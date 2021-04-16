Tamil actor Vivek passes away at 59; Health Department says covid vaccine not responsible

Chennai, Apr 17: Popular Tamil actor Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Vivek was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty” on Friday.

Soon after he fell sick, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the covid-19 vaccine, following which the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours.

Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot he received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them were fine.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his condolences and said that “it is an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry”.

As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged online, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.

A R Rahman tweeted, “can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar posted on Twitter, “Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek. So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my head. My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.”

Mohan Raja shared on Twitter, “Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more. Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured. Deep condolences to the family.”

“OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbreaking..Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY. I hav always been his diehard FAN. U wl live in our Hearts forever dear SirFolded handsBouquet #ripvivek,” Devi Sri Prasad said via Twitter.

Vivek was launched by legendary filmmaker K Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and retained a stronghold in the industry.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor.