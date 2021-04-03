Shah Rukh Khan's 'Don 3' will happen for sure: Ritesh Sidhwani

  1. Home
April 3, 2021

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani says that he will be teaming up with close friend ace filmmaker Farhan Akhtar in the near future for the third installment of the Don franchise, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that the film will go on the floors only when they are able to find the ideal script. He added that the Rock On actor is passionate about the Don series as it matches his vision of commercial cinema.
 
Don, a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer of the same name, hit the screens in 2006 and opened to a good response at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. It retained the essence of the original version, making an impact with the unexpected twist in the climax. The action-packed thriller featured Priyanka Chopra as the leading lady with Boman Irani playing the baddie. Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of 'Kamini' and set the screens on fire with her screen presence.
 
Don 2 released in theatres in 2011, impressing SRK fans. It emerged as a hit and helped the franchise scale new heights. The third film of the series is expected to be more action-packed than the previous installments.

SRK, meanwhile, is going through a difficult phase on the work front. The 'King' of Bollywood was last seen in Zero, which did not do too well at the box office. He is hoping to get his career back on track with Pathan, the latest installment of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy universe'. It stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady with John Abraham playing the antagonist. Salman Khan too has a guest role in the biggie. SRK may collaborate with Tamil director Atlee for a commercial drama after wrapping up Pathan

Ritesh, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his production venture Toofaan. The sports drama features Farhan in the role of a boxer and will release directly on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route.

April 1,2021

Rajnikanth.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 1: Actor-politician Rajinikanth will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019, India's highest film honour, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. 

"Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic," Mr Javadekar, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, wrote in his post. 

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2019 should have been announced last year but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as were the National Film Awards for 2019. On the jury that selected Rajinikanth for the award were singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.

Rajinikanth, 70, is among Indian cinema's most iconic stars. He made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal and delivered superhit films such as Billu, Muthu, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran. 

Rajinikanth also starred in several Bollywood hits such as Hum and Chaalbaaz. His last few film releases were Kaala and 2.0 in 2018, 2019's Petta and Darbar last year. Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe.

March 24,2021

Mumbai, Mar 24: Actor Aamir Khan becomes the latest Bollywood celebrity to test positive for COVID-19. Confirming the latest news, the spokesperson of the actor has revealed that the actor has currently self quarantining himself at his home.

“Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern” said the source.

Last week, the actor on turning a year older, had announced his exit from social media through his last post. It read, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday...my heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to stop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before”.

On the work front, Aamir recently made a special appearance in a film with the song ‘Har Funn Maula’ featuring Elli Avram. He will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. As per reports, the film will also have a cameo appearance by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

March 23,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Tulu movie 'Pingara' directed by Preetham Shetty has won the Best Tulu movie Award at the 67th National Film Awards.

'Pingara', produced by Manjunath Reddy and Avinash Shetty, revolves around the story of three generations and is set in the backdrop of Bhootaradhane culture of Tulunadu. The star cast includes Neema Ray, Usha Bhandari, Sharan Shetty, Guru Hegde, Sunil Nelligudde and Sinchana Chandrashekhar.

Director Preetham Shetty who is immensely pleased with the national honour, dedicated the award to the entire team.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced at a press meet on 22 March 2021 to honour the best films of 2019 and 2020, in the Indian cinema.

The award ceremony, at which the Directorate of Film Festivals presents its annual National Film Awards to honour the best films of in Indian cinema, was originally slated to be held on 3 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would now be held in the first week of May 2021.
 

