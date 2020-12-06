  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be expert at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar to be expert at 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

News Network
December 5, 2020

anand.jpg

Patna, Dec 5: Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar will be the expert at popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Monday's episode.

Kumar will be the expert on episodes 51, 61 and 62 of the 12th edition of KBC hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, a Super 30 statement said.

In 2017, he had participated in KBC as a contestant and won Rs 25 lakh. Kumar had also helped Bachchan in preparing for his role in the film 'Aarakshan'.

"It is always a pleasure to be in the company of Amitabh," he said.

Started in 2002, Super 30 provides meritorious wards of rickshaw pullers, farm labourers, housemaids and other deprived sections of society free fooding, lodging and education every year to help them make big in life by clearing the admission test for IIT.

A biopic on the Super 30 founder starring actor Hrithik Roshan was a big success, with eight states declaring it tax free.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 4,2020

kangana.JPG

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has sent a legal notice to actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking an unconditional apology for her "derogatory" tweets against farmers and activists involved in the protest against the Centre's farm laws, the committee's president said on Friday.

The Bollywood star, who is known for her combative comments, was also asked to remove the particular tweets.

"We have sent a legal notice to @KanganaTeam for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers protest as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmers protest," Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of DSGMC, said in a tweet.

Earlier this week, Ranaut misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh.

She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agriculture laws at various border points of the national capital.

She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees".

Ranaut was also embroiled in a bitter war of words with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the matter on Thursday.

Thousands of farmers have gathered at Delhi's gateways to demand a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.

The protesting farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana, as well as Uttar Pradesh, are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

The government has been in talks with farmer leaders to resolve the issue.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 21,2020

456456456.jpeg

Mumbai, Nov 21: Continuing its swoop on the entertainment industry, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested TV industry’s comedy queen Bharti Singh.

In a swoop, the NCB carried out raids at the residence of celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The sleuths seized from their residence 86.5 gms of ganja.

“Both Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa has accepted that they consumed ganja,” said NCB Mumbai unit’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The couple were summoned to the Exchange Building, the NCB’s Mumbai zonal office.

While Bharti Singh has been arrested, her husband Haarsh is being examined.

The couple were taken in separate vehicles to the NCB office.

As Bharti entered the NCB office, she said: “….nothing….they have called us for some questioning”.

Earlier in the morning, the NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas and carried out search operations.

Bharti (36) and Haarsh (33) are among the leading couple in India’s TV industry and are currently hosting India’s Best Dancer on Sony Entertainment Television.

Bharti has been part of numerous comedy shows – and is now part of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 and Funhit Me Jaari.

Haarsh is a screenwriter and producer and has written the shows Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Nights Live. He also wrote dialogues for the film PM Narendra Modi and lyrics for the title track of the film Malang. He has also created, produced and hosted Khatra Khatra Khatra and Hum Tum Aur Quarantine.

The questioning of the couple by the NCB is part of the probe to unravel the entertainment industry-drug cartel nexus.

Among the celebrities questioned earlier include Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.

The NCB is carrying out two investigations simultaneously - one into the drug angle vis-à-vis Sushant Singh Rajput and the another the larger Bollywood-drug cartel nexus.

Nearly twenty persons, including Sushant’s live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, were arrested. Subsequently, Rhea was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 30,2020

roy.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 30: Actor Rahul Roy, best known for starring in the 1990 musical blockbuster Aashiqui has suffered a brain stroke and is recuperating at a hospital here, a family source said.

The 52-year-old actor, who was recently shooting in Kargil, was admitted to the intensive care unit of Nanavati Hospital two days ago, according to the insider.

"He was hospitalised two days ago after he arrived from Kargil. He was admitted due to a progressive brain stroke," the family source told PTI.

"He is safe and recovering well. The recovery will take some time," they added.

Roy made his Bollywood debut at the age of 22 in the Mahesh Bhatt-directed Aashiqui and went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like Junoon and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee.

Roy also won the first season of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss in 2006.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.