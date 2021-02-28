Netflix to develop 'Terminator' anime series

  1. Home
Agencies
February 28, 2021

Washington, Feb 28: A classic sci-fi franchise is making its way to Netflix in the form of a 'Terminator' anime series.

As per Variety, the upcoming series will unfold a new chapter and will not be a reboot of the parent franchise. As the project is still in the early stages, plot details are being kept under tight wraps.

Netflix has partnered with Skydance for the forthcoming series, with Skydance having produced the last two 'Terminator' films.

The series is produced in partnership with Production I.G, with who Netflix has had a production line deal since 2018. Production I.G's past anime credits include 'Ghost in the Shell', 'B: The Beginning', and 'Eden of the East'.

The series is being led by showrunner Mattson Tomlin, who has co-written 'The Batman' starring actor Robert Pattinson. Tomlin will also serve as executive producer on the series. 
In a statement, Tomlin thanked Netflix and Skydance for this chance to break conventions and subvert expectations.

Tomlin said, "Anyone who knows my writing knows I believe in taking big swings and going for the heart. I'm honored that Netflix and Skydance have given me the opportunity to approach 'Terminator' in a way that breaks conventions, subverts expectations, and has real guts."

The 'Terminator' franchise has been wildly successful. To date, the franchise has six films, two web series, one TV series, comic, novel, and game adaptations.

The franchise started with James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd in 1984 with the first film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as the villainous robot from 2029 who came to the past to kill a woman named Sarah Connor and thus stop human resistance to a machine uprising.

The most recent entries were 'Terminator: Dark Fate' and 'Terminator: Genisys'. Although the Netflix series will be the first animated series in the franchise's history, it has previously been adapted for the small screen.

The live-action drama titled 'Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' aired on Fox for two seasons with Lena Headey starring as Sarah Connor and Thomas Dekker starring as John Connor. Summer Glau starred as the Terminator sent back in time to protect John.

Agencies
February 20,2021

Mumbai, Feb 20: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has been slapped a fine of Rs 500 for flouting norms by riding his newly acquired motorcycle without wearing a helmet and a face-mask, officials said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after he posted a Valentine Day video of the bike-ride with his wife Priyanka Alva-Oberoi on the pillion seat, both seen without the necessary protective gears.

The February 14 short video-post gushed: "What a start of this lovely Valentine's Day, with Main, Meri Patni or Woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!", as the couple zoomed away on their electric-blue Harley Davidson bike.

At one point, Oberoi and Priyanka - both sporting jeans and dark top-shirt - were seen interacting with some young boys and girls, a few without the mandatory face-mask, at an unidentified petrol pump, in the western suburbs.

On their late-night bike sojourn, the Oberois sportingly allowed many of the excited girls and a boy - all mask-less - to click selfies with them, ironically, against the backdrop of a huge banner proclaiming COVID-19 protocols to be adhered to!

Taking note social activist Binu Varghese Tweeted the video and said: "Actor Vivek Oberoi flouts traffic safety rules as well as health safety rules by riding a bike without helmet and not wearing a (face) mask. This sends a wrong message to the youth hence he should be fined for the same".

He also tagged along the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Mumbai Police, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and others which led to the e-challan being issued by Asst. Police Inspector Nandkishor Jadhav of Mumbai Traffic Police Santacruz Division late on Friday.

Since the actor was flouting the COVID-19 protocols of not wearing a face-mask in public, he will be booked separately for violating the pandemic orders and SOPs, officials indicated.

Agencies
February 27,2021

Hrithik Roshan Records Statement at Crime Branch Office Against Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai, Feb 27: Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan on Saturday recorded his statement with Crime Branch in an ongoing case filed against actress Kangana Ranaut.

Videos shared by the paparazzi on social media show the actor alighting from his car and entering the Crime Branch office to record his statement. The actor wore a simple T-shirt with denims with a cap, and covered his face with a mask. He also avoided speaking to the media present at the spot.

As per reports, the statement being recorded is with regards to an e-mail exchange case between Hrithik and Kangana that took place few years ago.

Hrithik and Kangana appeared together in the 2010 film "Kites" and the 2013 film "Krrish 3", following which they reportedly dated for a while before parting ways. A couple of years later, Kangana resorted to attacking Hrithik in the public, referring to him as her "silly ex". The two actors have filed cases against each other.

On Friday, Kangana once again referred to Hrithik Roshan as her "silly ex" on Twitter while reacting to a news report on the microblogging site. The actress news piece tweet said: "#HrithikRoshan to Appear Before Mumbai's #CrimeBranch on February 27 to Record Statement in Case Against #KanganaRanaut."

Reacting to this, Kangana tweeted: "Duniya kahan se kahan pahunch gayi magar mera silly ex abhi bhi waheen hai usi modh pe jahan yeh waqt dobara laut ke nahi jane wala (No matter where the world has moved on but my silly ex is still standing there where time will never return).

Agencies
February 21,2021

Mumbai, Feb 21: Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on Sunday welcomed their second child, a baby boy. Kareena gave birth to the baby at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed son Taimur Ali Khan four years later.

Earlier, the family had said that Kareena’s due date was February 15.

Kareena, who was last seen in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium last year, will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

