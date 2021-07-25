  1. Home
Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi dies at 76

News Network
July 26, 2021

Bengaluru, July 26: Veteran Kannada actor Jayanthi passed away due to ill health at her residence on Monday. She was 76.

Called 'Abhinaya Sharadhe', Jayanthi was a prominent name in the Kannada film industry from 1960 to late 80s. Having acted over 500 films, Jayanthi has won six State awards (four Best Actress and two Best Supporting Actress). 

Born in Ballari, Jayanthi was a classical dancer who went on to become an acting stalwart by performing in versatile roles. She deservingly won the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005-06. 

Jayanthi also tasted success in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. In Kannada, she has worked with thespian Dr Rajkumar and iconic filmmakers like Puttanna Kanagal and Dorai-Bhagwan in several cult-classic films. 

July 20,2021

Mumbai, July 20: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra ran a well-oiled machine, forcing helpless girls to shoot for nude and semi-nude pictures after luring them with opportunities to act in short films and web series, police said on Tuesday.

Kundra, along with his tech-man Ryan Tharp, has been arrested and remanded to police custody till July 23 taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine. 

The case involves international ramifications, joint commissioner of police (crime) Milind Bharambe said. 

On Monday, Kundra was summoned for questioning, following which he was placed under arrest. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said, “We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient pieces of evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress.”

Nagrale said the arrest was in connection with the case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about making pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile apps.

In the racket busted by the crime branch earlier this year, the police said that women were lured into acting in pornographic movies, with promises of roles in web series.

July 23,2021

Mumbai, July 23: After arresting her husband and businessman Raj Kundra in a case of alleged production and distribution of pornographic films through apps, Mumbai Police on Friday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, an official said.

Shetty's statement was recorded at her house in suburban Juhu in the afternoon, he said.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police also conducted a search of the house and seized a laptop, the official added.

As Shetty was a director of Viaan Industries, Kundra's firm, the police decided to question her, he said, adding that she had later resigned from the post.

Earlier in the day, a court extended Kundra's police custody till July 27. He was arrested in the case on July 19. 

