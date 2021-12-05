  1. Home
  2. Jacqueline Fernandez offloaded from gulf-bound flight over Rs 2 billion extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez offloaded from gulf-bound flight over Rs 2 billion extortion case

News Network
December 5, 2021

jack.jpg

Munbai, Dec 5: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was offloaded from a flight at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday by immigration officials due to a LOC (Look Out Circular) issued by Enforcement Directorate against her in connection with a Rs2 billion (Dh97.8 million) extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, said sources.

The actor was supposed to fly to Muscat, added the sources.

According to the sources, she left the Mumbai airport from terminal-2 through departure gate no 3 at 5.30pm.

It is learnt that the LOC was issued with directions that she should not be permitted to leave India, as per the sources.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with a Rs2 billion extortion case involving conman Sukesh.

The ED is likely to file a charge sheet this week in the Rs2 billion extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekar who allegedly duped the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy Shivinder Mohan Singh, sources in the agency told ANI on Thursday.

The ED has registered two cases of money laundering against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Maria Paul, his aides Deepak Ramdani, Pradeep Ramdani and others for duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Mohan Singh, and Japna Singh, wife of Malvinder Singh. Conman Chandrasekhar has duped Aditi Singh by posing as a Law Ministry official who promised to help with her husband’s cases. After extorting Rs2 billion from Aditi Singh, the conman cheated Japna Singh. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 24,2021

MLC.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 24: The upcoming Karnataka Vidhan Parishad election has turning out to be the battle of billionaires. And it is led by Congress candidate Yusuf Sharif, who has declared assets worth ₹1,744 crore before the state election commission on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old is the owner of Umrah Developers and is known to flaunt his wealth.

He used to work as a scarp dealer, and rose to riches in the years that followed. Sharif owns two Rolls Royce cars. His name recently came to limelight after one of his cars was seized over suspicion that taxes were not paid.

One of the Rolls Royce cars was bought from actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Known as 'Gujari Babu' or 'Scrap Babu', Sharif has faced cheating cases in the past.

The Congress on Monday announced the names of 20 candidates for the biennial elections.

The election to 25 Legislative Council seats will be held on December 10, according to schedule announced by the Election Commission earlier this month. Their term is ending on January 5, 2022. The results will be declared on December 14.

The polling body said that legislative council polls will also be held in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra on the same date.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the constituencies concerned immediately after the announcement by the poll panel.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26.

The chief secretaries of all the states where elections are scheduled to be held have also been directed to depute a senior officer to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections, the election commission said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 25,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 25: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Thursday requested JDS to support BJP in those constituencies where it is not contesting in the MLC election in Karnataka.

"Wherever they (JDS) are not contesting, I have requested them to give support to BJP," he told reporters here.

However, the JDS has been maintaining that it does not want to side with any of the national parties, but Congress leaders have been accusing JDS of having a secret understanding with the saffron party.

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy rubbished the allegation saying that on the contrary Congress candidates have connections with BJP.

"Mantar Gowda is the son of a BJP leader. He is contesting from Kodagu. In Mandya, Congress has given ticket to Gooli Gowda, who served as a personal assistant of BJP minister S T Somashekar. It indicates that Congress is the B-team of the BJP," he alleged.

The JDS has fielded candidates in seven constituencies. Last elections, the party had won four seats.

In the 75-member house, BJP has 32 seats and Congress 29 seats, while JDS has 12.

BJP is hopeful of winning at least 15 seats, Yediyurappa said. BJP wants the support of JDS to push the legislation through the council.

As many as 121 candidates have filed 215 nominations, the election commission said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26 and counting of votes will take place on December 14.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
November 22,2021

cfi.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 22: Activists of the Campus Front of India today staged a protest to exert pressure on the police to intensify investigation and arrest the real culprits in the suspected rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl on the outskirts of the city. 

The girl's body was found inside a drain of a tiles factory in Parari village in Ulaibettu on Sunday evening. The girl, the daughter of migrant workers, was reported missing around 4 pm, when she was playing on the premises of the factory. After an extensive search, her body was found in the drainage late in the evening.

Addressing the protesters at Parari junction, gram panchayat member Azhar Ulaibettu said that week laws are one of the reasons for repeated cases of violence against women and children in India. 

He urged the district administration to keep an eye on the migrant labourers from other states who are working in various factories in the coastal district. 

The police have taken 19 persons into custody for questioning in connection with case.

The girl's parents are suspecting the role of factory workers. A total of 30 workers from Karnataka and other states work at the factory. Among them, 10 had not turned up for work on Sunday.

Mangaluru Rural police have registered a case of murder that took place in Parari village. Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said, "We have taken many people into custody. We will ascertain the cause of murder and arrest the culprits soon."

The parents suspect that their daughter was raped and murdered. The police have presently lodged a case of murder and investigating the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.