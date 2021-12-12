Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu brings home Miss Universe crown after 21 years

  1. Home
December 13, 2021

Actor-model Harnaaz Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 80 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old bagged the coveted pageant.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master's degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020.

While Paraguay's Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa's Lalela Mswane, 24, came third.

During the final question and answer round, Sandhu was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

"The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide.

"This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today," she said to a thundering applause.

Sandhu started her journey in pageantry when she won Times Fresh Face in 2017, representing Chandigarh at the age of 17. She later won the LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021 title.

Sandhu has also worked in a few Punjabi films, including Yaara Diyan Poo Baran and Bai Ji Kuttange.

The ceremony was hosted by Steve Harvey and saw performances from American singer JoJo.

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari López, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera and Rena Sofer.

December 4,2021

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua on Saturday passed away, confirmed his daughter Mallika Dua on social media. 

The 67-year-old journalist, a Hindi broadcast journalism pioneer with stints in Doordarshan and NDTV, was last recently moved to the Intensive Care Unit of Apollo Hospital on the advice of doctors.

Vinod Dua and his wife were in a hospital in Gurgaon when the second Covid wave was at its peak. The journalist's health has suffered ever since and he has been in and out of hospitals. 

December 12,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the Karnataka government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly (scheduled to start from December 13) is not intended to target any community.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Sunday, he said religious conversion is not good for society. “It (religious conversion) leaves behind a bad taste among the individual’s family and also the society,” he said.

The CM said that the law is being brought only to prevent forced and luring conversion. “Poor people and Dalits are being converted into other communities by some individuals taking advantage of the social and financial condition of such families,” he claimed.

“The scrutiny committee of Law Department is preparing the draft of the bill. Once they submit it to the government, the cabinet will take a call and introduce the same in the winter session of the Assembly. Let there be a discussion on the subject,” he said.

Allaying the fears of Christian Community members, the chief minister said that the proposed law will not affect their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution. “I have assured the same to Christians who met me recently,” he said.

December 2,2021

New Delhi, Dec 2: Amidst the ongoing turf war between the TMC and the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi saying that the grand old party's leadership is "not the divine right" of an individual. 

Stating that the Congress has lost more than 90 per cent elections in the last 10 years, Kishor batted for the Opposition leadership to be decided "democratically".

"The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically," he tweeted. 

His remarks comes a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and took a not-so-subtle dig at the Congress, accusing the grand old party of not doing enough to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“There is no UPA (United Progressive Alliance) now,” Banerjee told journalists after meeting Pawar, thus denying the existence of the Congress-led coalition that included both the NCP and the Trinamool Congress and ran the government at the Centre till 2014. She also mooted earlier on the day the idea of a coalition of the regional parties without the Congress to counter the BJP. 

