  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rajinikanth bags the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019

Rajinikanth bags the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019

News Network
April 1, 2021

Rajnikanth.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 1: Actor-politician Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019, India's highest film honour, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. 

"Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Mr Javadekar, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, wrote in his post. 

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019. On the jury that selected Rajinikanth for the award were singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Rajinikanth, 70, is among Indian cinema's most iconic stars. He made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal and delivered superhit films such as Billu, Muthu, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran. 

Rajinikanth also starred in several Bollywood hits such as Hum and Chaalbaaz. His last few film releases were Kaala and 2.0 in 2018, 2019's Petta and Darbar last year. Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 24,2021

Mumbai, Mar 24: Actor Aamir Khan becomes the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Confirming the latest news, the spokesperson of the actor has revealed that the actor has currently self quarantining himself at his home.

“Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern” said the source.

Last week, the actor on turning a year older, had announced his exit from social media through his last post. It read, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday...my heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to stop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before”.

On the work front, Aamir recently made a special appearance in a film with the song ‘Har Funn Maula’ featuring Elli Avram. He will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. As per reports, the film will also have a cameo appearance by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 28,2021

deepu.jpg

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly all set to collaborate with Tamil, director Atlee for a commercial entertainer, which will mark the Mersal helmer's Bollywood debut. The film is expected to go on floors sometime in August and may feature 'King Khan' in a double role.
 
Interestingly, there were previously talks of SRK essaying a negative role in Atlee's film Bigil but that did not happen. It remains to be seen whether things play out differently this time around.

Atlee is best known for directing commercial entertainers with plenty of action scenes and punch dialogues. If his film with SRK too follows a similar format, it is might help the veteran actor reconnect with the masses. One is likely to get clarity on the details of the biggie in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, is going through a dull phase on the work front and was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. The Aanand L Rai-directed movie proved to be a flop and failed to hold its own against the Kannada biggie KGF even in the Hindi belt, The Dilwale actor is set to return to the big screen with the eagerly-awaited movie Pathan, helmed by Siddharth Anand. The action-drama is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and features SRK in the role of a secret agent, it stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady with John Abraham playing the antagonist. Salman Khan too is a part of the biggie, slated to hit the screens next year.

Atlee, on the other hand, has established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Kollywood. His last directorial venture the previously-mentioned Bigil released in 2019 and emerged as a hit at the box office while receiving mixed to positive reviews. It starred Vijay in the lead and dealt with women empowerment. His production venture Andhaghaaram too received rave reviews for its gripping storyline.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 1,2021

Rajnikanth.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 1: Actor-politician Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019, India's highest film honour, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. 

"Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Mr Javadekar, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, wrote in his post. 

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019. On the jury that selected Rajinikanth for the award were singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Rajinikanth, 70, is among Indian cinema's most iconic stars. He made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal and delivered superhit films such as Billu, Muthu, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran. 

Rajinikanth also starred in several Bollywood hits such as Hum and Chaalbaaz. His last few film releases were Kaala and 2.0 in 2018, 2019's Petta and Darbar last year. Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.