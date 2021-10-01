  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut named brand ambassador of govt's 'One District-One Product' scheme

News Network
October 2, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday named actor Kangana Ranaut as the brand ambassador of its ambitious ''one district-one product'' programme.

The actor met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence.

The UP government has launched the one district-one product (ODOP) programme with the aim to create product-specific traditional industrial hubs across 75 districts of the state.

In a tweet , Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, "Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met...Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP."

According to a senior official, the actor praised the works being done by the chief minister during the meeting.

The CM requested her to pay a visit to Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

News Network
September 19,2021

vijayfamily.jpg

According to a report on a web platform, a case has been filed against 11 respondents, including Thalapathy Vijay's mother Shoba Chandrasekhar and father SA Chandrasekhar. 

A report further adds that Vijay has filed a complaint that seeks a ban on the meetings using his name or the name of his fan clubs in politics by his former executives, including his father and mother, and his VMI team executives.

It was reported that a political party has been registered in actor Vijay’s name by his father SA Chandrasekhar in 2020. The veteran director had registered his son’s fans club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam as a political party called All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with the Election Commission of India. 

Everyone thought that the Master actor had decided to foray into the politics by the news. However, Vijay made it clear that he has nothing to do with the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which was established by his father. He also urged his fans not to join in the party.

"I don't have any connection directly or indirectly with the political statements that my father has issued. I'm not bound to follow my father's political aspirations. I request my fans not to join the party that my father has started. If anyone tries to misuse my name, photo, or my fan clubs for their political aspirations, I will take necessary actions against them'', he said in an official statement. 

News Network
October 2,2021

News Network
September 30,2021

saujanyanomore.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: Noted Sandalwood and Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) died on Thursday. The actress killed herself by hanging in her apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru South taluk near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city. 

Soujanya, who hailed from Kushalnagara in Kodagu, acted in Kannada films such as 'Chowkattu', 'Fun' and others, and was popular in Kannada small screen industry.

Sources in the Ramanagar police revealed that a death note has been recovered from her room where she killed herself. According to police, the actress blamed herself for her suicide and apologised to her parents. The Kumbalagodu police have registered a case and are investigating further. 

