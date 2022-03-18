  1. Home
'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri granted Y security with CRPF cover across India

News Network
March 18, 2022

Vivek Agnihotri, the director of 'The Kashmir Files' has been granted 'Y' category security with CRPF cover pan India by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

This move comes weeks after the director claimed threat to his life over the release of his film. The director in the news for his latest film ‘The Kashmir Files’ exaggerates the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Prior to the release of his film, Agnihotri deactivated his Twitter account and claimed that he had been receiving death threats and vulgar calls to stop the release of his movie.

In a post, he wrote, "... My DM was filled with vulgar and threatening messages (by you know who). It’s not that I can’t handle such elements, but it seemed there were many Pakistani & Chinese bots. However tough you may be, it’s mentally testing to be surrounded by such intense hate and threats for your family. For what? Making an honest film on the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers & sisters? Is that why they are rattled that the truth may come out? The ugly world of social media has given the power to a lot of evil elements. And our silence gives them hope to succeed. TheKashmirFiles breaks that silence. Loud and clear."

The film that was released last Friday, has had a phenomenal response at the box office. The film clocked in an estimated total of Rs 95.50 crore nett at the domestic box office. With the collections that came in from international markets, the film has reportedly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Taking to his handle, the director wished fans and fellow Indians a "Happy Holi" as he shared that the film earned a total of Rs 106.80 crore worldwide in 7 days.

Vivek is the latest Bollywood star after Kangana Ranaut to be granted Y security. 

News Network
March 17,2022

Poland's Karolina Bielawska has been crowned Miss World for the year 2021, besting contestants from 96 other countries, including Miss India Manasa Varanasi, who stood 11th at the international beauty pageant.

The 70th edition of the event was held on Wednesday night at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to the official Miss World website, Bielawska was crowned by her predecessor Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, who won the pageant in 2020.

"When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life," Bielawska said after being crowned Miss World 2021.

This is the second Miss World title for Poland. Aneta Kręglicka won the coveted pageant back in 1989 for the country.

Miss USA Shree Saini, an Indian-American, emerged the first runner-up, followed by Côte D'Ivoire's Olivia Yace.

The official Instagram account of Femina Miss India expressed gratitude towards Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, for representing the country. "You may have not won the crown but you have won millions of hearts, @manasa5varanasi.

"You've made us immensely proud with your beautiful representation of our nation and we cannot wait to welcome you back home," the post shared on Thursday read.

The Miss World pageant was originally scheduled to be held on December 16, 2021 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, but was rescheduled after Varanasi and 16 others had tested Covid-19 positive.

The show was broadcast globally to over 100 countries.

MISS WORLD TOP 13
1. Vietnam
2. Mexico
3. Northern Ireland
4. Philippines
5. Poland
6. Somalia
7. USA
8. Colombia
9. Czech Republic
10. France
11. India
12. Indonesia
13. Côte D'ivoire

