  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. NCB gives Aryan Khan, 5 others clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

NCB gives Aryan Khan, 5 others clean chit in drugs-on-cruise case

News Network
May 27, 2022

aryankhan.jpg

Mumbai, May 27: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of film actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the October 2021 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested last year.

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

Asserting that its special investigation team (SIT) carried out its probe in an "objective manner", the federal anti-drugs agency said in a statement in Delhi that "the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied".

"Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 people under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed (before a Mumbai court). Complaint against six other people is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," it said.

It added that eight people were arrested by the NCB's Mumbai zonal office on October 2 last year from the international cruise terminal and the vessel that was operated by a company called Cordelia.

The accused were Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Ayan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak and Munmun.

"All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan (Khan) and Mohak (Jaiswal)," the NCB said.

Aryan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and released from jail later that month after being granted bail.

The NCB submitted its chargesheet before the registry and the special NDPS court will take cognizance after verification of the documents.

In March this year, the special court had granted the probe agency a 60-day extension to file the chargesheet.

Arrests in the case were made by the NCB zonal office under its former director Sameer Wankhede and his team.

On November 6 last year, the NCB headquarters removed Wankhede from the probe and transferred the case and five more from Mumbai to a Delhi-based SIT formed under its deputy director general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 27,2022

aryankhan.jpg

Mumbai, May 27: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, son of film actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the October 2021 'drugs on cruise' case in which he was arrested last year.

Officials of the NCB, which filed its chargesheet in a Mumbai court, said Aryan Khan and five others had not been named due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

Asserting that its special investigation team (SIT) carried out its probe in an "objective manner", the federal anti-drugs agency said in a statement in Delhi that "the touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied".

"Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 people under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed (before a Mumbai court). Complaint against six other people is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," it said.

It added that eight people were arrested by the NCB's Mumbai zonal office on October 2 last year from the international cruise terminal and the vessel that was operated by a company called Cordelia.

The accused were Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Ayan, Gomit, Nupur, Mohak and Munmun.

"All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan (Khan) and Mohak (Jaiswal)," the NCB said.

Aryan was arrested in the case by the NCB on October 3 last year and released from jail later that month after being granted bail.

The NCB submitted its chargesheet before the registry and the special NDPS court will take cognizance after verification of the documents.

In March this year, the special court had granted the probe agency a 60-day extension to file the chargesheet.

Arrests in the case were made by the NCB zonal office under its former director Sameer Wankhede and his team.

On November 6 last year, the NCB headquarters removed Wankhede from the probe and transferred the case and five more from Mumbai to a Delhi-based SIT formed under its deputy director general (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 17,2022

chetanaraj.jpg

Bengaluru, May 17: A 21-year-old Kannada actress died yesterday after a fat removal surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Chethana Raj developed complications after the surgery, her family alleges. A case has been filed against doctors at Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Clinic in Rajajinagar on a police complaint by her parents.

Chetana Raj acted in serials like Geetha, Doresani and Olavina Nildana, which were aired on Colors Kannada television channel. She also played small roles in some Kannada films. 

Chetana went to Dr Shetty's Hospital near Navarang Theatre in northern Bengaluru's Rajajinagar at around 8.30 am on May 16 for a surgery to cut excess fat, her father Varadaraju said. "She went with some friends. We didn't know about the surgery. She wasn't discharged even until 5 pm. At around 9 pm, I learnt about her death," he said. 

According to Varadaju, Chetana was taken to another hospital where she was declared brought dead. "She faced breathing problems. Doctors said her lungs were filled with water, causing the death," he said and blamed medical negligence for the tragedy. 

Varadaraju stressed that no consent was taken from the family before the surgery and said he would file a police complaint against the doctors. 

Kaade Hospital, located in Manjunathanagar, where the actress was declared brought dead, issued a news statement, claiming that she had died before being brought in there. 

According to the hospital, Chetana was taken there around 5.30 pm on May 16 by an anaesthetist named Melvin. 

"Melvin barged into our hospital with a patient (who was found unresponsive later) disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening our security. Before our doctors could intervene and check the patient, he pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest during some procedure at their hospital M/s Dr Shetty's Cosmetic Centre," said Dr Sandeep V, ICU Intensivist.  

According to Dr Sandeep, no patient file or doctor's recommendatory note or any other document depicting her condition was submitted to them. The patient did not have a pulse. Still, on the insistence of Dr Melvin and the team, CPR was undertaken for about 45 minutes but the patient could not be revived as it appeared that she was brought dead, he added.

Dr Sandeep claimed that their doctors were "forced" by Dr Melvin and his team to declare the patient dead only at 6.45 pm "for reasons best known to them." 

"We strongly object to this kind of behaviour by these doctors and we may decide to file a report against them," Dr Sandeep said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.