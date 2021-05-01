TV anchor, actress Kanupriya dies after battling covid 19

Mumbai, May 1: In the last few days, the country has lost many celebrities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The recent celebrity who passed away is Kanu Priya, who was popular as the host of Awakening Of Mind with Brahma Kumaris and Karmabhoomi.

She was also a news anchor, actress and a filmmaker. Kanupriya breathed her last yesterday, April 30, after suffering from Covid-19 complications.

Sister BK Shivani, the spiritual guru and the main face of Brahma Kumaris, shared the news on Twitter while sharing a picture of Kanu Priya.

“Om Shanti Angels. Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God, Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Let us meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her,” she posted on the micro-blogging platform.

Kanu Priya acted in several serials and telefilms, including Meri Kahani, Bhanwar, and Kahi Aek Gaon.

The news comes after another well-known TV News anchor and journalist Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday. Rohit Sardana had contracted coronavirus almost a week ago and was undergoing treatment at Metro Hospital.

On April 24, Rohit had tweeted the information that he had contracted the infection. It was reported that he passed away after suffering a heart attack.