  3. Shabana Azmi blows holes into Kangana Ranaut's argument over Karnataka hijab row

News Network
February 11, 2022

Kabul, Dec 11: Hindi cinema star Shabana Azmi has responded strongly to actress Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments on the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.

On Thursday, Kangana had shared her views on the controversy that has flared up in Karnataka over whether students should be permitted to wear the hijab in educational institutions or not.

Kangana shared a post by scientist and author Anand Ranganathan and wrote on Instagram: "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself."

On Friday, Shabana took to Twitter to question Kangana. Shabana wrote: "Correct me if I'm wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic?!!"

The controversy in Karnataka erupted in January after a few students of the Government Girls P.U. College in Udupi objected to not being allowed in classes for wearing the hijab.

News Network
February 6,2022

Mumabi, Feb 6: Lata Mangeshkar, legendary singer who mesmerised millions with her golden voice, has died at 92. 

The music icon, who tested positive for coronavirus, was admitted to the ICU of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital last month.

Her sister Usha Mangeshkar said, "Lata Mangeshkar is dead."

Lata Mangeshkar had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid and pneumonia.

Starting her career at the age of 13 in 1942 with songs in her mother tongue Marathi, Mangeshkar has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. She has lent her golden voice to generations of film heroines, from Madhubala to Kajol.

Some of her most loved tracks are “Ajeeb dastan hai ye”, “Pyar kiya to darna kya”, “Neela asman so gaya” and “Tere liye”.

Her first Hindi song was “Paa lagoon kar jori” for Vasant Joglekar's movie “Aap Ki Seva Mein” in 1946.

Two years later, composer Ghulam Haider gave Mangeshkar her first major break with the song “Dil mera toda” in “Majboor” and after that there was no looking back for ‘Lata didi’, as she is fondly called.

She has recorded songs for over a thousand Bollywood movies and has sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages. However, her major work is in Hindi.

Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001. She was also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Mangeshkar was the first Indian to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1974.

News Network
February 6,2022

Mumbai, Feb 6: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died early today after weeks of hospitalisation, was cremated with full state honours at Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park this evening bringing an end to a splendid and decorated career in playback singing and Bollywood. She was 92.

Just before the last rites, the national flag in which the body was draped, was handed over to the family members. Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar lit the funeral pyre of the singing legend.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shivaji Park to pay his last respects to the singer and met the Mangeshkar family members and consoled them. He left the venue before the funeral.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, megastar Shah Rukh Khan, lyricist Javed Akhtar, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, among others, were also in attendance to pay their last respects.

A recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, Lata Mangeshkar was an icon of Indian cinema, having sung playback for an extensive list of Hindi films.

One of the famous episodes of her life is when her music moved Jawaharlal Nehru to tears. On January 27, 1963 during the backdrop of the India-China war, Lata Mangeshkar sang Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon in the presence of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, bringing him to tears.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also offered tribute to the legendary singer.

"With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world," Mr Khan tweeted.

Lata Mangeshkar, who belonged to a prominent musical family, also composed music as well as produced a handful of films. She was popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India.'

In her melodious voice, Lata Mangeshkar had sung over 50,000 songs in 14 languages since her radio debut in 1941.

The central government has announced a two-day "state mourning" on the death of the legendary singer. The national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment in this period. 

