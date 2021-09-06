  1. Home
  VHP demands action against Javed Akhtar for comparing it with Taliban

VHP demands action against Javed Akhtar for comparing it with Taliban

Agencies
September 6, 2021

Mumbai, Sept 6: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday condemned the statement of Javed Akhtar on the Taliban and RSS calling it a "conspiracy" to confuse society and demanded strict action against the Bollywood lyricist.

“The Taliban is a terrorist organisation which believes in violence and is anti-women. Comparing such organisations with the RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal.....I condemn his statement. All these three organisations do not believe in violence and do not work against anyone. They do social service. It seems like a conspiracy when such big people give such statements and society gets confused. His statement was aimed at confusing society by telling lies. Strict action should be taken against him,” VHP national general secretary Milind Parande told reporters when asked about Akhtar's statement.

Parande demanded that the web series "Empire" be restricted as it is "very systematically channelising the violent and aggressive Muslim invaders".

To a query on Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's meeting with some Muslim intellectuals in Mumbai, Parande said, "organisations that work in society for the national cause can meet anybody. This meeting is part of that normal discourse".

Queried on VHP's stand in the next year's assembly polls in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Parande said the VHP is not a political party. "The VHP works in the interest of Hindus. We believe that the interest of Hindus and the country is the same. We would like to have the Central and state governments that think of the interest of Hindus. We will spread awareness in society about the Hindu interest and the importance of voting," he said.

Parande termed as "appeasement policy" the allotment of a room for offering namaz in the Jharkhand assembly. “This appeasement is going on even now. India was divided due to such an appeasement policy. Any dialogue with Muslims or anyone should be on the principles of nationalism as they are citizens of this country. The dialogue should not be based on appeasement as it is not good for the country. What happened in Jharkhand is an example of appeasement,” he said.

Parande also demanded action against the persons involved in the Hijab incident in Nagpur. A complaint was filed at a police station on Saturday after some local residents took exception to the alleged distribution of pamphlets advocating 'hijab' (Islamic head covering) in the Civil Lines area. Some morning walkers saw three women allegedly distributing pamphlets and urging young women to wear the hijab, and questioned them, a police release had said.

Parande refused to speak on the agenda of recently held coordination meetings held between the RSS and its affiliated organisations like VHP, BMS and others in Nagpur.

August 24,2021

sanajaragini.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 24: The Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report has confirmed Sandalwood actresses Sanjana Galrani and Ragini Dwivedi had consumed drugs.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Chief Sandeep Patil has welcomed the FSL report. This report is very important as it gives leeway for the police to cancel the bail of the actresses and initiate an investigation into the drugs case afresh.

"This report will open up the chances of the police to cancel the bail given to the actresses and launch a fresh investigation. I urge the police to suo motu take up the investigation because it is not just about the consumption of drugs, but about procuring and drug peddling too," Prashant Sampargi, a plaintiff in the case stated.

"The actresses should be asked how they procured drugs. Consumption of drugs itself is a crime. There is an international cartel behind it. The drugs are being smuggled from Pakistan. This should be investigated because it is a matter of not only drugs but also a matter of India's security," he added.

Other accused in the case are Viren Khanna, Vaibhav Jain and others. Sivaprakash alias Chippi is accused number one and drugs dealer "Loom Pepper", who hails from Decar city of Senegal, is accused number four.

Yet another high-profile accused Aditya Alva, who is the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi and son of late Janata Party leader Jeevaraj Alva, was arrested from Chennai last year after giving a slip to the police for four months.

Alva was accused of allowing lavish drug parties thrown by another accused Viren Khanna to celebrities at his sprawling farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The confirmation of these actresses taking drugs comes just over a year after the issue had hit the headlines in the national media.

Last year, CCB police had arrested several celebrities including Ragini and Sanjana in a drug case. Ragini's blood and urine test had tested positive for consuming drugs.

Further, the hair follicles of Sanjana and Ragini's were also sent to the Metrology Laboratory, Hyderabad for testing in September last. This was the first time that a hair follicle was sent for testing.

Ragini was granted bail by the Supreme Court, while others were granted bail by Karnataka High Court.

September 2,2021

shuklasiddarth.jpg

Popular TV and film actor Sidharth Shukla died at the age of 40 on Thursday. He was brought dead to Cooper Hospital, forensic department head Dr R Sukhdeve said. 

Since the news of his demise, an outpouring of grief and condolences has flooded the internet. He found immense fame after winning Bigg Boss 13.

After hearing the unfortunate news, a number of celebrities and colleagues of Sidharth took to social media to pay their tribute. Comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.” Kriti Kharbanda wrote, “No words. This is just heartbreaking.”

Hailing from Mumbai, Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the Hindi TV show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. He got his first major breakthrough after starring in the Colors TV show Balika Vadhu. 

This was followed by his stint in several reality TV shows, such as Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Got Talent and multiple seasons of Bigg Boss. He was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 and recently appeared on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill.

Besides Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, Bhuj actor Ajay Devgn also tweeted on Sidharth Shukla's untimely death.

He wrote: Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth 

Salman Khan, who hosted Bigg Boss 13 which Sidharth Shukla won, has expressed his shock at latter's death news. He tweeted: Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP

Sana Khan broke down while talking to media about Sidharth Shukla. She said that she couldn't believe the news and checked multiple times on Google. She added, "I am still in shock. I cannot believe, this has happened. God, lease give strength to his family. He was such a nice human being and that's why he won Bigg Boss 13."

