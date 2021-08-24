Sandalwood drug scam: FSL report confirms Sanjana, Ragini Dwivedi consumed drugs

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report has confirmed Sandalwood actresses Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi had consumed drugs.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chief Sandeep Patil has welcomed the FSL report. This report is very important as it gives leeway for the police to cancel the bail of the actresses and initiate an investigation into the drugs case afresh.

"This report will open up the chances of the police to cancel the bail given to the actresses and launch a fresh investigation. I urge the police to suo motu take up the investigation because it is not just about the consumption of drugs, but about procuring and drug peddling too," Prashant Sampargi, a plaintiff in the case stated.

"The actresses should be asked how they procured drugs. Consumption of drugs itself is a crime. There is an international cartel behind it. The drugs are being smuggled from Pakistan. This should be investigated because it is a matter of not only drugs but also a matter of India's security," he added.

Other accused in the case are Viren Khanna, Vaibhav Jain and others. Sivaprakash alias Chippi is accused number one and drugs dealer "Loom Pepper", who hails from Decar city of Senegal, is accused number four.

Yet another high-profile accused Aditya Alva, who is the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and son of late Janata Party leader Jeevaraj Alva, was arrested from Chennai last year after giving a slip to the police for four months.

Alva was accused of allowing lavish drug parties thrown by another accused Viren Khanna to celebrities at his sprawling farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The confirmation of these actresses taking drugs comes just over a year after the issue had hit the headlines in the national media.

Last year, CCB police had arrested several celebrities including Ragini and Sanjana in a drug case. Ragini's blood and urine test had tested positive for consuming drugs.

Further, the hair follicles of Sanjana and Ragini's were also sent to the Metrology Laboratory, Hyderabad for testing in September last. This was the first time that a hair follicle was sent for testing.

Ragini was granted bail by the Supreme Court, while others were granted bail by Karnataka High Court.