churches are attacked, their windows broken as attackers throw furniture out and set it on fire. In yet another video, a man is seen climbing to the roof of the church and removing the steel cross after repeatedly hitting it with a hammer as the crowd down on the road cheered him on.

The violence drew condemnation from various domestic and international human rights groups.

Amnesty International called for repealing the country’s blasphemy laws. Under the country’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or Islamic religious figures can be sentenced to death. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, often just the accusation can cause riots and incite mobs to violence, lynching and killings.

Domestic and international human rights groups say blasphemy allegations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities in Pakistan and settle personal scores.

August 16,2023

Mumbai, Aug 16: A 16-year-old Muslim boy was brutally beaten up by a group of saffron activists amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', after he was caught boarding an express train at Bandra railway terminus here with a teenage Hindu girl, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on July 21, but came to light when its video went viral on social media on Tuesday, the police said.

The boy as well as the girl, who is 17-year-old, are residents of Ambarnath in neighbouring Thane district, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

'The incident took place on July 21, when the Muslim boy and the Hindu girl were caught by a group. The girl's family members had earlier lodged a complaint of her kidnapping in Ambarnath. After coming to know that the boy and the girl are at the Bandra railway terminus, a group of around a dozen people reached the spot and started assaulting the boy amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans,' another police official said.

They bashed up the boy and dragged him out of the railway station by pulling his hair, he said.

'Someone from the spot captured the incident on his mobile phone camera, and the video went viral on social media on Tuesday, following which the local police as well as the GRP swung into action and launched a probe,' the official said.

A case was registered in this connection in Ambarnath and investigation into the case is on, the police said.

August 15,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 15: In the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his speech objected to the lesser share of returns to the state in terms of GST tax, and underlined that Karnataka has stood against the divide and rule policy.

Siddaramaiah hoisted the national flag at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here, and also delivered his first Independence Day speech as Karnataka’s chief minister during his second stint in the seat.

He said that Karnataka is the second highest tax paying state in the country.

“We are paying over Rs 4 lakh crore in form of taxes and duties to the Centre. However, we are just getting Rs 50,000 crore in return from the Centre. Karnataka will be the richest state if we get what actually we deserve naturally,” he stated.

Siddaramaiah maintained that, “despite this challenging situation, we are complying with fiscal discipline. We are committed to a comprehensive development of the state. True patriots are aware of our efforts.”

“People of Karnataka have stood against the efforts of divide and rule policy. ‘All inclusive’ is our policy and hence people have chosen us for power. This promise of strengthening the new Karnataka Development Model which ensures inclusive growth and yearns for development of everyone, is the most important promise that I make on the occasion of the Independence Day.

“The country has been facing a crisis in the last few years. Hatred, violence, suspicion, revenge and intolerance are growing. Rather, there are efforts to fuel these traits. Some sections of the society are producing these traits and are projecting that these have acceptance too.

“There is a need to defeat these efforts as they are aimed to create negativity. As a civilised society we will doom if such efforts are not thwarted. Only peace and harmony can ensure development. Any society marred by violence, chaos, lack of law and order situation nurtures poverty. Lakhs of young talented and skilled youths are leaving the country and its citizenship. Our institutions of higher learning and universities should create highly talented and skilled students with a scientific bent of mind,” he said.

Invoking Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech, CM Siddaramaiah said, “As Pandit Nehru remarked, let us work with unity. Let us herald a new dawn of development. Let peace, happiness and harmony thrive in our land. Let us be grateful to our army who are protecting us, to youth who are increasing the land’s wealth; to the farmers who are producing food for us.

“Citizens of Karnataka are convinced that peace in society is inevitable for development and hence have rejected deliberate efforts of negative forces.

“In our society, only about 10 per cent of people have established their ownership over 78 per cent of resources. The British administration looted the country’s resources during the colonial era. However, today only a few people have accumulated wealth. Does this situation lead us to development?

“In this background, we are implementing policies that are aimed at ensuring social justice in terms of accumulation of resources and their redistribution. This is the idea behind the introduction of five guarantee schemes such as Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi and Yuva Nidhi. We strongly believe in the premise of economist Amartya Sen that ‘development is real freedom’ and hence have introduced the five guarantee schemes,” he said.

“We are working under the guidance of ‘Gandhiji’s Talisman’. Whenever implementing a scheme, whether it benefits the last person and whether social justice has been achieved are the guiding principles of our administration.

“People were in distress due to price rise, unemployment, corruption and discrimination due to caste and religion. Per capita income in several districts has not increased when compared to our previous tenure and there has been an increase in poverty. Considering this, our government followed Universal Basic Income policy and introduced the five guarantee schemes to boost the economic and social energy of the people.

“We are mooting the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative. The objective is to transform Bengaluru to international standards. Much focus has been laid to ensure smooth traffic flow, management of solid wastes, proper utilisation of public places, proper health of livestock and citizens, introduction of citizen-friendly e-administration, water security and management of challenges arising out of natural calamities.

“We dream of transforming Karnataka into the number one state in Asia in terms of modern technology. We want the state to be the number one manufacturing hub in Asia too. In the last 10 years, the industrial sector of the state has registered a 9.3 per cent growth rate. We have set a goal of achieving 15 per cent and 16 per cent growth rate in the coming days. This requires an investment of about Rs 1.4 lakh crore every year and generation of 14 lakh new jobs,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

