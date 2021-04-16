  1. Home
  2. Tamil actor Vivek passes away at 59; Health Department says covid vaccine not responsible

News Network
April 17, 2021

Chennai, Apr 17: Popular Tamil actor Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Vivek was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty” on Friday.

Soon after he fell sick, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the covid-19 vaccine, following which the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours.

Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot he received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them were fine.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his condolences and said that “it is an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry”.

As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged online, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.

A R Rahman tweeted, “can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar posted on Twitter, “Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek. So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my head. My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.”

Mohan Raja shared on Twitter, “Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more. Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured. Deep condolences to the family.”

“OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbreaking..Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY. I hav always been his diehard FAN. U wl live in our Hearts forever dear SirFolded handsBouquet #ripvivek,” Devi Sri Prasad said via Twitter.

Vivek was launched by legendary filmmaker K Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and retained a stronghold in the industry.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor.

News Network
April 14,2021

Lucknow, Apr 14: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He had on Tuesday isolated himself after some officials in his contact tested positive for coronavirus.

"After initial symptoms, I got myself tested. My report is positive. I am in self-isolation and following doctors advice. I am doing all the works virtually," Adityanath tweeted from his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, he had said, "The officers of my office tested positive for coronavirus. They were in touch with me, therefore, as a precaution, I am isolating myself and starting all my work digitally."

Some officials, including his Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Abhishek Kaushik, tested positive for Covid-19.

The chief minister, however, had not identified the officials who were tested for the infection.

News Network
April 16,2021

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has postponed class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) board exams amid Coronavirus surge in the country, in line with CBSE’s decision. 

Notably, the Council will announce the fresh dates for ICSE Board class 10 and class 12 board exams in the first week of June. The announcement is a breather for students who have been demanding postponement of ICSE Board exams amid the ongoing second wave of Coronavirus surge.

“The Covid situation will be closely monitored and the deferment of the ICSE and ISC 2021 examinations will be reviewed and a final decision on the conduct of the examinations will be taken by the first week of June 2021,” the board said in a statement.

As per initial schedule released by the CISCE, the ICSE or Class 10 exam were supposed to start on May 4, while ISC or Class 12 exam were slated to be conducted on April 8. However, after the board’s recent decision, the final dates for ICSE, ISC Board exams will be announced in the first week of June.

Prior to this, the CBSE had cancelled the Class 10th board exams and postponing the exams for class 12th due to the raging pandemic situation in the country. Announcing the decision, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had said that a decision on fresh dates for CBSE Class 12 board exams will be taken on June 1. Following the announcement, students of other boards had taken to social media requesting cancellation/postponement of exams.

News Network
April 12,2021

Bengaluru: Karnataka may see a peak in Covid-19 cases by May first week and slowdown by May-end, said Health and Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar after holding a meeting with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

He cautioned, “We must be vigilant till the end of May. If there is a surge in cases, our health infrastructure will be overburdened. TAC experts have suggested that we should be vigilant along borders and thoroughly test incoming travellers from high caseload states. TAC has been directed to come up with a report which will be submitted to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Further measures will be taken after discussions with the Chief Minister.” He pointed out that suggestions that will impact economic activities will not be considered. “But experts suggested that we should curb large gatherings and crowds which lead to a spread in infections,”  he said. 

With the increase in cases, private hospitals have extended their support to the government, he said. “We were among the first in the country to start tele-ICU and private hospitals too used it. We need to further strengthen the system.”  The state has received 72 lakh doses of vaccine. Around 61 lakh doses have been administered, of which 53 per cent were to women beneficiaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded Karnataka’s efforts in containing the second wave, he added.

“Prime Minister Modi spoke to CM Yediyurappa and lauded the state’s efforts. He suggested that we should focus on micro-containment zones. We will take measures accordingly. I will make surprise visits to hospitals and vaccination centres. Irregularities and improper facilities won’t be tolerated. If people are aware and cooperate, there is no need for a lockdown or measures to curb economic activities,” he added. 

Karnataka on Sunday logged a massive 10,250 Covid cases in a single day. Once again, Bengaluru Urban district saw the most positives at 7,584 cases. This spike has also pushed up the state’s single-day positivity rate to 7.72%. While 40 deaths were added to the toll, 2,638 patients recovered during the day.

