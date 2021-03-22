Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush bag best actor awards at 67th National Film Awards

Mumbai, Mar 22: After a delay of close to one year due to the ongoing pandemic, the winners of 67th National Film Awards were announced today, March 22. Kangana Ranaut won the National Award in the Best Actress category for her films Panga and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush shared the Best Actor Award for their films Bhonsle and Asuran, respectively. The names of the winners were announced in a press conference at the National Media Centre in New Delhi.

KANGANA RANAUT WINS BEST ACTRESS FOR PANGA AND MANIKARNIKA

In Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai. The film released in January 2019. Manikarnika also starred Ankita Lokhande, Jisshu Sengupta and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles.

Panga released in January 2020. Kangana Ranaut played the role of a kabaddi player in the film. Panga also starred Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in the lead roles.

MANOJ BAJPAYEE AND DHANUSH WIN NATIONAL AWARD IN BEST ACTOR CATEGORY

Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, Manoj Bajpayee played the role of a retired Mumbai police officer in Bhonsle. The actor won the National Award for his performance in the film.

Dhanush won the National Award for his performance in Tamil film Asuran. Directed by Vetrimaaran, Asuran is based on the novel by Poomani, Vekkai. The film also stars Manju Warrier, Ken Karunas, Prakash Raj and Pasupathy in important roles.

The National Film Awards ceremony is held on May 3 every year. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was delayed by almost a year.