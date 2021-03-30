  1. Home
  Punjabi Singer Diljaan killed in car mishap ahead of his new song release

Punjabi Singer Diljaan killed in car mishap ahead of his new song release

News Network
March 30, 2021

Amritsar, Mar 30: Famous Punjabi Singer Diljaan died in a car accident on Tuesday morning. The reasons behind the accident are not clear yet.

Diljaan was traveling alone in the car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar early on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating of the car hit a stationary vehicle on the road as its front was badly damaged. Some Sikh devotees retuning from Hola Mohalla tried to rescue Diljaan. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Diljaan was all set to release his new songs. “Excited for song Tere warge and Hanju. Coming v soon , stay tuned,” the singer had written on his Facebook page just two days back.

He hit the fame with reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012. Diljaan’s family, who live in Canada, are returning to the country as investigations continue into the accident. 

News Network
March 28,2021

deepu.jpg

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly all set to collaborate with Tamil, director Atlee for a commercial entertainer, which will mark the Mersal helmer's Bollywood debut. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in August and may feature 'King Khan' in a double role.
 
Interestingly, there were previously talks of SRK essaying a negative role in Atlee's film Bigil but that did not happen. It remains to be seen whether things play out differently this time around.

Atlee is best known for directing commercial entertainers with plenty of action scenes and punch dialogues. If his film with SRK too follows a similar format, it is might help the veteran actor reconnect with the masses. One is likely to get clarity on the details of the biggie in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through a dull phase on the work front and was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. The Aanand L Rai-directed movie proved to be a flop and failed to hold its own against the Kannada biggie KGF even in the Hindi belt, The Dilwale actor is set to return to the big screen with the eagerly-awaited movie Pathan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The action-drama is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and features SRK in the role of a secret agent, it stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady with John Abraham playing the antagonist. Salman Khan too is a part of the biggie, slated to hit the screens next year.

Atlee, on the other hand, has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Kollywood. His last directorial venture the previously-mentioned Bigil released in 2019 and emerged as a hit at the box office while receiving mixed to positive reviews. It starred Vijay in the lead and dealt with women empowerment. His production venture Andhaghaaram too received rave reviews for its gripping storyline.

News Network
March 17,2021

demi-lovato.jpg

US singer Demi Lovato revealed that she was raped as a virgin during her teenage years as a Disney Channel actress and pop star, in a tell-all documentary that opened the online South By Southwest festival Tuesday.

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, a series from YouTube Originals, centres on Lovato's notorious 2018 fentanyl overdose that caused her brain damage and partial blindness, and her ongoing battles with addiction.

The four episodes, presented as the opening night film of an SXSW forced online by the pandemic, also contained new details of sexual assaults suffered by Lovato, including an attack on the night of her overdose.

"I know what I'm about to say is going to shock people too. But when I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation - I lost my virginity in a rape," says Lovato.

"We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any further. I'm a virgin and I don't want to lose it this way'," she recounts.

"And that didn't matter to them - they did it anyway."

Lovato, now 28, does not name her attacker but says the rape happened when "I was part of that Disney crowd," and that she "had to see this person all the time" following the assault.

Dubbing the incident "my #MeToo story," Lovato says that she reported the attacker but "they never got in trouble for it - they never got taken out of the movie they were in."

Lovato shot to fame with the Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, which was filmed when she was 15.

She has long spoken of her struggles with depression, eating disorders and addiction, belying her happy persona as a smiling star of the children's show Barney and Friends.

In the documentary, which features input from Elton John, music mogul Scooter Braun and actor Will Ferrell, Lovato says that quitting cold turkey has proven to not work for her, and she now allows herself to smoke marijuana and drink in moderation.

Her 2018 overdose prompted a flurry of statements of solidarity from fellow stars who praised her personality - although the attention also triggered a backlash from social media users, who noted that many non-celebrities suffer from drug overdoses with little fanfare.

SXSW Online 2021 opened earlier Tuesday with a virtual performance from Janelle Monae before a keynote talk with Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia lawmaker credited with recent key Democratic victories in the state.

The film, television, music and technology conference runs until Saturday. 

News Network
March 30,2021

