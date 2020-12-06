Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan test positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, Dec 5: Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh.

The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the city.

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.

"She tested positive for Covid-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation. Otherwise, she was alone in Chandigarh," the source said.

Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted Covid-19, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh.

"Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there," the source added.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied rumours that he had also tested positive for Covid-19.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

A source close to the film told PTI that Advani had also tested negative for Covid-19.

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.

In November, Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is "Covid-19 tested and safe" ahead of the filming start.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen.

The veteran actor had last featured in 2013's Besharam, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and her late husband Rishi Kapoor.