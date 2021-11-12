  1. Home
1 in 12 Indians is diabetic, 2nd-highest in world

News Network
November 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: One in 12 adults or more than 7.4 crore people living in India are diabetes patients, according to a new report from the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), ahead of the World Diabetes Day on Saturday.

The figure is the second-highest in the world after China, which has 141 million people living with diabetes.

The findings are from the 10th edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas to be published on December 6.

The report added that another 40 million adults in India have impaired glucose tolerance (IGT), placing them at high risk of developing Type-2 diabetes, while more than half (53.1 per cent) of people living with diabetes in India are also undiagnosed.

"The increasing number of people living with diabetes and at risk of developing the condition in India confirms diabetes as a significant challenge to the health and well-being of individuals and families in the country," said Professor Shashank Joshi, Chair, IDF South-East Asia Region, in a statement.

Moreover, the report showed that worldwide, 537 million adults are now living with diabetes, a rise of 16 per cent (74 million) since the previous IDF estimates in 2019. Globally, 90 per cent of people with diabetes have Type-2 diabetes.

The total number of diabetics is predicted to rise to 643 million (11.3 per cent) by 2030 and to 783 million (12.2 per cent) by 2045. Currently, one in ten (10.5 per cent) adults around the world are living with diabetes.

Diabetes was also responsible for an estimated $966 billion in global health expenditure in 2021. This represents a 316 per cent increase over 15 years.

Excluding the mortality risks associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately 6.7 million adults are estimated to have died as a result of diabetes, or its complications, in 2021.

This is more than one in ten (12.2 per cent) of global deaths from all causes. The South-East Asia Region accounts for 11 per cent (747,000) of total diabetes-related deaths, according to the report.

The rise in the number of people with Type-2 diabetes is driven by a complex interplay of socio-economic, demographic, environmental and genetic factors. Key contributors include urbanisation, an ageing population, decreasing levels of physical activity and increasing levels of people being overweight and developing obesity.

"We must do more to provide affordable and uninterrupted access to diabetes care for all in India, and around the world. Policy makers and health decision-makers must turn words into action to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent the condition in those at high risk of developing it," Joshi said.

November 13,2021

Mumbai, Nov 13: Under attack for describing India’s Independence as "bheek", a combative Kangana Ranaut on Saturday asked which war took place in 1947 and said she would return her Padma Shri and apologise too if anyone could answer her question.

The actor, known for her provocative and often inflammatory statements, posted a series of questions on Instagram, also bringing in partition as well as Mahatma Gandhi and alleging that he let Bhagat Singh die and did not support Subhas Chandra Bose.

She shared a passage from a book quoting freedom fighters, including Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Aurobindo Ghosh and Bipin Chandra Pal, and said she knew about the "collective fight for freedom” of 1857 but nothing about a war in 1947.

"Just to set the records (sic) straight... 1857 first collective fight for freedom along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji.

"...1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this (sic)," the 34-year-old actor wrote in a lengthy post in English in her Instagram Stories.

Ranaut had kicked off a major row with her comments at an event organised by a news channel on Wednesday evening, declaring that India attained "real freedom" in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and saying Independence in 1947 was "bheek", or alms.

The controversial statement, two days after she was presented the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind, led to outrage from several quarters, including politicians from across the spectrum, historians, academics, fellow actors and others, with many saying she should return her award.

On Saturday, she kept up the discussion.

Referring to her 2019 period movie "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi", in which she played the role of freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, the actor said she had done extensive research on the 1857 struggle.

"... nationalism rose so did right wing... but why it died a sudden death? And why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ? instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers (sic)," she asked.

Saying that the British had looted India to the “point of saturation”, she went on to claim that even a “small fight by the INA” would have got us freedom and Bose could have been prime minister.

"Why freedom was placed in the begging bowl of congress when right wing was prepared to fight and take it... Can someone please help me understand (sic)," she wrote.

The ever defiant Ranaut went on to say she would return her Padma Shri if anyone could help her find answers to the questions and could prove that she had disrespected martyrs and freedom fighters.

The actor also clarified the part of her statement where she said the country gained "freedom in 2014".

"As far as Aazadi in 2014 concerned I specifically said physical Aazadi we may have but consciousness and conscience of India was set free in 2014... a dead civilisation came alive and fluttered its wings and now roaring and soaring high...”

Leaders from the BJP are among those who have demanded action against the actor.

In Jodhpur, the Mahila Congress filed a complaint against her on Friday. In Indore, a group of freedom fighters set on fire an effigy of the actor, demanded an apology and submitted a memorandum at the Indore divisional commissioner's office. And in Mumbai, NSUI workers held a protest outside her home.

Political leaders, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, are among the host of people who criticised Ranaut for her statement.

"#KanganaRanaut may think India got Independence in 2014 but this cannot be endorsed by any true Indian. This is an insult to millions of freedom fighters who gave up their lives so that present generations can live a life of self-respect & dignity as free citizens of a democracy," Times Now said on Twitter on Friday. 

News Network
November 6,2021

Mumbai, Nov 6: In a new twist in the cruise raid case, wherein star kid Aryan Khan was arrested last month, BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya has alleged that Sunil Patil, whose named surfaced during an investigation on corruption allegations agaisnt NCB officials, is closely associated with NCP leaders. 

"Sunil Patil is the mastermind of whole conspiracy. Patil is associated with NCP since last 20 years. He is close to Anil Deshmukh and friend of his son Hrishikesh. He ran transfer-posting rackets," alleged Bharatiya during a press conference. 

He further claimed that Sunil Patil was in touch with Sam D'Souza and Kiran Gosavi.

News Network
November 5,2021

China has built a large 100-home civilian village inside disputed territory between the Tibet Autonomous Region and India's Arunachal Pradesh, claimed the US Department of Defense in its annual report to Congress on military and security developments involving China.

These and other infrastructure development efforts along the India-China border have been a source of consternation in the Indian government and media, it stated.

The report also specifically points out that China has attempted to blame India for provoking the standoff through India's "increased infrastructure development" near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Asserting that its deployments to the LAC were in response to Indian provocation, Beijing has refused to withdraw any forces until India's forces have withdrawn behind its version of the LAC and ceased infrastructure improvements in the area, it stated.

Chinese state-controlled media forcefully asserted China's intent to refuse any territorial concessions demanded by India.

"PRC (People's Republic of China) officials, through official statements and state media, had also sought unsuccessfully to prevent India from deepening its relationship with the US during and subsequent to the standoff, while accusing India of being a mere 'instrument' of US policy in the region," it stated.

The department also asserted that Chinese officials have warned US officials to not interfere with their relationship with India.

Elaborating about India and China border dispute in the last 18 months, it stated that despite the ongoing diplomatic and military dialogues to reduce border tensions, the PRC has continued taking incremental and tactical actions to press its claims at the LAC.

The report stated that tensions with India along the LAC sparked an ongoing standoff between Chinese and Indian troops in mid-May 2020, which lasted through the winter.

The standoff escalated on June 15, 2020, after a skirmish ensued in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh between the Indian Army and PLA troops that resulted in casualties on both sides, including the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

In February 2021, the Central Military Commission (CMC) announced posthumous awards for four PLA soldiers, "though the total number of PRC casualties remains unknown".

The current standoff between the two nations resulted in the first deaths in the last 45 years.

Despite agreements to disengage in the spring of 2021, both sides maintain troops along the LAC as Corps Commander-level negotiations progress slowly.

The report stated that differing perceptions of border demarcations along the LAC joined with recent infrastructure construction, led to multiple unarmed clashes, an ongoing standoff, and military buildups on both sides of the border.

It also stated that throughout the standoff, PRC officials sought to downplay the severity of the crisis, emphasising Beijing's intent to preserve border stability and prevent the standoff from harming other areas of its bilateral relationship with India.

The PRC seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the US.

As of June 2021, the PRC and India continue to maintain large-scale deployments along the LAC and make preparations to sustain these forces while disengagement negotiations have made limited progress, the report stated.

