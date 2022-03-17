  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Poland’s Karolina crowned Miss World 2021; India's Manasa stands 11th

Poland’s Karolina crowned Miss World 2021; India's Manasa stands 11th

News Network
March 17, 2022

missworld.jpg

Poland's Karolina Bielawska has been crowned Miss World for the year 2021, besting contestants from 96 other countries, including Miss India Manasa Varanasi, who stood 11th at the international beauty pageant.

The 70th edition of the event was held on Wednesday night at the Coca-Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

According to the official Miss World website, Bielawska was crowned by her predecessor Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, who won the pageant in 2020.

"When I heard my name I was shocked, I still can’t believe it. I am honoured to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work. I will remember this amazing chapter in Puerto Rico for the rest of my life," Bielawska said after being crowned Miss World 2021.

This is the second Miss World title for Poland. Aneta Kręglicka won the coveted pageant back in 1989 for the country.

Miss USA Shree Saini, an Indian-American, emerged the first runner-up, followed by Côte D'Ivoire's Olivia Yace.

The official Instagram account of Femina Miss India expressed gratitude towards Varanasi, an engineer from Telangana, for representing the country. "You may have not won the crown but you have won millions of hearts, @manasa5varanasi.

"You've made us immensely proud with your beautiful representation of our nation and we cannot wait to welcome you back home," the post shared on Thursday read.

The Miss World pageant was originally scheduled to be held on December 16, 2021 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, but was rescheduled after Varanasi and 16 others had tested Covid-19 positive.

The show was broadcast globally to over 100 countries.

MISS WORLD TOP 13
1. Vietnam
2. Mexico
3. Northern Ireland
4. Philippines
5. Poland
6. Somalia
7. USA
8. Colombia
9. Czech Republic
10. France
11. India
12. Indonesia
13. Côte D'ivoire

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 13,2022

rupadatta.jpg

Bengali actress Rupa Dutta has been arrested for allegedly pick-pocketing at the ongoing International Kolkata Book Fair. According to media reports, cops became suspicious after they saw a woman throwing a bag in the dustbin. Rumours suggest that an amount of Rs 75,000 has been recovered from Rupa.

The incident happened on Saturday night. Kolkata’s Bidhannagar North police station revealed that cops on duty at the ground saw a young woman throwing something like a bag in the dustbin and raised an alarm. The police interrogated the woman, now we know actress Rupa Dutta, and when searching her bag, small bags filled with money were recovered. The total amount of money recovered is Rs 75,000. Latest reports also claim that the actress will now be taken to court.

Police have identified her as Rupa Dutta, the same actress who once wrongly accused acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

For the unversed, back in 2020, Rupa Dutta had alleged that director-producer Anurag Kashyap sent her inappropriate messages on Facebook. But soon it was revealed that she was actually chatting with another man with the same first name as Anurag. At that time Rupa had also shared screenshots of her chat through her Twitter handle. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.