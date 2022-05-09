Fire breaks out at high-rise building near Shah Rukh's house Mannat

Mumbai, May 9: A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise building located in the Bandra area of Mumbai near Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat on Monday. As many as eight fire tenders have reached the spot and are dousing the flames.

No causalities have been reported as of now. The fire broke out at a high-rise building named Jivesh Building, near Mannat Bunglow in Bandra.

The level-2 fire was reported at the 14th floor of a 21-storeyed building in Mumbai.

More details are awaited.