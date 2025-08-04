‘National award for ‘The Kerala Story’ is dangerous endorsement of Islamophobia, lies, bigotry, and fascism’

  1. Home
Agencies
August 4, 2025

Pune: A students' outfit at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has strongly condemned the decision to confer a national award to "The Kerala Story", citing that the government-backed recognition for the film is "not simply disappointing, but dangerous".

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen won the Best Director award for "The Kerala Story", which also received the award for Best Cinematography at the 71st National Film Awards.

The 2023 film had courted controversy for its portrayal of women in Kerala being forcefully converted and recruited by the terror group Islamic State.

The Students' Association of the FTII, in a statement on August 2, said 'The Kerala Story' was not a film, but a weapon.

"The state has once again made its position clear: it will reward propaganda disguised as cinema if it aligns with its majoritarian, hate-filled agenda. 'The Kerala Story' is not a film; it is a weapon. A falsified narrative aimed at vilifying the Muslim community and demonising an entire state that has historically stood for communal harmony, education, and resistance," it said.

Cinema is not neutral, it is a powerful instrument of influence, it said, adding that the decision to award the film is "simply not disappointing, but dangerous".

"When a government-endorsed body elevates a film that spreads misinformation and paranoia against minorities, it is not merely 'recognising art', it is legitimising violence. It is scripting future lynchings, social exclusion, and political othering," the statement read.

The students' outfit further condemned the fact that cinema is being reduced to a tool of state-sponsored communalism.

"We refuse to accept that Islamophobia is now award-worthy. And we refuse to be silent as the industry we hope to enter is being reshaped to reward lies, bigotry, and fascist ideology. The state must understand: giving awards to propaganda does not make it true. And we, as students and citizens, will not stop calling it what it is-incitement. Violence," it added.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

Mangaluru, July 22: In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering school children in remote areas, a series of first aid and CPR training sessions has been launched in government and private schools across Charmadi and Neriya. The programme, led by Dr. Murali Krishna Irwathraya, Medical Director of Shri Krishna Hospital, is supported by the Emergency Department of KMC Hospital, Mangaluru.

What sets this effort apart? The sessions are held even on Sundays, and cover a wide spectrum of life-threatening emergencies—from heart attacks and strokes to electric shocks, dog bites, and lightning injuries—all tailored for rural students who often lack access to immediate care.

“Saving a life is not just a doctor’s job. Anyone with the right knowledge can step in and make a difference,” said Dr. Murali, who conceptualized the programme after observing an alarming rise in sudden cardiac incidents—even in rural belts.

Training the Next Line of First Responders

Since its launch in July, the programme has reached six schools so far:

St Savio School, Bendrala

Government High School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Thotathady

St Thomas High School, Gandibagilu

Karunya English Medium School, Kakkinje

Government Primary School, Bayalu

Students are being trained in Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques like CPR, bleeding control, and how to respond during drowning, burns, or falls—a common risk in these hilly regions.

Busting Myths, Building Skills

“Many children have heard of CPR but don’t know how to do it right. Superstitions often take the place of science in emergencies. This initiative aims to change that,” Dr. Murali explained.

With paramedics on board, the sessions focus on practical, scenario-based learning that simulates real-life crises. The programme has already sparked interest among more schools in the region and may soon expand beyond Charmadi and Neriya.

Why It Matters

In remote areas where medical help is often delayed, a trained student or teacher could be the difference between life and death. By planting the seeds of first-aid awareness early, the initiative hopes to create a culture of proactive, informed response to emergencies.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

Mangaluru, July 22: A wave of shock and sorrow swept through the city after Nithin Poojary (41), a well-known restaurateur and owner of the popular Kodakkene restaurant near Kadri-Kambla, died by suicide late Sunday night, reportedly after consuming poison at his residence.

The entrepreneur, known for his wide circle of friends and outgoing nature, had launched Kodakkene just eight months ago. The restaurant quickly made a name for itself in the city’s food scene for its signature non-vegetarian dishes. However, sources close to Nithin say that financial stress, compounded by a high-maintenance lifestyle, may have pushed him over the edge.

From Dreams to Despair

Before starting Kodakkene, Nithin had been a partner in a restaurant business in Moodbidri. Venturing out on his own, he invested heavily in his new restaurant. Though it gained popularity fast, expenses reportedly outpaced income, leading to growing debt.

According to friends, Nithin had been visibly distressed in recent weeks. On Sunday night, he allegedly consumed poison at his flat on Gundurao Lane, Mannagudda. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Mourning

Nithin, a native of Maroli, was unmarried and lived with his mother in his newly purchased Mannagudda flat. Grief-stricken friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, sharing his photograph and memories.

A Plea for Mental Health Awareness

This heartbreaking incident has once again highlighted the silent struggles of entrepreneurs battling debt, social pressure, and emotional burnout.

Suicide is not a solution. If you or someone you know is in distress, please seek professional help. Free mental health support is available at 9152987821.

Agencies
July 29,2025

Meerut, July 29: In a chilling display of medical negligence, a man injured in a road accident bled to death at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut—while two junior doctors reportedly slept just feet away. The disturbing events unfolded at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College (LLRM), where 28-year-old Sunil was rushed in on Monday evening by police after sustaining serious injuries.

Security footage and eyewitness accounts paint a nightmarish scene: Sunil lay on a stretcher, writhing in pain, blood pouring from his leg, while two doctors on duty—Bhupesh Kumar Rai and Aniket—appeared asleep in the emergency ward. One was spotted lounging with his leg up in front of the air conditioner as a woman tried in vain to rouse him, child and prescription in hand.

The family alleges that Sunil was ignored for an extended period, leading to a fatal delay in treatment. Duty-in-charge Dr Shashank Jindal was not present at the time, but claimed he rushed to administer aid upon hearing complaints. Despite last-ditch efforts involving IV fluids and casting, Sunil succumbed to his injuries early the next morning.

The viral footage triggered public outrage, resulting in the immediate suspension of the two junior doctors. Principal Dr R.C. Gupta confirmed disciplinary action and promised a full investigation, with the Meerut District Magistrate now stepping in to examine the case.

The tragedy has sparked widespread debate over emergency healthcare standards in public hospitals and the accountability of medical professionals in life-or-death situations.

