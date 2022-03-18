'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri granted Y security with CRPF cover across India

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files' has been granted 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This move comes weeks after the director claimed threat to his life over the release of his film. The director in the news for his latest film ‘The Kashmir Files’ exaggerates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Prior to the release of his film, Agnihotri deactivated his Twitter account and claimed that he had been receiving death threats and vulgar calls to stop the release of his movie.

In a post, he wrote, "... My DM was filled with vulgar and threatening messages (by you know who). It’s not that I can’t handle such elements, but it seemed there were many Pakistani & Chinese bots. However tough you may be, it’s mentally testing to be surrounded by such intense hate and threats for your family. For what? Making an honest film on the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers & sisters? Is that why they are rattled that the truth may come out? The ugly world of social media has given the power to a lot of evil elements. And our silence gives them hope to succeed. TheKashmirFiles breaks that silence. Loud and clear."

The film that was released last Friday, has had a phenomenal response at the box office. The film clocked in an estimated total of Rs 95.50 crore nett at the domestic box office. With the collections that came in from international markets, the film has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Taking to his handle, the director wished fans and fellow Indians a "Happy Holi" as he shared that the film earned a total of Rs 106.80 crore worldwide in 7 days.

Vivek is the latest Bollywood star after Kangana Ranaut to be granted Y security.