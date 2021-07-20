  1. Home
  2. ‘We have sufficient evidences’: Cops defend arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in porn film case

‘We have sufficient evidences’: Cops defend arrest of Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in porn film case

News Network
July 20, 2021

couple.jpg

Mumbai, July 20: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films. The Mumbai Police said they arrested Mr Kundra on Monday "as he appears to be the key conspirator of this".

The police also said they have "sufficient evidence" against him, though they added that further investigations are in progress.

The case -- involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps -- was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Denying any wrongdoing, Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the case.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009 and they welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year.

Raj Kundra - the owner of an app called JL Stream -- was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

In 2013, he was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 9,2021

More than 600 scholars, artists, and intellectuals from over 45 countries across the world have lambasted the Israeli practices against Palestinians, calling for an immediate end to “Israel’s apartheid regime” in the occupied territories.

In a petition, organized by the Association of Academics for the Respect of International Law in Palestine (AURDIP), the signatories called for a “democratic constitution” that ensures equal rights and an end to discrimination based on race, ethnic origin, or religion, Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported on Thursday.

“Israel has established an apartheid regime over the entire territory of historic Palestine, directed against the entire Palestinian people, which it has deliberately fragmented," the signed petition reads.

“Israel no longer seeks to conceal the character of its apartheid regime, asserting Jewish supremacy and self-determination rights reserved for Jews throughout historic Palestine under the new Basic Law passed in 2018 by the Knesset,” it added.

The signatories also called for an immediate end to the “apartheid regime”, urging equal rights for all and the need to prioritize the “long-delayed right of return of Palestinian refugees driven from their towns and villages during and after the creation of” the Israeli regime.

Back in July 2018, Israel’s parliament (Knesset) adopted a controversial bill that declares the occupying entity as the so-called “nation-state of the Jewish people.”

The law prioritizes “Jewish” values over democratic ones in the occupied territories, declares Jerusalem al-Quds the “capital” of Israel, allows Jewish-only communities, sets Hebrew as the official language of Israel, and relegates Arabic from an official language to one with “special status.”

The AURDIP’s petition blamed “Western powers” for enabling Israel's violations against Palestinians.

“The Western powers have facilitated and even subsidized for more than seven decades this Israeli system of colonization, ethnic cleansing and apartheid, and continue to do so diplomatically, economically and even militarily,” the petition read.

The signatories also advocated the establishment of a “National Commission for Peace, Reconciliation, and Accountability”, which would support the transition from an “Israeli apartheid" to a regime sensitive to human rights and democratic principles and practices. 

They underlined support for formal investigations, led by the International Criminal Court (ICC), into “Israeli political leaders and security personnel guilty of perpetuating the crime of apartheid.”

The signatories included former president of Médecins Sans Frontières Rony Brauman, former president of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee Abdeen Jabaram, musician Roger Waters, Emeritus Professor of International Law at Princeton University Richard Falk, health researcher Sir Iain Chalmers, veteran anti-apartheid leader Ronnie Kasrils, and Nobel Peace Prize laureates Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and Mairead Maguire. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2021

New Delhi, July 6: Two phases of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains, which were postponed in April and May due to Covid-19 outbreak, will be held from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to August 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Tuesday.

“The third phase of JEE-Mains will be conducted from July 20-25, while the fourth phase will be held from July 27 to August 2,” the minister said.

JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges is being conducted four times a year from the current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores amidst the second wave of the pandemic in India.

From this year, the National Testing Agency has decided to hold the exam in four phases, allowing students to keep the best of the four grades. The first phase was held in February, followed by the second phase in March.

Students who could not register for the exams due to Covid-19 will now be allowed to apply again, Pokhriyal said.

The NTA has allowed students to submit applications from Tuesday night, till the night of July 8. Aspirants can register for the fourth session from July 9 to July 12.

During the registration process, candidates can also change their choice of examination centres.

“To change the exam centre according to your desire or convenience, you have to inform us within these three days. We will try to give you the centre of your choice,” the minister said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 20: The Pegasus snooping row has now reached the Karnataka doorsteps with the latest revelations claiming that the then Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, as well as close aides of then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah, were possible targets for surveillance just before the toppling of their government two years ago.

Their phone numbers are part of a leaked database accessed by the non-profit French media Forbidden Stories and shared with an international media consortium, which includes The Washington Post, The Guardian and The Wire, as part of what is called The Pegasus Project.

"The records indicate that the phone numbers of some of the key political players in Karnataka appear to have been selected around the time when an intense power struggle was taking place between the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress-led state government in 2019, after 17 ruling alliance’s legislators abruptly resigned to force a trust vote in the assembly," The Wire reported.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.