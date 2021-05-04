  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. After her family, Deepika Padukone tests covid positive

After her family, Deepika Padukone tests covid positive

News Network
May 5, 2021

deepu.jpg

May 5: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly tested Covid positive. While an official confirmation on behalf of the actor is awaited, several websites tweeted a health update on Tuesday. "#DeepikaPadukone has tested positive for Covid-19. Get well soon, Deepika!" said a tweet on @IIFA.

Confirming the news, entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala tweeted: "Actress @deepikapadukone tests positive for #Covid. Wishing her a speedy recovery."

Deepika is currently in Bengaluru with her family. Earlier on Tuesday, her father, badminton icon Prakash Padukone had to be admitted to hospital due to a high fever. The actor's mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha Padukone have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A few weeks back, Deepika and Ranveer were snapped at the Mumbai airport while leaving for Bengaluru to spend time with her family.

Deepika has several high-profile films lined up over the next few months. She will be seen opposite husband Ranveer Singh in 83, which accounts for the saga of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983. While Ranveer plays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika essays Kapil's wife Romi Dev.

She also stars in a yet-to-be-titled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and Shakun Batra's untitled next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika will also team up with Big B in The Intern, while Fighter casts her opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actor has also kickstarted the shoot of Pathan in which she will be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 23,2021

Mumbai, Apr 23: Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died of Covid-19 related complications on Thursday, had attended the Kumbh Mela, his son said. Rathod was 66.

"Father was admitted last week after he started showing symptoms... He attended Kumbh Mela. But I wouldn't put my hand on it and say he caught the virus there. I don't know how it happened or where exactly he contracted it. One way to look at it could also be that our souls find peace in God after death, but someone at his age got to visit a holy place and then surrendered to God," Sajeev said.

Sanjeev Rathod said his brother Darshan Rathod collected the musician's body from the hospital for the last rites but he and mother Vimla are Covid-19 positive and in the hospital.

"Me and my mother are Covid positive too and are in Seven Hills Hospital for the treatment. My symptoms are mild. This is my second day in the hospital," he added.

Rathod was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for Covid-19 and passed away on Thursday.

The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like "Aashiqui" (1990), "Saajan" (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer "Pardes" and "Raja Hindustani", headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan's "Do Knot Disturb" in 2009.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 4,2021

Twitter has permanently suspended actor Kangana Ranaut's account for repeated violations of rules, specifically its "Hateful Conduct and Abusive Behaviour policy”, the microblogging site said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old actor’s handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

Ranaut, known for her often inflammatory tweets, posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress’ win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President’s Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

"We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the spokesperson added.

According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else’s voice".

When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.

On Monday, writer-lyricist Hussain Haidry had shared two tweets of the actor and urged people to report the account.

“If you are a blue tick account or with a large following, I am not asking you to speak up against this. But please just quietly REPORT these two tweets. This is calling for mass violence. And directing it at Muslims,” he wrote.

Many social media users have called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.

The actor also posted a video on Instagram where she termed the silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their "conspiracy against India". Ranaut is also active on Facebook.

Last year, Ranaut's sister Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that. 

In a statement, Ranaut said that Twitter has only proved her point that "they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms, I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering...”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 29,2021

sid.jpg

Rang De Basanti actor, Siddharth, on Thurday tweeted that his phone number was leaked by members of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. 

The actor on Twitter said that his family and he were being harassed by calls from unknown numbers, raining threats of murder and rape, in addition to hurling abuses at him. 

He said he has recorded the numbers and relevant information, and will be handing them over to the police.

"My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell. Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying. @narendramodi @AmitShah", read his Tweet.

Siddharth is known for being vocal in his criticisms towards the ruling Narendra Modi government.
He also tweeted information on oxygen concentrators on Thursday. 

"As our country is being choked by Covid, let’s rise to support the affected. Let’s give them a chance to fight Covid and another chance to live their dreams! DONATE to BHOOMIKA and help us reach oxygen concentrators to people who are struggling to breathe", the tweet said.

India is stuggling with an alarming new wave of Covid-19 cases that has created a shortage of medical oxygen and other essential resources. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.