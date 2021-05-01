  1. Home
TV anchor, actress Kanupriya dies after battling covid 19

May 1, 2021

Mumbai, May 1: In the last few days, the country has lost many celebrities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The recent celebrity who passed away is Kanu Priya, who was popular as the host of Awakening Of Mind with Brahma Kumaris and Karmabhoomi. 

She was also a news anchor, actress and a filmmaker. Kanupriya breathed her last yesterday, April 30, after suffering from Covid-19 complications. 

Sister BK Shivani, the spiritual guru and the main face of Brahma Kumaris, shared the news on Twitter while sharing a picture of Kanu Priya.

“Om Shanti Angels. Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God, Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Let us meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her,” she posted on the micro-blogging platform.

Kanu Priya acted in several serials and telefilms, including Meri Kahani, Bhanwar, and Kahi Aek Gaon.

The news comes after another well-known TV News anchor and journalist Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday. Rohit Sardana had contracted coronavirus almost a week ago and was undergoing treatment at Metro Hospital.

On April 24, Rohit had tweeted the information that he had contracted the infection. It was reported that he passed away after suffering a heart attack. 

April 17,2021

Chennai, Apr 17: Popular Tamil actor Vivek passed away in a Chennai hospital early on Saturday following a cardiac arrest. He was 59.

Vivek was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital on Friday morning after he suffered a heart attack. A medical bulletin said he underwent “emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty” on Friday.

Soon after he fell sick, there were claims that his illness was linked to him receiving the covid-19 vaccine, following which the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours.

Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot he received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said around 830 people were administered the Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them were fine.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami conveyed his condolences and said that “it is an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry”.

As soon as news of Vivek’s demise emerged online, celebrities across industries took to social media to pay their tribute.

A R Rahman tweeted, “can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us.”

Radikaa Sarathkumar posted on Twitter, “Shocked beyond words @Actor_Vivek. So many wonderful memories and moments shared with you keep rushing into my head. My heart goes out to your family ,#RIp dear friend.”

Mohan Raja shared on Twitter, “Shocking n still unable to believe that this legend is no more. Memories of Working with him in Mkumaran will always be treasured. Deep condolences to the family.”

“OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir. Heartbreaking..Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY. I hav always been his diehard FAN. U wl live in our Hearts forever dear SirFolded handsBouquet #ripvivek,” Devi Sri Prasad said via Twitter.

Vivek was launched by legendary filmmaker K Balachander in the late 1980s. He went on to become one of the most sought after comedy actors of Tamil cinema in the 1990s and retained a stronghold in the industry.

Vivek was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Vicky Donor.

May 1,2021

April 27,2021

Hubballi, Apr 27: Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe has been arrested by Hubballi Rural police in her brother, 32-year-old Rakesh Katwe’s murder case. His decapitated head was found in Devaragudihal forest area and the remaining parts of his mutilated body were dumped across Gadag Road and other different parts of Hubballi, according to reports.

The Dharwad district police have nabbed 4 other suspects who have been identified as Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19), living in the city, reported the New Indian Express.

During the investigation, it came to light that Rakesh’s murder had a connection with his own sister, Shanaya who was allegedly in love with the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. Rakesh had opposed their love affair which prompted Niyazahemed to plot his murder.

The reports also suggest that the gruesome incident took place at Shanaya and victim Rakesh’s house in Hubballi when the actress had visited the city to promote her film. Rakesh is said to have been strangled to death. Katigar and his friends reportedly chopped the body, and dumped the pieces across various places in and around the city.

Model-turned-actress Shanaya made her acting debut in 2018 with the Kannada film ‘Idam Premam Jeevanam’ and was seen in the recent adult comedy ‘Ondu Ghanteya Kathe’.

