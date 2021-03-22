  1. Home
  2. Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush bag best actor awards at 67th National Film Awards

News Network
March 22, 2021

Mumbai, Mar 22: After a delay of close to one year due to the ongoing pandemic, the winners of 67th National Film Awards were announced today, March 22. Kangana Ranaut won the National Award in the Best Actress category for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. 

Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the Best Actor Award for their films Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively. The names of the winners were announced in a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

KANGANA RANAUT WINS BEST ACTRESS FOR PANGA AND MANIKARNIKA

In Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai. The film released in January 2019. Manikarnika also starred Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles.

Panga released in January 2020. Kangana Ranaut played the role of a kabaddi player in the film. Panga also starred Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

MANOJ BAJPAYEE AND DHANUSH WIN NATIONAL AWARD IN BEST ACTOR CATEGORY

Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, Manoj Bajpayee played the role of a retired Mumbai police officer in Bhonsle. The actor won the National Award for his performance in the film.

Dhanush won the National Award for his performance in Tamil film Asuran. Directed by Vetrimaaran, Asuran is based on the novel by Poomani, Vekkai. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas, Prakash Raj and Pasupathy in important roles.

The National Film Awards ceremony is held on May 3 every year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was delayed by almost a year.

News Network
March 16,2021

New Delhi, Mar 16: India recorded 24,492 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the country's infection tally to 1,14,09,831, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,58,856 with 131 more fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 9 am showed.

Registering an upward trend for five days in a row, the total active caseload has gone up to 2,23,432 which is 1.93 per cent of the total infections in the country, while the recovery rate has dropped to 96.68 per cent, the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,10,27,543, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.39 per cent, according to the data.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 50 lakh on September 16 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

News Network
March 10,2021

Dubai, Mar 10: Emirates airline has introduced up to two free night stays at a five-star hotel as well as 10kg extra baggage allowance and special airfares for passengers bound for Dubai from India.

Travellers booking return economy class tickets from India to Dubai until March 28, for travel between March 15 and June 30 are eligible for “a complimentary one-night stay at the JW Marriot Marquis. 

Business class and first class passengers who book flights during the same period can enjoy two complimentary nights’ stay from the day of arrival.

In order to avail the free night stays at the five-star hotel, passengers coming from India to Dubai on Emirates flights will have to send an email to [email protected] with their confirmed booking, the name of all the passengers in the booking, phone numbers and email addresses.

Emirates will e-mail them hotel booking confirmation with the passengers once it has received the above-mentioned details.

Agencies
March 19,2021

Mumbai, Mar 19: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has mandated that malls can only allow those with a negative Covid-19 report and Rapid Antigen Testing facilities will be compulsory in shopping malls across Mumbai.

According to reports, this will come into effect from March 22.

Maharashtra’s daily tally crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday — a record high since the outbreak of the viral pandemic that is sweeping the globe.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), the cases crossed the 5,000 mark. On Thursday, the state recorded 25,833 cases and 58 deaths taking the progressive total to 23,96,340 and 53,138, respectively.

The total number of active cases has climbed to 1,66,353. In Mumbai, the total cases reported were 2,877 while for the MMR, it was 5,019.

