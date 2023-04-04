  1. Home
  2. ‘Will release your private video’: Sudeep gets this threat amid buzz around him being BJP's star campaigner

‘Will release your private video’: Sudeep gets this threat amid buzz around him being BJP's star campaigner

News Network
April 5, 2023

sudeep.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 5: A police complaint was lodged after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep received letters threatening to release his private video, police sources said on Wednesday.

The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation for nabbing the culprits. The police are also mulling handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.

According to police, the letters were received by the actor's manager Jack Manju. They were replete with foul language against Sudeep and a threat to share his private video on social media.

Sources close to Sudeep called it a conspiracy to dent the image and damage the dignity of the actor.

Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce his support to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to make this announcement in a press conference on Wednesday. The BJP is also eager to utilise his services as a star campaigner.

Sudeep has a massive fan following in Karnataka. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 25,2023

Congress.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 25: The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka with former chief minister Siddaramaiah being fielded from his Varuna seat.

Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency, according to the list.

The party has fielded former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara from the Koratagere (SC) constituency. Former ministers KH Muniappa and Priyank Kharge will contest from Devanahalli and Chitapur (SC), respectively. Priyank is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party's central election committee cleared the first list of candidates after a meeting in Delhi on March 17. The committee is chaired by Congress chief Kharge. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

The Congress is the first party to release its candidates' list for the elections in Karnataka. The Election Commission is yet to announce the schedule for assembly polls in the southern state.

Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated before May when the tenure of the current assembly ends.

The Congress is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state.

Cong1.jpg

Cong2.jpg

Cong3.jpg

Cong4.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 3,2023

suma.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 3: In a major push to capture the south Karnataka region, especially Mandya district which is considered a JD(S) bastion, the BJP is contemplating to bring MP Sumalatha Ambareesh to state politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, according to sources.

BJP insiders explain that the saffron party is planning to field the actress-turned-politician from the Mandya Assembly seat.

She will not only contest the May 10 elections, but also work as a star campaigner in the six other Assembly seats of the district.

Sumalatha had joined the BJP recently and won as an independent candidate from Mandya in the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The saffron party had declared support for her candidature. In the 2019 polls, she defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, by a whopping margin of more than a lakh votes.

Sumalatha is the widow of late Kannada superstar Ambareesh, who is regarded as an iconic figure of the Vokkaliga community.

Ambareesh had pursued a political career for about three decades and had a large number of supporters' and fans' base. He hailed from Mandya.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is determined to make headway in the south Karnataka region which has 57 Assembly seats.

The BJP hopes to win more than 20 seats from here.

Mandya and Hassan districts have seven seats each. The BJP had won one seat each in these districts and the rest seats were held by the JD(S).

The JD (S) party derives its core strength from these districts.

The arrival of Sumalatha is expected to change the calculations in the south districts. The intensified campaigning by the MP will also help to consolidate the Vokkaliga vote bank.

Now, the saffron party is planning to project her as Vokkaliga face against Kumaraswamy and Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 30,2023

fire.jpg

Aurangabad, Mar 30: A mob of more than 500 persons allegedly attacked policemen in Aurangabad in Maharashtra after some youth clashed among themselves, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kiradpura, which has a renowned Ram Temple where a huge crowd is expected as usual to celebrate Ram Navami during the day, he said.

"We don't know who the people, numbering 500 to 600, involved in the attack were. It started after some youth clashed. A combing operation is underway to nab them," Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta told PTI.

"The mob incident went on for almost an hour. The Ram Temple is safe. Around six to seven vehicles were damaged. No arrest has been made so far," he added.

A heavy police force has been called in to the area to prevent a communal escalation, especially because of Ram Navami and the month of Ramzan. The situation, they said, is now under control.

In videos circulating on social media, local All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel, state Bharatiya Janata Party minister Atul Save and others can be seen making efforts to ensure peace.

"The Ram Temple is safe. Police must nab those involved immediately," Jaleel said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.