Priyanka: Fascinating to understand importance of women in leadership

Agencies
January 26, 2021

Mumbai, Jan 26: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is celebrating the women who helped in drafting the Indian Constitution and says it has been enlightening to understand the importance of women in leadership.

"I've been researching and reading a lot about women in governance across the world and how their skills have impacted communities and countries. It's been enlightening, fascinating and so insightful to understand the importance of women in leadership," she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

She continued: "I'd like to share an interesting piece of information I came across recently and today seems to be the perfect day to post what I learned. Did you know that there were 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India & that they helped draft the Constitution of India?"

"So inspiring and also an apt day to celebrate the effort of all those who helped build the fundamental principles of India. Happy Republic Day," she added.

On the 72nd Republic Day of India, the actress shared a video tribute that has photographs of Annie Mascarene, Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Kamla Chaudhry, Hansa Jivraj Mehta, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kriplani, Begum Aizaz Rasul, Renuka Ray, Ammu Swaminathan, Leela Roya, Malati Chaudhary and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in web film, The White Tiger. She recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood romantic film, Text For You.

News Network
January 17,2021

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away on Sunday afternoon at his residence today. He was 89. Khan's daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta Khan said that the veteran breathed his last at 12.37 pm at his Bandra home.

"Today morning he was fine. We had a 24 hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and I ran immediately his eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died," Namrata told PTI.

She said the family is in shock due to Khan's sudden demise as he was keeping well. The musician was going to turn 90 on March 3.

Khan had suffered a brain stroke in 2019 and left side of his body was paralysed. Namrata also shared the news of Khan's demise on her Facebook page.

"With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father,-in law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago," she posted on the social media platform.

Khan's last rites will be performed at Santa Cruz Kabrastan later this evening.

Born on March 3, 1931in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh, Khan was the eldest son in a family of four brothers and three sisters.

His father, Ustad Waris Hussain Khan was the son of celebrated musician Ustad Murred Baksh, while his mother, Sabri Begum, was the daughter of Ustad Inayat Husain Khan, credited as the founder of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana of music.

Khan got his basic classical music training from his father and later studied music under his cousin, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

In 2003 he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, the highest Indian recognition given to practicing artistes.

Soon after Khan's demise his collaborators from Indian music industry, including legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and music composer AR Rahman took too social media to pay tributes to the maestro.

Mangeshkar said she was "deeply saddened" by the news of Khan's death.

"I got to know the news of passing away of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb. I am deeply saddened. He was not only a very good singer but also a very good human being," she said, adding, her niece had also learnt music from him.

Rahman remembered Khan as the "sweetest teacher".

"The sweetest teacher of all... May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa," he wrote.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan said Khan's passing away has left him heartbroken.

"He was one of the most respected and versatile Vocalists of our country. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Peace," he tweeted.

Agencies
January 25,2021

Washington, Jan 25: The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has decided to extend the eligibility period for its Film Awards this year, allowing titles to release at any point in 2021 and still be eligible for the upcoming ceremony in April.

According to Deadline, earlier April 9 was set as the cut-off date for releases. Though the awards body has relaxed its rules regarding the theatrical component of a release, that timeline was still looking unrealistic due to the ongoing pandemic situation, with the UK in full lockdown since December and likely to remain so for at least another month.

BAFTA had announced it would allow release date appeals "under the most exceptional of circumstances" but this will no longer be necessary for distributors. Deadline recently sat down with BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar and Marc Samuelson, Chair of the BAFTA Film Committee, to discuss the 2021 rules changes among other topics.

However, this excludes films that are not in the English language and are documentaries. These will have to be released within the extended deadline of April 30.

Marc Samuelson, chair of the BAFTA film committee, said: "The new extended eligibility period will give distributors the opportunity to release their qualifying films in cinemas later this year once restrictions have lifted."

He added, "Our intention is to be as flexible and supportive as we can during these difficult times as well as allow audiences to see as many of these films as possible in a theatrical setting."

As per Deadline, voting opened for the BAFTA Film Awards on January 12, with nominations to be unveiled on March 9 and the ceremony scheduled for April 11.

Agencies
January 18,2021

Mumbai, Jan 18: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked media houses to exercise restraint when reporting on suicide cases, saying "media trial leads to interference and obstruction to administration of justice".

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said some reportage by Republic TV and Times Now in the aftermath of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput were "contemptuous".

The bench further said that it had, however, decided against taking any action against the channels.

The HC said such reportage by any media organisation, that obstructs an ongoing investigation or administration of justice in a case, will amount to contempt of court.

"Media trial leads to interference and obstruction to administration of justice and violates programme code under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act," it observed.

"Any reportage has to be in accordance with the norms of journalistic standards and ethics, else media houses stand to face contempt action," it said.

The HC also issued a slew of guidelines for media houses to follow when reporting in cases of suicide.

Following weeks of exhaustive arguments, the bench had on November 6 last year reserved its verdict on a bunch of PILs seeking that the press, particularly TV news channels, be restrained in their reportage on the death Rajput.

The PILs, filed through senior counsel Aspi Chinoy, by activists, private citizens, and a group of retired police officers, had also sought that TV news channels be stopped from conducting a media trial into the case.

During the arguments, the Union government''s counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, had said there already existed adequate statutory as well as self-regulatory mechanism for the media, including TV news channels, to follow while printing or broadcasting any news item.

Private TV news channels that are party to the case had also argued that the self-regulatory mechanism was adequate and no new statutory mechanism or guidelines were required to control the media.

Rajput was found hanging at his home in Bandra area of Mumbai on June 14 last year. 

