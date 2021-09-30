  1. Home
Kannada actress Soujanya, 25, hangs herself to death

News Network
September 30, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 30: Noted Sandalwood and Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) died on Thursday. The actress killed herself by hanging in her apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru South taluk near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city. 

Soujanya, who hailed from Kushalnagara in Kodagu, acted in Kannada films such as 'Chowkattu', 'Fun' and others, and was popular in Kannada small screen industry.

Sources in the Ramanagar police revealed that a death note has been recovered from her room where she killed herself. According to police, the actress blamed herself for her suicide and apologised to her parents. The Kumbalagodu police have registered a case and are investigating further. 

News Network
September 25,2021

United Nations, Sep 25: Pakistan, where terrorists enjoy free pass, is an "arsonist" disguising itself as a "fire-fighter", and the entire world has suffered because of its policies as the country nurtures terrorists in its backyard, India has said in a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly.

"We exercise our Right of Reply to one more attempt by the leader of Pakistan to tarnish the image of this august Forum by bringing in matters internal to my country, and going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage,” First Secretary Sneha Dubey said in the UN General Assembly on Friday.

"While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the mindset of the person who utters falsehood repeatedly, I am taking the floor to set the record straight,” the young Indian diplomat said, slamming the Pakistani leader for raking up the Kashmir issue in his address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We keep hearing that Pakistan is a 'victim of terrorism'. This is the country that is an arsonist disguising itself as a fire-fighter. Pakistan nurtures terrorists in their backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbours. Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror," Dubey said.

Khan in his address had spoken about the August 5, 2019 decision of the Indian government on the abrogation of Article 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In the Right of Reply, Dubey strongly reiterated that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.”

Khan and other Pakistani leaders and diplomats have consistently raked up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and other internal matters of India in their addresses to the UN General Assembly and other forums of the world organisation.

Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue have gained no traction from the international community and the Member States, who maintain that Kashmir is a bilateral matter between the two countries.

Dubey said it is regrettable that this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has "misused" platforms provided by the UN to "propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeking in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to the minority communities, are turned upside down."

With the international community marking this month the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary of the “dastardly” 9/11 terror attacks, Dubey said the world has not forgotten that the "mastermind behind that dastardly event, Osama Bin Laden, got shelter in Pakistan. Even today, Pakistan leadership glorify him as a 'martyr'."

"Regrettably, even today we heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify acts of terror. Such defence of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world."

Categorically emphasising India’s position, Dubey said New Delhi desires normal relations "with all our neighbours, including Pakistan." However, it is for Islamabad to work sincerely towards creating a conducive atmosphere, including by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross border terrorism against India in any manner.

Asserting that the Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists, Dubey said the country has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy. "It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council."

"This is also the country that still holds the despicable record in our region of having executed a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary this year of that horrid event in history, there is not even an acknowledgement, much less accountability,” the Indian diplomat said.

Highlighting that minorities in Pakistan - the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians - live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights, he said, "this is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified.

"Dissenting voices are muzzled daily, and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented."

Dubey said that, unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a substantial population of minorities who have gone on to hold the highest offices in the country including as President, Prime Minister, Chief Justices and Chiefs of Army Staff. India is also a country with free media and an independent judiciary that keeps a watch and protects our Constitution.

"Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of the State. The least they could do is introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage," the Indian diplomat said.

In his nearly 25-minute long address to the UN General Debate on Friday, Khan said sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan desires "peace" with India, as with all its neighbours. "But sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir" issue, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he said.

He also called on the UN General Assembly to "demand" that Geelani’s mortal remains be allowed to be buried in the "cemetery of martyrs" with the appropriate Islamic rites.

On Afghanistan, Khan said, "for some reason, Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe.

"From this platform, I want them all to know, the country that suffered the most, apart from Afghanistan, was Pakistan, when we joined the US War on Terror after 9/11."

"The only reason we suffered so much was because we became an ally of the US - of the Coalition - in the war in Afghanistan. There were attacks being conducted from the Afghan soil into Pakistan. At least there should have been a word of appreciation. But rather than appreciation, imagine how we feel when we are blamed for the turn of events in Afghanistan,” he said.

News Network
September 17,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 17: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old boy was found dead with a gunshot wound in the early hours on Friday at a BMTC bus stop near Indian Air Force Headquarters Training Command in RMV Second Stage in Bengaluru.

The police suspect that the deceased boy allegedly shot himself with his father's licensed pistol.  

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Bandari, a resident of Ganganagar of RT Nagar. According to a preliminary investigation, Sadashivanagar police said that Rahul was found dead on the pavement of the BMTC bus stop around 5.30 am. 

A passerby who noticed him lying in the pool of blood alerted the police. On reaching the spot police found that Rahul had a gunshot wound on his head. A pistol, pistol bag, a belt and a mobile phone were lying next to his body. 

Rahul was studying in class XI in the Army Public School. He was the son of retired Army Havaldar Bhagath Singh. Rahul was staying along with his parents and elder sister in a rented house in Ganganagar. 

MN Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) after visiting the spot, told media persons that prima facie it appears that Rahul had shot himself. There is a bullet entry injury on the right side of his head and an exit wound on the left side.

Rahul left his house around 3.30 am for a walk. While leaving, he carried his father's pistol kept in almirah without anybody noticing it. When he came to the bus stop, he allegedly shot himself. The reason for his extreme step is yet to be ascertained, Anucheth said. 

Rahul used to go for a walk in the morning and at night whenever he felt stressed after studying. He was preparing for his class exams. He was studying from Thursday night till the wee hours on Friday. 

His parents tried to reach him on his mobile phone to check if he had gone for a morning walk, but the calls went answered, a senior investigating officer said. 

According to Rahul's parents, they had trained him on using the pistol. Bhagat brought the pistol in 2017. The family hails from Uttarakhand and has been residing in Bengaluru for almost two decades. The parents are shocked by the extreme step of Rahul. He didn't have any issues at home, he was also good at studies and had scored around 90 percent in his class X, the officer added. A case of unnatural death has been registered by Sadashivanagar and further investigation is on.

News Network
September 30,2021

The recent “high-level" interactions between Israel and Palestine provide a "window of opportunity” for the resumption of direct negotiations between the two sides, India has said, stressing that the UN Security Council and the international community must use this opportunity to make renewed efforts to kick-start the peace talks.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz had met on August 30, the first meeting between both sides in years.

“The recent high-level interactions between Israel, Palestine and key regional states provide a window of opportunity for the resumption of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine,” Joint Secretary (UN Political) in the Ministry of External Affairs Prakash Gupta said.

Speaking at the Security Council briefing on the Middle East on Wednesday, Gupta stressed that the Council, the international community and the Middle East Quartet, in particular, should use this opportunity to make renewed efforts to kick-start these negotiations “as they provide the best platform” to resolve all final status issues and achieve a two-state solution.

Gupta said India stands ready to support such efforts.

Gupta said India has also “noted” the outreach efforts made between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, as well as the announcements made by Israel to alleviate the socio-economic conditions in the West Bank.

The planned 500 million shekels ($155 million) loan to the Palestinian Authority, additional building permits for construction of Palestinian homes in Area C of the West Bank, increased work permits for Palestinians to travel to Israel for employment “are all steps in the right direction,” Gupta said.

India expressed hope that these measures would provide an impetus for further strengthening of economic and administrative relationships between Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Tor Wennesland, the Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, in his briefing to the Security Council also welcomed the recent high-level contacts between Israeli and Palestinian officials and steps by the Israeli Government to ease the economic pressure on the Palestinian Authority and encourage their further expansion.

“I encourage both Parties to take urgent steps that are necessary to stabiliSe the Palestinian economy and strengthen Palestinian institutions.” He urged Israelis, Palestinians, regional States and the broader international community to take practical steps that will enable the “parties to re-engage on the path to peace.”

Wennesland told Council members that Gaza requires political solutions that will see a focus on working towards advancing intra-Palestinian unity, lifting the debilitating closures in Gaza, and, ultimately, returning to a peace process that will end the occupation and create a viable two-State solution.

Gupta told the Council that India has always placed great emphasis on the socio-economic development of the Palestinian people and the strengthening of their national institutions.

“Our development partnership with Palestine is geared towards these objectives. Access to stabilized and enhanced revenues by the Palestinian Authority is a necessary precondition for Palestinian socio-economic development and institution building,” he said.

On this, New Delhi supports dialogue between Israel and Palestinian Authority to resolve outstanding issues related to the transfer of tax revenues, Gupta said.

He pointed out that the “regular and predictable” entry of construction material will facilitate the early reconstruction of Gaza.

“It is also important that the international donor community supports the reconstruction of Gaza through the Palestinian Authority. The commencement of cash assistance transfer to vulnerable Palestinian families in Gaza through the UN is an important development, as it would provide much-needed relief to these families.”

India calls for the timely transfer of aid and other essential items to Gaza to ease the humanitarian situation and facilitate early reconstruction, as well as for appropriate use of such aid.

Gupta reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue.

“India strongly supports a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel, taking into account legitimate security concerns of all concerned parties.”

He underlined that India has consistently called for direct peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine, based on the internationally agreed framework to achieve the ultimate goal of a two-state solution.

Wennesland was presenting his briefing on the implementation of Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), covering the period from June 12 to September 27.

Gupta noted that Resolution 2334 adopted by the Security Council calls for advancing the two-state solution through negotiations, as well as for reversing the negative trends on the ground.

It also calls for preventing all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror and for both parties to refrain from provocative acts and unilateral measures.

With the resolution further emphasising the need for creating conditions for peace negotiations for advancing the two-state solution, Gupta said India appreciates the regional and international efforts, including under the auspices of the Middle East Quartet towards de-escalation and for resuming these direct negotiations.

