Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan test positive for Covid-19

December 5, 2020

Mumbai, Dec 5: Veteran star Neetu Kapoor and actor Varun Dhawan on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh.

The two Bollywood actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the city.

According to a source close to the family, Neetu, 62, is now flying back to Mumbai after her actor-son Ranbir Kapoor made necessary arrangements.

"She tested positive for Covid-19 today. So, Ranbir organised the air ambulance for her, to get her back. If she's here, she will get proper hospitalisation and isolation. Otherwise, she was alone in Chandigarh," the source said.

Dhawan and the film's director Raj Mehta, who has also contracted Covid-19, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh.

"Varun and even the director have tested positive, though both of them have decided to stay there," the source added.

Earlier in the day, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied rumours that he had also tested positive for Covid-19.

"In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

A source close to the film told PTI that Advani had also tested negative for Covid-19.

The cast and crew had undergone a test before starting the film last month.

In November, Neetu Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is "Covid-19 tested and safe" ahead of the filming start.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen.

The veteran actor had last featured in 2013's Besharam, which also starred Ranbir Kapoor and her late husband Rishi Kapoor.

News Network
November 29,2020

London, Nov 29: Dave Prowse, the British actor behind the menacing black mask of Star Wars villain Darth Vader, has died, his agent Thomas Bowington said Sunday.

"It's with great sadness that we have to announce that our client Dave Prowse... passed away yesterday morning at the age of 85," Bowington wrote on Facebook.

"May the Force be with him, always!" the agent told the BBC.

Bowington added that Prowse's death was "a truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world".

A former body-builder turned actor, Prowse's towering stature at almost two metres (6.5 feet) clinched him the role of the instantly-recognisable antagonist in the original Star Wars trilogy.

But while he donned the glossy black armour and cape, the Bristol native's strong western English accent meant the filmmakers turned to James Earl Jones for the chilling voice that would emerge from behind the mask.

Prowse nevertheless remained attached to the character, telling AFP in 2013 that he was "the greatest big-screen villain of all time".

Since the original Star Wars trilogy was released in the late 1970s and early 80s, Prowse had travelled the world meeting hardcore fans.

News Network
December 2,2020

Shimla, Dec 2: Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday.

Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his Covid-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

