Shilpa Shetty explains cops the difference between ‘erotica’ is not porn’, says her hubby is innocent!

News Network
July 24, 2021

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty has said she was unaware of the exact nature of content on 'Hotshots' - the mobile app via which her husband, Raj Kundra, is accused of streaming pornographic content - Mumbai Police sources have told the media.

Police sources said that Ms Shetty said it was another accused - London-based Pradeep Bakshi, Mr Kundra's brother-in-law - who was involved with the app. She also stressed the difference between 'erotica' and 'pornography', and said Mr Kundra was not involved in producing pornographic content.

Police recorded Ms Shetty's statement yesterday evening as they questioned her. They were checking if she knew about her husband's alleged link to the pornographic films, sources said.

Also yesterday Mr Kundra, who was arrested this week, was sent to police custody till July 27. Police said they had seized 48 TB worth of images and videos, most of which is adult content.

Police also said they had a record of transactions - from an account in Yes Bank registered to Mr Kundra to one in the United Bank of Africa. They suspect money from sale of pornographic content was used for online betting.

Rs 7.5 crore has been seized so far.

During yesterday's hearing his lawyer, Abad Ponda, had objected to classifying the seized content as 'pornography'. Mr Ponda said the content could not come under Section 67 of the IT Act - for which bail is not allowed - as similar material is available on OTT platforms like Netflix.

It can be covered only under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code - which deals with "lascivious" material, he said, adding "no further custody is needed".

Mr Kundra has denied any wrongdoing, and has also named Pradeep Bakshi as the key figure.

However, police have said Mr Kundra was kept updated on the finances of the app, and allegedly also set up a WhatsApp group to discuss the production, distribution and selling of content.

Mr Kundra has approached the Bombay High Court to challenge his arrest and dismiss the lower court's order on extending police custody on that distinction. His petition also claims he was arrested after being summoned to the police station "under the garb of recording his statement".

The police say Raj Kundra, 45, is a "key conspirator" in the case, and that they had sufficient evidence against him; this includes pornographic clips and emails found in his office.

The case was registered February 4 after a woman told the police she had been forced to take part in a porn film after being promised an acting job, a police officer quoted by PTI said.

News Network
July 20,2021

Mumbai, July 20: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai police over a case involving pornographic films. The Mumbai Police said they arrested Mr Kundra on Monday "as he appears to be the key conspirator of this".

The police also said they have "sufficient evidence" against him, though they added that further investigations are in progress.

The case -- involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps -- was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Denying any wrongdoing, Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the case.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in 2009 and they welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year.

Raj Kundra - the owner of an app called JL Stream -- was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

In 2013, he was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.

News Network
July 20,2021

Mumbai, July 20: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra ran a well-oiled machine, forcing helpless girls to shoot for nude and semi-nude pictures after luring them with opportunities to act in short films and web series, police said on Tuesday.

Kundra, along with his tech-man Ryan Tharp, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till July 23 taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine. 

The case involves international ramifications, joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said. 

On Monday, Kundra was summoned for questioning, following which he was placed under arrest. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”

Nagrale said the arrest was in connection with the case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about making pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile apps.

In the racket busted by the crime branch earlier this year, the police said that women were lured into acting in pornographic movies, with promises of roles in web series.

